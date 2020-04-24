SuperMash Builds May 8 Release Date

The staff has a bit of a pedigree when it comes to building things.

One of the game announced in December's Indie World has its release date ready to go.

SuperMash, the random game mashup simulator, will release on Switch May 8 for US$19.99. Players will mash together 2D game styles such as JRPG, platformer, and scrolling shooter to try and satisfy the demands of a video game store's customers.

The developer, Digital Continue, was partially founded by one of the founders of Scribblenauts and Lock's Quest creators 5th Cell.