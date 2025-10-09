We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
Nintendo Shifting Development Focus To Switch 2

by Donald Theriault - November 4, 2025, 10:53 pm EST
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo

Forget the third pillar, there's not even a second one here.

Nintendo has perhaps begun the transition to full on Switch 2 a bit sooner than most expected.

In the shareholder meeting following the release of the second quarter financial results, Nintendo confirmed that due to the record-setting sales of the Switch 2 since its June 5 launch - 10.36m copies being the most for any game console in history through just under four months - that "we will shift our primary development focus to Nintendo Switch 2 and expand our business around this new platform".

Although software will still be released on the original Switch for the forseeable future - there are already a couple of confirmed games for 2026 and some still rumored - these will likely be the exception as opposed to the rule.

Also in the shareholder's meeting - full presentation notes found here (PDF link), sell-through of Switch 2 has already exceeded 10m units, and 84% of Switch 2 owners owned some form of the original.

Talkback

broodwars1 hour ago

It's a weird world we live in where a company can put out a new console but not shift its development focus TO that console until it's been out for 5 months already.

Oh well. Sony refused to commit to the PS5 for years after launch and Microsoft basically never did stop supporting the Xbone via the Series S, so that's an improvement here at least.

