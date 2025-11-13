Nintendo Downloads - November 13, 2025

"Hey Vegeta, what does the scouter say about this week's RPG count?"
The Switch 2 is already staring down its biggest week since Day One with eight games already scheduled, and somehow five of them are releasing simultaneously on Switch and a sixth came out there a little more than a year ago. (The big game of the week, Yakuza Kiwami 2, is joined as an exclusive by Goodnight Universe.) Apart from that, we have Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, and DX versions of the Atelier Ryza trilogy. And in Japan, a new multiplat release is the follow up to the best selling Japan-exclusive Switch game in a new Momotaro Dentetsu which at least on Switch is doing the Fire Emblem Fates thing.
Apart from those multiplat releases, the original Switch is also getting Mistonia's Hope -The Lost Delight- from Aksys / Otomate, and... Hitman Absolution? Why?
THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Switch 2 versions of Overcooked 2 (which was known) and a surprise drop of Dave the Diver, plus an Archives 2 and regular version of Namco's 1996 game Tokyo Wars.
IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: There literally is not a screenshot showing text apart from the manual scan for Crystal Chaser: Overlord's Orb of the Sky, but a quick "&udm=14" Google shows that it's a Japanese adventure game... so nope.
North America
Switch 2
Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (US$72.58/C$96.98)
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout DX ($39.99/$52.99)
Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy DX ($39.99/$52.99)
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key DX ($39.99/$52.99)
Yakuza Kiwami ($29.99/$39.99)
Yakuza Kiwami 2 ($29.99/$39.99)
Goodnight Universe ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)
Switch 2 Upgrades
Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road ($2.59/$3.49)
Switch
Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road ($69.99/$93.49)
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero ($59.99/$79.99: Friday)
Mistonia's Hope -The Lost Delight- ($49.99/$69.08)
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout DX ($39.99/$52.99)
Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy DX ($39.99/$52.99)
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key DX ($39.99/$52.99)
Hitman Absolution ($29.99/$34.99)
Bibi Blocksberg - Big Broom Race 4 ($22.99/$31.99)
Train Delux 2026 Kurakyu ($22.99/$32.99)
Windswept ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)
Winter Burrow ($19.99/$22.99: Wednesday)
Sin Slayers: Reign of the 8th ($19.99/$25.99)
Master Lemon: The Curse For Iceland ($14.99/$19.00: Monday)
Gigasword ($14.99/$19.49)
Fida Puti Samurai ($14.49/$14.99)
All Hands On Deck ($12.99/$16.99: Tuesday)
Videoverse ($12.99/$18.99: Friday)
Lia: Hacking Destiny ($12.90/$11.90)
Wildkeepers Rising ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)
Horror Tale 3: The Witch ($9.99/$15.99)
Gorilla Jungle King Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)
Clawpunk ($9.99/$12.99: Friday)
Baseball Card Shop Simulator ($7.99/$10.99: Sunday)
The Hollow Lighthouse ($7.99/$11.10: Wednesday)
Cyclia Journey ($7.99/$10.49)
Car Crash Simulator: Demolition Derby Madness ($7.99/$10.99: Friday)
EggConsole Crystal Chaser: Overlord's Orb of the Sky - Refined PC-9801 ($7.16/$9.54)
Zumba World - The Lost Marble Island ($6.99/$10.99)
Supermarket Simulator 25 ($5.99/$8.59: Tuesday)
Dunk Trickster ($5.99/$8.49)
Tralalero Tralala - Escape Backrooms ($5.99/$8.99: Saturday)
Smack It! Punch Champion ($5.00/$6.90)
Sokomine ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)
Bomb Kitten ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)
Climb Jump Obby Tower ($4.99/$6.90)
Hymer 2000 ($4.99/$6.49)
Catnigma ($3.99/$6.83)
Dream Animal ($3.99/$5.39)
Hidden Cats in Rio de Janeiro ($3.99/$4.99)
Picnic Girls ($3.49/$4.66)
Funimal: Fusion Animal ($3.40/not released)
BeautyDarling ($1.99/not released)
Sector Force ($1.99/$2.99)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Woryeongsan ($1.99/$2.79)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Square Enix is having a sale until the 20th that includes the first sale ever for The Last Remnant Remastered in six and a half years, and owners of Yakuza Kiwami on Switch get 66% off on the Switch 2 edition until October 28, 2072. (17,154 days from the posting of this article.) PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Switch 2
Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (€72.26/£60.03)
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (€69.99/£54.99: Friday)
