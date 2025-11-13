Nintendo Downloads - November 13, 2025

"Hey Vegeta, what does the scouter say about this week's RPG count?"

The Switch 2 is already staring down its biggest week since Day One with eight games already scheduled, and somehow five of them are releasing simultaneously on Switch and a sixth came out there a little more than a year ago. (The big game of the week, Yakuza Kiwami 2, is joined as an exclusive by Goodnight Universe.) Apart from that, we have Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, and DX versions of the Atelier Ryza trilogy. And in Japan, a new multiplat release is the follow up to the best selling Japan-exclusive Switch game in a new Momotaro Dentetsu which at least on Switch is doing the Fire Emblem Fates thing.

Apart from those multiplat releases, the original Switch is also getting Mistonia's Hope -The Lost Delight- from Aksys / Otomate, and... Hitman Absolution? Why?

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Switch 2 versions of Overcooked 2 (which was known) and a surprise drop of Dave the Diver, plus an Archives 2 and regular version of Namco's 1996 game Tokyo Wars.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: There literally is not a screenshot showing text apart from the manual scan for Crystal Chaser: Overlord's Orb of the Sky, but a quick "&udm=14" Google shows that it's a Japanese adventure game... so nope.

North America

Switch 2

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (US$72.58/C$96.98)

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout DX ($39.99/$52.99)

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy DX ($39.99/$52.99)

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key DX ($39.99/$52.99)

Yakuza Kiwami ($29.99/$39.99)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 ($29.99/$39.99)

Goodnight Universe ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road ($2.59/$3.49)

Switch

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road ($69.99/$93.49)

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)

Mistonia's Hope -The Lost Delight- ($49.99/$69.08)

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout DX ($39.99/$52.99)

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy DX ($39.99/$52.99)

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key DX ($39.99/$52.99)

Hitman Absolution ($29.99/$34.99)

Bibi Blocksberg - Big Broom Race 4 ($22.99/$31.99)

Train Delux 2026 Kurakyu ($22.99/$32.99)

Windswept ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Winter Burrow ($19.99/$22.99: Wednesday)

Sin Slayers: Reign of the 8th ($19.99/$25.99)

Master Lemon: The Curse For Iceland ($14.99/$19.00: Monday)

Gigasword ($14.99/$19.49)

Fida Puti Samurai ($14.49/$14.99)

All Hands On Deck ($12.99/$16.99: Tuesday)

Videoverse ($12.99/$18.99: Friday)

Lia: Hacking Destiny ($12.90/$11.90)

Wildkeepers Rising ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Horror Tale 3: The Witch ($9.99/$15.99)

Gorilla Jungle King Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Clawpunk ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)

Baseball Card Shop Simulator ($7.99/$10.99: Sunday)

The Hollow Lighthouse ($7.99/$11.10: Wednesday)

Cyclia Journey ($7.99/$10.49)

Car Crash Simulator: Demolition Derby Madness ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)

EggConsole Crystal Chaser: Overlord's Orb of the Sky - Refined PC-9801 ($7.16/$9.54)

Zumba World - The Lost Marble Island ($6.99/$10.99)

Supermarket Simulator 25 ($5.99/$8.59: Tuesday)

Dunk Trickster ($5.99/$8.49)

Tralalero Tralala - Escape Backrooms ($5.99/$8.99: Saturday)

Smack It! Punch Champion ($5.00/$6.90)

Sokomine ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Bomb Kitten ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Climb Jump Obby Tower ($4.99/$6.90)

Hymer 2000 ($4.99/$6.49)

Catnigma ($3.99/$6.83)

Dream Animal ($3.99/$5.39)

Hidden Cats in Rio de Janeiro ($3.99/$4.99)

Picnic Girls ($3.49/$4.66)

Funimal: Fusion Animal ($3.40/not released)

BeautyDarling ($1.99/not released)

Sector Force ($1.99/$2.99)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Woryeongsan ($1.99/$2.79)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Square Enix is having a sale until the 20th that includes the first sale ever for The Last Remnant Remastered in six and a half years, and owners of Yakuza Kiwami on Switch get 66% off on the Switch 2 edition until October 28, 2072. (17,154 days from the posting of this article.) PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (€72.26/£60.03)

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (€69.99/£54.99: Friday)

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout DX (€39.99/£32.99)

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy DX (€39.99/£32.99)

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key DX (€39.99/£32.99)

