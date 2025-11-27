Nintendo Downloads - November 27, 2025

If this week is anything like the last few in terms of unannounced releases, the news desk will be having WORDS with Rune.

Ordinarily, this week of the US Thanksgiving holiday commentary on appropriateness of the holiday deleted is a quiet one. Trapped between the week before Black Friday with its massive sales and the big release week of Octopath 0, Assassin's Creed: Shadows and some other thing, it should have been true this year - especially when Sturgeon's Law is in full effect. So... why are there 52 games in North America to start the week? Hell if I know.

For things that might be worth looking into, we have a pair of Picross games celebrating Capcom vs SNK before one beomes a corporate cousin of EA next year, and... man, if Jupiter didn't come through last week we would be so cooked. A new game subject to the Syrenne Disclaimer is coming unannounced on Tuesday so we have that to look forward to, and my only hope is that it and the Archives are the ONLY surprise drops.

(Narrator: "They were not the only surprise drops.")

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: The Switch 2 release count QUADRUPLED (2 -> 8) with a multiplatform release of Tomb Raider (2013), the Directly promised One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4, Brotato, Squirrel With A Gun, and Punyan plus early Namco title Bomb Bee as the multiplatform Archives release.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: It's Puyo Puyo, so if you're getting locked out of the story by a language barrier that can only be an improvement.

North America

Switch 2

RippleIsland: Kyle and Cal's Restaurant (US$27.99/C$38.99)

Switch

Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons ($39.99/$53.49: Wednesday)

Melon Parker -We are Whatever Club!- ($39.99/not releasing)

Anime School Love: His Teacher Secret Lesson ($29.99/$39.99)

Geisha's Heart: Romance Among The Cherry Blossoms ($24.99/$34.99)

Samurai Shoguns Heart: Romance Among The Cherry Blossoms ($24.99/$34.99)

Bee Simulator: The Hive ($24.99/$35.99: Friday)

Recipe Of Love ($24.99/$34.49: Saturday)

Hypno Halo ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Detective Instinct: Farewell, My Beloved ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Schildmaid MX ($19.99/$24.99: Wednesday)

Cozy Toy Shop ($19.99/$33.00)

Street Racer Collection (QUByte Classics) ($19.99/$26.99)

Star Ores Inc. ($19.99/$25.99)

El Coco ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Picross S Capcom Classics Edition ($17.99/$21.99)

Picross S SNK Classics & NeoGeo Edition ($17.99/$21.99)

Dragon Ruins II ($14.99/$20.99)

Bad Boy Brother ($14.99/$19.49)

Police Officer Simulator ($12.99/$18.99: Tuesday)

The Bee Hive ($12.99/$17.99)

Doki Monsters: Quest ($12.99/$17.90)

Concealed ($11.99/$16.78)

Brotherhood ($9.99/$13.99: Wednesday)

Garten of Banban 8: Anti Devil ($9.99/$11.99)

Hell Blood: Inferno Retro Shooter ($9.99/$14.99: Friday)

Scandinavian Cottage Survival Simulator ($9.99/$14.99: Friday)

Formula Uno Racing ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Egypt City Builder ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)

1st Homizio ($9.99/$9.99: Saturday)

Geometry Shooter ($9.22/$12.99: Sunday)

National Quiz of Common Sense ($8.99/$11.49)

Bake It! Pizza Master ($7.00/$9.66)

TetroMosaic: UnicorN ($6.99/$9.99)

EggConsole Puyo Puyo MSX2 ($6.49/$7.34)

H Portrait ($5.99/$8.39: Friday)

Paint Path ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Red Cape Knight ($4.99/$7.00)

Pin Strike ($4.99/$6.99)

Slide Viking ($4.99/$6.83)

Aluna Rift ($4.99/$6.49)

Red Pippy ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Oasis Obby Parkour ($4.99/$4.99: Friday)

Hide vs Seek ($3.99/$4.99: Tuesday)

Shoe Salesman Mania ($3.99/$5.50: Wednesday)

Where's The Food!? ($3.99/$5.39)

Where's The Insect? ($3.99/$5.39)

World Heritage True or False Quiz ($3.99/$5.39)

Extra Extra Poison NS ($3/$4.21)

SCP: Control Error ($2.99/$3.89)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Geumsan-gun ($1.99/$2.79)

Escape Game Room07 ($1.00/$1.38)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo's Cyber Deals are on until early on December 3. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (and its DLC) are 30% off, Endless Ocean: Luminous is on sale for the first time at 20% off, and Bravely Default II is 33% off. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

RippleIsland: Kyle and Cal's Restaurant (€23.99/£21.59)

Switch

Bubble Bobble Sugar Dungeons (€39.99/£34.99: Wednesday)

Melon Parker -We are Whatever Club!- (€31.20/£29.55)

Anime School Love: His Teacher Secret Lesson (€29.99/£26.99)

Recipe Of Love (€25.99/£23.99: Saturday)

Geisha's Heart: Romance Among The Cherry Blossoms (€24.99/£21.99)

Samurai Shoguns Heart: Romance Among The Cherry Blossoms (€24.99/£21.99)

Bee Simulator: The Hive (€24.99/£22.49: Friday)

Schildmaid MX (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Cozy Toy Shop (€19.99/£17.99)

Star Ores Inc. (€19.99/£17.99)

Street Racer Collection (QUByte Classics) (€19.99/£17.99)

El Coco (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Detective Instinct: Farewell, My Beloved (€19.50/£17.59: Wednesday)

Hypno Halo (€19.49/£17.59: Tuesday)

Picross S Capcom Classics Edition (€17.99/£16.19)

Picross S SNK Classics & NeoGeo Edition (€17.99/£16.19)

Dragon Ruins II (€14.99/£13.49)

Bad Boy Brother (€14.79/£12.79)

Moonring DX (€13.00/£11.69: Wednesday)

Police Officer Simulator (€12.99/£12.99: Tuesday)

Doki Monsters: Quest (€12.99/£11.69)

The Bee Hive (€12.99/£9.99)

Concealed (€10.99/£9.89: Wednesday)

Glory Hunters (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Brotherhood (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Garten of Banban 8: Anti Devil (€9.99/£8.99)

Gigabonk: Mega Survivors (€9.99/£8.99)

Hell Blood: Inferno Retro Shooter (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Scandinavian Cottage Survival Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Egypt City Builder (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Dino Dawn Doom (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Geometry Shooter (€7.99/£7.19: Sunday)

National Quiz of Common Sense (€7.99/£7.99)

Bake It! Pizza Master (€7.00/£6.02)

TetroMosaic: UnicorN (€6.99/£6.29)

EggConsole Puyo Puyo MSX2 (€5.59/£5.39)

Musician Simulator (€4.99/£4.44: Sunday)

Paint Path (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Pin Strike (€4.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Red Cape Knight (€4.99/£4.49)

Slide Viking (€4.99/£4.49)

Red Pippy (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Aluna Rift (€4.79/£4.29)

Shoe Salesman Mania (€3.99/£3.59: Wednesday)

SCP: Control Error (€2.99/£2.69)

Where's The Food!? (€2.49/£2.24)

Where's The Insect? (€2.49/£2.24)

World Heritage True or False Quiz (€2.49/£2.24)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Geumsan-gun (€1.99/£1.79)

Escape Game Room07 (€1.00/£0.89)

Japan

Switch 2

RippleIsland: Kyle and Cal's Restaurant (¥4378)

Switch

Yggdra Kingdom (¥9460)

Dynamic Chord feat Kyosho Remaster (¥7480)

LoveR Kiss: Endless Memories (¥6490)

Anime School Love: Her Teacher Secret Lesson (¥4400)

Anime School Love: His Teacher Secret Lesson (¥4400)

Karous (¥4180)

Geisha's Heart: Romance Among The Cherry Blossoms (¥3990)

Samurai Shoguns Heart: Romance Among The Cherry Blossoms (¥3990)

Melon Parker -We are Whatever Club!- (¥3960)

Bee Simulator: The Hive (¥3899: Friday)

Cozy Toy Shop (¥3599)

El Coco (¥3499)

Recipe Of Love (¥3300)

Star Ores Inc. (¥3200)

Street Racer Collection (QUByte Classics) (¥2890)

Dark Kingdom (¥2860)

Neugia - The Beat of the Sea and Wind (¥2860)

The Scarlet King: A Promise With The Demons (¥2860)

Schildmaid MX (¥2500)

Bad Boy Brother (¥2000)

Dunkirk: The Forgotten Soldier (¥2000: Friday)

The Bee Hive (¥1999)

Doki Monsters: Quest (¥1990)

Concealed (¥1800)

Picross S Capcom Classics Edition (¥1800)

Picross S SNK Classics & NeoGeo Edition (¥1800)

Dragon Ruins II (¥1650: Friday)

Scandinavian Cottage Survival Simulator (¥1590)

Emoji Rampage: Origins (¥1500)

Ghostwriting World Word (¥1500)

Glory Hunters (¥1500)

Hell Blood: Inferno Retro Shooter (¥1499)

Garten of Banban 8: Anti Devil (¥1299)

Red Cape Knight (¥990)

National Quiz of Common Sense (¥980)

EggConsole Puyo Puyo MSX2 (¥550)

Amazing Maze (¥765)

Pin Strike (¥749)

Bake It! Pizza Master (¥700)

Red Pippy (¥680: Friday)

Aluna Rift (¥580)

Paint Path (¥499)

Slide Viking (¥499)

Future AI Analysis: Your Personality Test (¥420)

Letter From A Great Detective (¥420)

Mystery Solving in Manga (¥420)

Rolling Insect Puzzle (¥420)

SCP: Control Error (¥350)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Geumsan-gun (¥200)

Escape Game Room07 (¥100)