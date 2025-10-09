We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Nintendo Announces Results For Second Quarter Of 2025-26 Fiscal Year

by Donald Theriault - November 4, 2025, 6:57 am EST
Total comments: 4 Source: Nintendo

Or "the first full Switch 2 quarter". Let's see how that worked for them.

Nintendo has released their financial results including the July - September calendar quarter and after having to revise results down last year, are going the opposite way now that Switch 2 is out.

All monetary figures quoted in yen, with a comparison based on current market rate of US$1 = ¥153.478 provided for clarification only.

Financial Indicators

Revenue: ¥527.202bn (approximately $3.435bn), up 90.56% from same quarter last year

Operating income: ¥88.253bn (~$575m), up 31.71%

Ordinary income: ¥140.218bn (~$913m), up 316.93%

Digital sales: ¥85.7bn (~$558.3m). up 8.21%

Mobile and IP revenue: ¥16.6bn (~$108.16m), up 0.61%

Hardware Shipments

Switch 2's second quarter saw a total of 4.74m shipments, for a new lifetime total of 10.36m units. The Switch 2 will likely pass the Wii U this month.

The original Switch shipped 920,000 units (390k OLED, 330k standard, 200k Lite), and has a life to date of 154.01m units: it has undoubtedly become the best-selling dedicated game hardware in Nintendo history after the DS.

New Software

Donkey Kong Bananza opened to shipments of 3.49m units in its first roughly two and a half months. Sales for the Nintendo Switch 2 edition titles were not broken out (though Super Mario Party Jamboree was reported as having shipped 1.16m units in six months, most likely based on its Switch 2 edition). No details were broken out for Kirby and the Forgotten Land + Star Crossed Worlds or Drag x Drive.

Catalogue Sales

Mario Kart World is continuing the trend of ridiculous attach rates for Mario Kart games, shipping 3.94m copies in the quarter and has a new lifetime total of 9.57m units (a roughly 92.37% attach rate). Meanwhile, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe shipped another 700k copies in the quarter for a very nice lifetime total of 69.56m.

The Switch top 10 can be found here, where it appears Super Mario Odyssey will be the fifth 30+m seller on Switch after the next financial results.

Other Announcements

As mentioned, Nintendo has revised their estimates upward for financial indicators (revenue up 18.4%, operating profit 15.6%, ordinary profit 21.1%), and for Switch 2 sales from 15m systems to 19m. Switch expectations were correspondingly lowered to 4m from 4.5m.

Talkback

Lemonade9 hours ago

RIP DS

Luigi Dude4 hours ago

It took the Wii and Switch about 9 months to sell 10 million copies and both were treated as a huge accomplishment at the time for doing it so quickly.  The Switch 2 just did that in around half the time.  Nintendo's own forecast now has the system doing 19 million by the end of March which will not only put it well over the Wii U, but very close to the GameCube's lifetime total, all within it's first 9 months.

Oh and LOL at all the people that said Mario Kart World is not a killer app.  Yeah the sequel to a game that sold close to 70 million units is something nobody wants to play alright. :rolleyes:

Once again this just goes to show how much of a bubble the online gamer sphere truly is.  All the negativity and outrage that has been manufactured for clicks, that many gobble up and repost all over the web, even when said information has been proven false, has no impact on the real world whatsoever.  Majority of the people who play videogames, want to do just that, play the games.  If you grew up playing Mario Kart and Donkey Kong, and still enjoy those games, and want to play the newest installments, you're going to buy a Switch 2 to continue playing said games since you can't play them anywhere else.

broodwars2 hours ago

Quote from: Luigi

It took the Wii and Switch about 9 months to sell 10 million copies and both were treated as a huge accomplishment at the time for doing it so quickly.  The Switch 2 just did that in around half the time.  Nintendo's own forecast now has the system doing 19 million by the end of March which will not only put it well over the Wii U, but very close to the GameCube's lifetime total, all within it's first 9 months.

Oh and LOL at all the people that said Mario Kart World is not a killer app.  Yeah the sequel to a game that sold close to 70 million units is something nobody wants to play alright. :rolleyes:

Once again this just goes to show how much of a bubble the online gamer sphere truly is.  All the negativity and outrage that has been manufactured for clicks, that many gobble up and repost all over the web, even when said information has been proven false, has no impact on the real world whatsoever.  Majority of the people who play videogames, want to do just that, play the games.  If you grew up playing Mario Kart and Donkey Kong, and still enjoy those games, and want to play the newest installments, you're going to buy a Switch 2 to continue playing said games since you can't play them anywhere else.

You seem to have an unhealthy obsession with other people online thinking negatively about the Switch 2. This isn't your first post complaining about the online discourse.

Water is wet. In related news, Nintendo fans buy Nintendo ****, probably literally if it was in a box and was marked as a limited time offer.

MK World is a pack-in game. Its numbers are artificially inflated by the console numbers. I think that's a grain of salt that should be taken with these numbers, but the numbers are still good despite the game's issues.

Personally, I'm happy to continue not owning World, as there's little about that experience I want to see. My Switch 2 right now is my Switch 1 backlog machine, and I'm ok with that. Pity the apparently good new Sonic Racing game forces you to play as Sonic characters on Sonic-themed stages, or I'd have more interest in it.

Luigi Dude1 hour ago

Quote from: broodwars

You seem to have an unhealthy obsession with other people online thinking negatively about the Switch 2. This isn't your first post complaining about the online discourse.

Well when said discourse is complete bullshit it deserves to be called out.  If people are going to blatantly lie and spread false information, it needs to be countered.  Just a few weeks ago look at how the usually suspects took a quote from Miyamoto completely out of context to say he doesn't care about Nintendo's older retro titles, when his full quote literally meant the exact opposite.

Of course I love how you then say this

Quote from: broodwars

Water is wet. In related news, Nintendo fans buy Nintendo ****, probably literally if it was in a box and was marked as a limited time offer.

So where were these 10 million plus Nintendo fans during the Wii U's first 4 months?  Or the 3DS first 4 months when it started struggling so bad they had to make a massive price cut?  So you've gone from all Nintendo consoles had a good launch so the first month sales are meaningless, to apparently all Nintendo systems keep selling well after launch, so now all numbers are also meaningless.

Quote from: broodwars

MK World is a pack-in game. Its numbers are artificially inflated by the console numbers. I think that's a grain of salt that should be taken with these numbers, but the numbers are still good despite the game's issues.

You do realize people can buy a Switch 2 without the Mario Kart World bundle right?  If Mario Kart World was something people didn't want to play, why are they spending an extra $50 to play it?  If the price of the Switch 2 and it's games was suppose to be such a huge deal that would make the systems another 3DS at best and Wii U at worst, then why are all these price sensitive consumers buying a more expensive version of the Switch 2 with a game they don't even want?

