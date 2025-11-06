Nintendo To Acquire Singapore-Based Studio From Bandai Namco In April

The last time Nintendo bought a studio from Bandai Namco, it worked out REALLY well for them.

Nintendo has opened a branch in Singapore to expand their presence in Southeastern Asia, and now they're picking up a local studio.

A news release was posted by Nintendo this morning announcing a planned acquisition of Bandai Namco Studios Singapore. 80% of the firm - a controlling interest - will be acquired on April 1, with the remainder to be acquired "once the subsidiary's operations have stabilized". The company will be known as "Nintendo Studios Singapore" following the acquisition.

BNSS was involved in the development of Splatoon 3 and was at one time rumored to be working on Metroid Prime 4 before its 2019 public reboot and movement to Retro Studios.