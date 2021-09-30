Advance Wars Reboot Spending More Time In Basic Training, Delayed To Spring 2022

Looks like Big Brain Academy is going alone
The holiday season has gotten just a bit lighter for Nintendo.
A Nintendo of America tweet has advised that Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp, originally slated for December 3, is now due "spring 2022". According to the notice, "a little more fine tuning" is required.
The WayForward-developed remakes were announced for Switch release outside Japan in June's Nintendo Direct.
Hello, troops! #AdvanceWars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was set to launch on 12/3, will now release for #NintendoSwitch in spring 2022. The game just needs a little more time for fine tuning. You'll be battling with Andy & friends soon! Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/dSi8VSsxTH— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 22, 2021