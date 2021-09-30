We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Advance Wars Reboot Spending More Time In Basic Training, Delayed To Spring 2022

by Donald Theriault - October 22, 2021, 9:08 am EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

Looks like Big Brain Academy is going alone

The holiday season has gotten just a bit lighter for Nintendo.

A Nintendo of America tweet has advised that Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp, originally slated for December 3, is now due "spring 2022". According to the notice, "a little more fine tuning" is required.

The WayForward-developed remakes were announced for Switch release outside Japan in June's Nintendo Direct.

