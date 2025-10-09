Nintendo Announces Results For Second Quarter Of 2025-26 Fiscal Year

Or "the first full Switch 2 quarter". Let's see how that worked for them.

Nintendo has released their financial results including the July - September calendar quarter and after having to revise results down last year, are going the opposite way now that Switch 2 is out.

All monetary figures quoted in yen, with a comparison based on current market rate of US$1 = ¥153.478 provided for clarification only.

Financial Indicators

Revenue: ¥527.202bn (approximately $3.435bn), up 90.56% from same quarter last year

Operating income: ¥88.253bn (~$575m), up 31.71%

Ordinary income: ¥140.218bn (~$913m), up 316.93%

Digital sales: ¥85.7bn (~$558.3m). up 8.21%

Mobile and IP revenue: ¥16.6bn (~$108.16m), up 0.61%

Hardware Shipments

Switch 2's second quarter saw a total of 4.74m shipments, for a new lifetime total of 10.36m units. The Switch 2 will likely pass the Wii U this month.

The original Switch shipped 920,000 units (390k OLED, 330k standard, 200k Lite), and has a life to date of 154.01m units: it has undoubtedly become the best-selling dedicated game hardware in Nintendo history after the DS.

New Software

Donkey Kong Bananza opened to shipments of 3.49m units in its first roughly two and a half months. Sales for the Nintendo Switch 2 edition titles were not broken out (though Super Mario Party Jamboree was reported as having shipped 1.16m units in six months, most likely based on its Switch 2 edition). No details were broken out for Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star Crossed Worlds or Drag x Drive.

Catalogue Sales

Mario Kart World is continuing the trend of ridiculous attach rates for Mario Kart games, shipping 3.94m copies in the quarter and has a new lifetime total of 9.57m units (a roughly 92.37% attach rate). Meanwhile, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe shipped another 700k copies in the quarter for a very nice lifetime total of 69.56m.

The Switch top 10 can be found here, where it appears Super Mario Odyssey will be the fifth 30+m seller on Switch after the next financial results.

Other Announcements

As mentioned, Nintendo has revised their estimates upward for financial indicators (revenue up 18.4%, operating profit 15.6%, ordinary profit 21.1%), and for Switch 2 sales from 15m systems to 19m. Switch expectations were correspondingly lowered to 4m from 4.5m.