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout DX (€39.99/£32.99)
Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy DX (€39.99/£32.99)
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key DX (€39.99/£32.99)
Yakuza Kiwami (€29.99/£24.99)
Yakuza Kiwami 2 (€29.99/£24.99)
Goodnight Universe (€19.99/£16.99: Tuesday)
Switch 2 Upgrades
Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (€2.27/£2.04)
Switch
Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (€69.99/£57.99)
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (€69.99/£54.99: Friday)
Mistonia's Hope -The Lost Delight- (€49.99/£44.99)
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout DX (€39.99/£32.99)
Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy DX (€39.99/£32.99)
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key DX (€39.99/£32.99)
Hitman Absolution (€22.99/£19.99)
Windswept (€19.99/£17.99: Wednesday)
Bibi Blocksberg - Big Broom Race 4 (€19.99/£17.99)
Winter Burrow (€19.50/£17.59: Wednesday)
Sin Slayers: Reign of the 8th (€19.50/£17.59)
Gigasword (€14.19/£12.79)
Master Lemon: The Curse For Iceland (€14.49/£12.99: Sunday)
All Hands On Deck (€12.99/£11.99: Tuesday)
Fida Puti Samurai (€12.99/£11.69)
Videoverse (€12.99/£12.99: Friday)
I'll Be Brave, Tomorrow (€11.09/£9.99)
Wildkeepers Rising (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
Horror Tale 3: The Witch (€9.99/£9.99)
Gorilla Jungle King Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)
Clawpunk (€8.99/£7.99: Friday)
Baseball Card Shop Simulator (€7.99/£7.99: Sunday)
The Hollow Lighthouse (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)
Car Crash Simulator: Demolition Derby Madness (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)
Cyclia Journey (€7.79/£6.69)
Zumba World - The Lost Marble Island (€6.99/£6.99)
EggConsole Crystal Chaser: Overlord's Orb of the Sky - Refined PC-9801 (€6.15/£5.49)
Supermarket Simulator 25 (€5.99/£5.99: Tuesday)
Dunk Trickster (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)
Smack It! Punch Champion (€5.00/£4.30)
Bomb Kitten (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Hymer 2000 (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Sokomine (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Catnigma (€4.99/£4.49)
Climb Jump Obby Tower (€4.99/£4.49)
Hidden Cats in Rio de Janeiro (€3.99/£3.59)
Picnic Girls (€3.09/£2.79: Wednesday)
Village Climb Obby (€2.99/£2.99)
Dream Animal (€2.49/£2.24)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Woryeongsan (€1.99/£1.79)
Sector Force (€1.99/£1.79)
Japan
Switch 2
Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (¥9210: Friday)
Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (¥8980)
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (¥7920)
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout DX (¥6380)
Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy DX (¥6380)
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key DX (¥6380)
Yakuza Kiwami 2 (¥3990)
Yakuza Kiwami (¥2980)
Goodnight Universe (¥2420: Tuesday)
Switch 2 Upgrades
Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (¥1000)
Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (¥300: Friday)
Switch
Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road (¥8910: Friday)
Momotaro Dentetsu 2: Anata no Machi mo Kitto Aru – Higashi Nihon Hen + Nishi Nihon Hen (¥7980)
Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero (¥7920)
Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness and the Secret Hideout DX (¥6380)
Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends and the Secret Fairy DX (¥6380)
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key DX (¥6380)
Mushi Jingi Mezase! Saikyou no Mushi Nushi (¥6380)
Hitman Absolution (¥3749)
Obungu to Issho: Yurutto Pochitto Asobimasho (¥2500)
Windswept (¥2300)
Winter Burrow (¥2300)
Eradicator Genesis (¥1900: Friday)
Horror Tale 3: The Witch (¥1720)
Fida Puti Samurai (¥1599)
All Hands On Deck (¥1500)
Videoverse (¥1500: Friday)
Zumba World - The Lost Marble Island (¥1200)
Sin Slayers: Reign of the 8th (¥1050)
Brain Training: Junior High School English (¥980)
Fun Psychology Test (¥980)
EggConsole Crystal Chaser: Overlord's Orb of the Sky - Refined PC-9801 (¥980)
Clawpunk (¥970)
Cyclia Journey (¥920)
Dunk Trickster (¥899)
Hidden Cats in Rio de Janeiro (¥590)
Hymer 2000 (¥580)
Funimal: Fusion Animal (¥550)
Bomb Kitten (¥500)
Picnic Girls (¥500)
Smack It! Punch Champion (¥500)
Catnigma (¥499)
Sokomine (¥499)
Dream Animal (¥420)
Common Sense Test For Adults (¥420)
Japanese History Test For Adults (¥420)
Mosaic Quiz (¥420)
Secret Girls' Encyclopedia (¥420)
Where's The Octopus? (¥420)
Sector Force (¥375)
BeautyDarling (¥300)
Dogs Organized Neatly (¥295)