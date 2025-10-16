Previously Japan Exclusive My Nintendo App Comes To West With Nintendo Store Branding

The West, but not down south from home base for some reason?

Nintendo made a point of emphasis in their recent shareholder presentation about using apps to connect with fans, and another one has expanded its reach overnight.

A new app called "Nintendo Store" has dropped on the Apple App Store (iOS) and Google Play store (Android) after previously launching in Japan under the name "My Nintendo". The app serves as an interface for the eShop as well as tracking game play history dating back to the 3DS.

For reasons unknown, the application is not listed in Australia as of press time.