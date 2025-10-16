We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Opens December 10

by Donald Theriault - November 6, 2025, 9:10 am EST
Total comments: 1 Source: The Pokemon Company

Also that is a FAST Mega.

The Pokemon Legends Z-A DLC will be available next month.

A new trailer for the DLC confirmed the launch will be December 10, and also confirmed the setting will put versions of the game's characters in a location known as "Hyperspace Lumiose". New Mega Evolutions for Chimecho and Baxcalibur were shown: the latter will have its Mega Stone distributed through multiplayer battles in a fourth season. It will also be possible for Pokemon to exceed level 100 in the story, the first non-glitch occurence in franchise history.

A new Mystery Gift for the Mythical Pokemon Diancie is also available: the gift awards its Mega Stone and a new sidequest that leads to obtaining the Pokemon for the first time in nearly a decade. Credits must be rolled in order to obtain the Pokemon.

Talkback

Ian Sane30 minutes ago

Seems way too soon to release DLC.  A lot of the kids that make up the Pokemon target audience have probably not played the game yet because they're going to get it as a Christmas present.  Let them get it for Christmas, play for a few months, then time the DLC with when those kids are just starting to get bored with it but would be interested in new content to spice it back up.  Now I suppose Nintendo might be thinking that the idea is for the DLC to be the Christmas present.

We know what this and the DK DLC are.  They were released so soon after the game's release that you know they were at worst almost finished when the base game launched.  A lot of DLC is just taking a chunk of the game out and charging extra for it.  But Nintendo can be a little more clever about this and not make it so obvious.  Have some patience and wait at least six months.  "We made some more content for that game you love" is such a better sell than "We held back on this to make you pay extra for it."

