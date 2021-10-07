We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
Rumor
Switch

System eShops Showing April 8 Release Date For Advance Wars Re-Boot Camp

by Donald Theriault - October 29, 2021, 12:18 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo eShop

It's not on the webstore or anything like that yet.

After its delay last week we MAY have a new target date for the Advance Wars reboot.

Listings on the on-device eShops in both the United States and Canada have the remakes coming out on April 8, 2022. It was originally slated for release on December 3.

Nintendo has not officially confirmed the new date, though we have requested comment.

UPDATE 6:05pm ET: Nintendo has responded to our request as follows: “Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp will be available in Spring 2022. More information will be revealed in the future.”

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement