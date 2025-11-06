Nintendo Downloads - November 6, 2025

Less a fault of the time change and more the News Editor trying (and failing) to deal with reversion to a pumpkin at the worst possible time.

Of course, there's one major game this week, and it's the best version of Tears of the Kingdom (or the first GOOD Zelda game on Switch 2) in Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, a game that openly encourages unlimited running and eschews weapon durability in lieu of mowing down Moblins by the gross. (In more ways than one.) And apparently this one counts, but I think they said that about its predecessor five years ago and that ended up with a BB-8 run in. So I don't know.

Apart from that, we have an annual karaoke release, a Hello Kitty game, and Dinkum - as featured in the September Direct, but published by a company who thinks becoming a victim of nVidia is a good idea by use of plagiarism machines.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: A late-dropped localization of Stray Children, the new RPG from the creators of Moon, Dandy Dungeon, and in a past life Linda^3.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE WITHOUT KNOWING JAPANESE: I'm going to error on the side of caution and assume an RPG of any description is a no.

North America

Switch 2

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (US$69.99/C$99.99)

Switch

Let's Sing 2026 ($39.99/$53.00: Tuesday)

Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party ($39.99/$39.99)

Chicken Police: Into the Hive ($24.99/$32.50)

Strike Force Heroes ($24.99/$31.99)

Golden Sunshine Beside You ($24.99/$34.49: Friday)

Biped 2 ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Dark Quest 4 ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Dinkum ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Last Order ($19.99/$not released)

Motordoom ($16.99/$19.99: Friday)

Mission: Mars ($14.99/$19.99)

Of Blades & Tails ($14.99/$18.99)

Boxes: Lost Fragment ($14.99/$14.99)

Final Frontier Story ($14.00/$18.00)

Finding Chuchu ($11.00/$15.36)

My Cozy Aquarium ($10.99/$15.50)

Celestial Fall ($9.99/$15.99)

Chronoquartz ($9.99/$12.99)

Outlanders ($9.99/$12.99)

Tiny Lands 2 ($9.99/$12.99)

The Visitor Effect ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Nyaz Operation: Occupy House of Kobayashi ($9.90/$9.90: Wednesday)

Brain Workout! Spinning Animal Puzzle ($8.99/$11.49)

Train Your Focus and Observation Skills: THE Spot the Difference Challenge ($8.99/$11.49)

Shark Siege - Together Survival ($7.99/$10.99: Wednesday)

House Fighters: Total Mess ($7.99/$11.00: Friday)

Mage Arena: Voice of Power ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

Picronix ($6.99/$8.99)

EggConsole Mugen no Shinzou II PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)

Twilight Paradise: Moonlight Mononoke ($5.99/$7.49: Wednesday)

Nitro Karts Racing ($5.99/$4.99: Saturday)

Dragon Snack ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

UFO Builder ($4.99/$6.99)

Cloud to Gold ($4.99/$6.83)

Dollmare ($4.99/$5.99)

Traditional Tactics with Sess-AI 2.0 ($4.99/$4.89)

Square Brothers ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Gas Station: Idle Simulator ($4.99/$6.00: Friday)

Everdawn Isle ($4.99/$4.99: Friday)

Mega City Obby ($4.99/$4.99: Friday)

Open Sesame - Alibaba Dash ($2.99/$3.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A broader indie sale sees Venba go to a record 70% off until the 21st. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (€69.99/£58.99)

Switch

Let's Sing 2026 (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Hello Kitty and Friends: Freeze Tag Party (€39.99/£39.99)

Golden Sunshine Beside You (€25.99/£23.99: Friday)

Strike Force Heroes (€24.99/£22.49)

Chicken Police: Into the Hive (€22.00/£19.79)

Dinkum (€19.99/£17.99)

Dark Quest 4 (€19.50/£16.99: Wednesday)

Last Order (€19.50/£17.59)

Biped 2 (€18.49/£16.75: Wednesday)

Motordoom (€16.99/£15.29: Friday)

Mission: Mars (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Boxes: Lost Fragment (€14.99/£13.49)

Of Blades & Tails (€14.99/£13.49)

Final Frontier Story (€13.00/£11.69: Wednesday)

My Cozy Aquarium (€10.99/£9.89)

Celestial Fall (€9.99/£9.99)

Tiny Lands 2 (€9.99/£9.99)

The Visitor Effect (€9.99/£9.99)

Chronoquartz (€9.99/£8.99)

Outlanders (€9.75/£8.50)

Nyaz Operation: Occupy House of Kobayashi (€8.52/£7.69: Wednesday)

Shark Siege - Together Survival (€7.99/£7.99: Wednesday)

Brain Workout! Spinning Animal Puzzle (€7.99/£7.99)

Train Your Focus and Observation Skills: THE Spot the Difference Challenge (€7.99/£7.99)

Mage Arena: Voice of Power (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

House Fighters: Total Mess (€7.99/£6.99: Friday)

Picronix (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Twilight Paradise: Moonlight Mononoke (€5.99/£5.49: Wednesday)

EggConsole Mugen no Shinzou II PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)

Dragon Snack (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

UFO Builder (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Square Brothers (€4.99/£4.99)

Cloud to Gold (€4.99/£4.49)

Dollmare (€4.99/£4.49)

Traditional Tactics with Sess-AI 2.0 (€4.99/£4.49)

Gas Station: Idle Simulator (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Mega City Obby (€4.99/£3.99: Friday)

Nitro Karts Racing (€4.99/£4.99: Saturday)

Timore 6: The Cadaver (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)

Open Sesame - Alibaba Dash (€2.99/£2.59)

Japan

Switch 2

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment (¥8980)

Switch

Magical Craft: Neko to Mahou no Dress (¥6578)

Lumo 2 (¥4400)

Let's Sing 2026 (¥4180: Tuesday)

Golden Sunshine Beside You (¥3300)

Strike Force Heroes (¥2900)

Biped 2 (¥2300)

Dark Quest 4 (¥2300)

Dinkum (¥2300)

Boxes: Lost Fragment (¥2200)

Mission: Mars (¥2199)

Last Order (¥1980)

Celestial Fall (¥1710)

Of Blades & Tails (¥1700)

Motordoom (¥1666)

Finding Chuchu (¥1600)

My Cozy Aquarium (¥1600)

Final Frontier Story (¥1500)

Nyaz Operation: Occupy House of Kobayashi (¥1500)

The Visitor Effect (¥1476: Friday)

Easy Flight Simulator 2 (¥1390)

House Fighters: Total Mess (¥1399)

Outlanders (¥1200)

Baseball Card Shop Simulator (¥1199)

Shark Siege - Together Survival (¥1199)

Jelly Form (¥1000: Saturday)

Evo Pop (¥900: Saturday)

EggConsole Mugen no Shinzou II PC-8801 (¥880)

Twilight Paradise: Moonlight Mononoke (¥800)

Picronix (¥777)

UFO Builder (¥749)

Square Brothers (¥680: Friday)

Dragon Snack (¥499: Wednesday)

Cloud to Gold (¥499)

Dollmare (¥499)

Traditional Tactics with Sess-AI 2.0 (¥440)

Open Sesame - Alibaba Dash (¥299)