Yakuza Kiwami (€29.99/£24.99)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (€29.99/£24.99)

Goodnight Universe (€19.99/£16.99: Tuesday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (€2.27/£2.04)

Switch

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (€69.99/£57.99)

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (€69.99/£54.99: Friday)

Mistonia's Hope -The Lost Delight- (€49.99/£44.99)

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout DX (€39.99/£32.99)

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy DX (€39.99/£32.99)

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key DX (€39.99/£32.99)

Hitman Absolution (€22.99/£19.99)

Windswept (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)

Bibi Blocksberg - Big Broom Race 4 (€19.99/£17.99)

Winter Burrow (€19.50/£17.59: Wednesday)

Sin Slayers: Reign of the 8th (€19.50/£17.59)

Gigasword (€14.19/£12.79)

Master Lemon: The Curse For Iceland (€14.49/£12.99: Sunday)

All Hands On Deck (€12.99/£11.99: Tuesday)

Fida Puti Samurai (€12.99/£11.69)

Videoverse (€12.99/£12.99: Friday)

I'll Be Brave, Tomorrow (€11.09/£9.99)

Wildkeepers Rising (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Horror Tale 3: The Witch (€9.99/£9.99)

Gorilla Jungle King Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Clawpunk (€8.99/£7.99: Friday)

Baseball Card Shop Simulator (€7.99/£7.99: Sunday)

The Hollow Lighthouse (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

Car Crash Simulator: Demolition Derby Madness (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Cyclia Journey (€7.79/£6.69)

Zumba World - The Lost Marble Island (€6.99/£6.99)

EggConsole Crystal Chaser: Overlord's Orb of the Sky - Refined PC-9801 (€6.15/£5.49)

Supermarket Simulator 25 (€5.99/£5.99: Tuesday)

Dunk Trickster (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

Smack It! Punch Champion (€5.00/£4.30)

Bomb Kitten (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Hymer 2000 (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Sokomine (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Catnigma (€4.99/£4.49)

Climb Jump Obby Tower (€4.99/£4.49)

Hidden Cats in Rio de Janeiro (€3.99/£3.59)

Picnic Girls (€3.09/£2.79: Wednesday)

Village Climb Obby (€2.99/£2.99)

Dream Animal (€2.49/£2.24)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Woryeongsan (€1.99/£1.79)

Sector Force (€1.99/£1.79)

Japan

Switch 2

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (¥9210: Friday)

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (¥8980)

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (¥7920)

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout DX (¥6380)

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy DX (¥6380)

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key DX (¥6380)

Yakuza Kiwami 2 (¥3990)

Yakuza Kiwami (¥2980)

Goodnight Universe (¥2420: Tuesday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (¥1000)

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (¥300: Friday)

Switch

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (¥8910: Friday)

Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (¥7980)

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (¥7920)

Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout DX (¥6380)

Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy DX (¥6380)

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key DX (¥6380)

Mushi Jingi Mezase! Saikyou no Mushi Nushi (¥6380)

Hitman Absolution (¥3749)

Obungu to Issho: Yurutto Pochitto Asobimasho (¥2500)

Windswept (¥2300)

Winter Burrow (¥2300)

Eradicator Genesis (¥1900: Friday)

Horror Tale 3: The Witch (¥1720)

Fida Puti Samurai (¥1599)

All Hands On Deck (¥1500)

Videoverse (¥1500: Friday)

Zumba World - The Lost Marble Island (¥1200)

Sin Slayers: Reign of the 8th (¥1050)

Brain Training: Junior High School English (¥980)

Fun Psychology Test (¥980)

EggConsole Crystal Chaser: Overlord's Orb of the Sky - Refined PC-9801 (¥980)

Clawpunk (¥970)

Cyclia Journey (¥920)

Dunk Trickster (¥899)

Hidden Cats in Rio de Janeiro (¥590)

Hymer 2000 (¥580)

Funimal: Fusion Animal (¥550)

Bomb Kitten (¥500)

Picnic Girls (¥500)

Smack It! Punch Champion (¥500)

Catnigma (¥499)

Sokomine (¥499)

Dream Animal (¥420)

Common Sense Test For Adults (¥420)

Japanese History Test For Adults (¥420)

Mosaic Quiz (¥420)

Secret Girls' Encyclopedia (¥420)

Where's The Octopus? (¥420)

Sector Force (¥375)

BeautyDarling (¥300)

Dogs Organized Neatly (¥295)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Woryeongsan (¥200)