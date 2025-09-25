We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
The Marvel Cosmic Invasion Begins December 1

by Donald Theriault - October 22, 2025, 12:45 pm EDT
Source: DotEmu

"Excelsior! ...that means Mysterio's a wanker."

The newest licensed DotEmu brawler is going to make 2025 with room to spare.

Marvel Cosmic Invasion, a four player side scrolling brawler starring the masked (and otherwise) superheroes of the mouse has confirmed a December 1 launch. The Tribute Games-developed game was announced as a Switch game in the March 27 Nintendo Direct, and then confirmed for Switch 2 in the system unveil Direct on April 2.

The announcement was accompanied by confirmation of two new playable characters (Iron Man and Phoenix), making for a total confirmed roster of 15 supers.

