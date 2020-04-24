We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
SuperMash Builds May 8 Release Date

by Donald Theriault - April 24, 2020, 7:00 am PDT
Source: Digital Continue

The staff has a bit of a pedigree when it comes to building things.

One of the game announced in December's Indie World has its release date ready to go.

SuperMash, the random game mashup simulator, will release on Switch May 8 for US$19.99. Players will mash together 2D game styles such as JRPG, platformer, and scrolling shooter to try and satisfy the demands of a video game store's customers.

The developer, Digital Continue, was partially founded by one of the founders of Scribblenauts and Lock's Quest creators 5th Cell.

Talkback

KDR_11k1 hour ago

Yeah, it's not good. Of course an automated game maker would only make mediocre slop but they decided to add the "fun" of artificial glitches which can just be completely game breaking.

