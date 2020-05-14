Nintendo Downloads - May 14, 2020

Please blame the following for the late posting: The PGA Tour, 2K, Nintendo, Bethesda, and my IRL employer.
This week's big, BIG release is the creation of the Garreg Mach Knights in Super Mega Baseball 3, a game that might win this site's GotY by default when I stage a bloodless coup. (Though Neal might back me up on this, based on his review.) Other big things this week: the shock shadowdrop of Elder Scrolls Blades we discussed earlier today, Minecraft creator Hatsune Miku's latest jump into the rhythm genre comes west, and 3D Realms actually finishing a console game for the first time since I was still in university.
Some smaller things worth keeping an eye on: Oddworld Munch's Oddysee if only to justify the fits it gives my spellcheck, Jet Lancer is the first game I ever sold someone on reviewing by posting a GIF in a chatroom, and Huntdown has been getting buzz in certain quarters as a quality shooter. Your obligatory Hamster release is 1982 Nichibutsu shooter Radical Radial.
Japan gets Tennis and a Sega ACA game (Thunder Force AC) that you won't have to wait long to import: it comes out outside Japan on the 28th.
North America
Switch Retail
Ion Fury (US$24.99/C$31.49)
Switch eShop
TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 ($59.99/$75.59)
Super Mega Baseball 3 ($44.99/$59.99: Wednesday)
Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix ($39.99/$44.39: Friday)
Oddworld: Munch's Oddysee ($29.99/$37.79)
Huntdown ($19.99/$25.19: Tuesday)
Cooking Simulator ($19.99/$24.99)
Dungeon of the Endless ($15.99/$20.15: Friday)
Jet Lancer ($14.99/$18.89: Tuesday)
Carnage: Battle Arena ($14.99/$18.89)
Kholat ($14.99/$)
The Eternal Castle Remastered ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)
She Sees Red: Interactive Movie ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)
Thy Sword ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)
Roulette ($9.99/$12.59)
Black Jack ($9.99/$12.59)
Piano ($9.99/$12.59: Friday)
Star Horizon ($9.99/$11.99)
Travel Mosaics 3: Tokyo Animated ($7.99/$9.99: Tuesday)
Emma: Lost in Memories ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)
Hardcube ($7.00/$8.00: Friday)
Wolflame ($6.99/$8.81)
Armed 7 DX ($6.99/$8.81)
Satazius Next ($6.99/$8.81)
Kakuro Magic ($2.99/$3.79: Friday)
Zenge ($1.99/$2.51)
Island Saver (free: Wednesday)
The Elder Scrolls: Blades (free)
Switch Archives
Radical Radial ($7.99/$9.87)
Highlights: Annapurna is holding a sale until the 28th which includes a sale on Telling Lies (which released April 28), Bandai Namco's "AniMay" sale runs until the 26th. PSPrices, DekuDeals, @eShopNotifier
Europe
Switch Retail
Ion Fury (€24.99/£19.99)
Switch eShop
TT Isle of Man Ride on the Edge 2 (€59.99/£53.99)
Super Mega Baseball 3 (€39.99/£34.99: Wednesday)
Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)
Oddworld: Munch's Odyssey (€29.99/£26.99)
Huntdown (€19.99/£17.99; Tuesday)
Cooking Simulator (€19.99/£17.99)
Dungeon of the Endless (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)
Kholat (€14.99/£13.9)
Jet Lancer (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)
Carnage: Battle Arena (€14.99/£13.49)
Greedroid (€12/£10.79: Monday)
Thy Sword (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)
She Sees Red: Interactive Movie (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Star Horizon (€9.99/£8.99)
Roulette (€8.99/£8.09)
Black Jack (€8.99/£8.09)
Piano (€8.99/£8.09: Friday)
Travel Mosaics 3: Tokyo Animated (€7.99/£7.19: Tuesday)
Emma: Lost in Memories (€7.99/£7.00: Friday)
Wolflame (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)
Armed 7 DX (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)
Satazius Next (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)
Hardcube (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)
The Experiment; Escape Room (€3.99/£3.59: Tuesday)
Kakuro Magic (€2.99/£2.49: Friday)
Island Saver (free)
The Elder Scrolls: Blades (free)
Switch Archives
Radical Radial (€6.99/£6.29)
Japan
AO Tennis 2 (¥6980)
Unreal Life (¥2400)
Jet Lancer (¥1520)
Greedroid (¥1320)
Defunct (¥1000)
Thunder Force AC (¥999)
Radical Radial (¥838)
Task Force Kampas (¥600)
Downtown Nekketsu Koushinyoku Soreyuke Daiundoukai (¥500)
Tantei Jinguuji Saburo Prism of Eyes - Toki no Sugiyuku Mama ni (¥400)