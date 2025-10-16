Pokemon Legends Z-A Mega Dimension DLC Opens December 10

Also that is a FAST Mega.

The Pokemon Legends Z-A DLC will be available next month.

A new trailer for the DLC confirmed the launch will be December 10, and also confirmed the setting will put versions of the game's characters in a location known as "Hyperspace Lumiose". New Mega Evolutions for Chimecho and Baxcalibur were shown: the latter will have its Mega Stone distributed through multiplayer battles in a fourth season. It will also be possible for Pokemon to exceed level 100 in the story, the first non-glitch occurence in franchise history.

A new Mystery Gift for the Mythical Pokemon Diancie is also available: the gift awards its Mega Stone and a new sidequest that leads to obtaining the Pokemon for the first time in nearly a decade. Credits must be rolled in order to obtain the Pokemon.