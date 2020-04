It's about the only way to ride right now.

The Lonely Mountains will let you get some social distance in a couple of weeks.

Lonely Mountains: Downhill has been confirmed for Switch launch on May 7 for US $19.99/€19.99/£17.99. It features the ability to explore the mountains at any pace, as well as the ability to race at high speeds down it.

A "Free Ride" mode also offers online leaderboards for the elite rider.