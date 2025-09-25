Assassin's Creed: Shadows Comes To Switch 2 In Early December

And the Switch 2 version even comes in a similar fashion to its prior console releases.

After multiple retail leaks suggested it, the travails of the Templars are officially Switch 2 bound.

Nintendo's YouTube has confirmed a December 2 launch for Assassin's Creed: Shadows, the newest game in the Ubisoft mega-franchise that launched on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series in March. Set in the end of Japan's Sengoku era, the player has a choice between two playable characters including one based on the famed samurai Yasuke.

The game will launch at a US$59.99 MSRP for both digital and physical formats (a US$99.99 premium edition will also be available), and include all of the updates released to this point automatically. Support for cross-progression for owners on the other previously mentioned platforms via a Ubisoft account will also be included.