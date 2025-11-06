Metroid Prime 4 Amiibo Functionality Detailed On Japanese Website

Hopefully the inevitable Myles MacKenzie one will quote the Xenoblade 2 Ardanian Soldiers (pre-nerf) when tapped.

The new Amiibo for Metroid Prime 4 have more to them than just being big and looking pretty.

A Japanese language website has updated the functionality for the Prime 4 Samus and Samus + Vi-ola Amiibo launched on November 6, as well as the Sylux one that will launch day and date with Prime 4. The effects are:

Samus + Vi-ola will allow you to change the motorcycle's color, check its odometer, and increase its "Boost Energy" recovery rate.

Samus standalone will give new background music when riding Vi-ola, activate a 99 damage shield (once per day), and restore Samus's life

Tapping Sylux will allow for early access to "full in game cutscenes" upon rolling credits - cutscenes that normally appear in a fragmented form in the story - that normally require 100% completion of the game, as well as Sylux randomly taunting the player.

A Smash Amiibo (Samus, Zero Suit, Dark, or Ridley) plays random music.

It appears other Amiibo, such as "Mr Squishy" the Metroid from 2017's Metroid II: Samus Returns will not have an ingame effect.