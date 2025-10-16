Nintendo Of America Announces Black Friday Deals Including Dates For Digital Sale

Some would say the Amiibo are just getting a price correction.

As we approach the late Thanksgiving, Nintendo has announced their deals for the ensuing orgy of capitalism that is Black Friday and "Cyber Monday".

Physical sales will start on November 23 (two Sundays from press time) with offers for Switch games:

$20 off Donkey Kong Country Returns HD, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Princess Peach: Showtime, Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe, and Luigi's Mansion ($39.99), plus $29.99 Nintendo Switch Sports

$30 off Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door HD, Splatoon 3, and Super Mario Odyssey ($29.99)

$10 off Amiibo from the Street Fighter 6 and Tears of the Kingdom Champions lines that launched on Switch 2 Day 1

The annual Nintendo digital sale will begin on the 20th of November at noon ET and run until 2:59am ET on December 4. Vouchers for 256GB microSD Express cards (Switch 2 compatible, Samsung branded) will also be available at Nintendo stores in New York City and San Francisco.