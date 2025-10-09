Nintendo Shifting Development Focus To Switch 2

Forget the third pillar, there's not even a second one here.

Nintendo has perhaps begun the transition to full on Switch 2 a bit sooner than most expected.

In the shareholder meeting following the release of the second quarter financial results, Nintendo confirmed that due to the record-setting sales of the Switch 2 since its June 5 launch - 10.36m copies being the most for any game console in history through just under four months - that "we will shift our primary development focus to Nintendo Switch 2 and expand our business around this new platform".

Although software will still be released on the original Switch for the forseeable future - there are already a couple of confirmed games for 2026 and some still rumored - these will likely be the exception as opposed to the rule.

Also in the shareholder's meeting - full presentation notes found here (PDF link), sell-through of Switch 2 has already exceeded 10m units, and 84% of Switch 2 owners owned some form of the original.