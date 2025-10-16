Pokemon Legends Z-A Receives Update For Bug Fixes And Online Adjustments

Just in time for making 2/3 of the Kalos starter Mega Stones even easier to grind.

Poke-France just got a little bit more stable with a new software update that resolves a couple of outstanding bugs and removes a complaint about the online battle mode.

The version 1.0.2 update to Pokemon Legends: Z-A (on both Switch 2 and Switch) includes a change to the scoring system for the 4 player "Battle Club" mode such that the players in 3rd and 4th place after the match are not starting from negative points. (Bonuses are available for performance which would usually offset the drop.) The second season of the battle mode already confirmed that the requirements for unlocking the Greninjite and Delphoxite Mega Stones would be lowered from the original requirement of rank K to a much easier rank S for the Delphoxite: the Greninjite would also be available at rank Y (ie: one battle).

A couple of known issues were also fixed in the update, relating to potential softlocking of capturing Pokemon under certain circumstances. Full details are available for the issues here.

Additionally, a new trailer for the launching-by-end-of-February Mega Dimension DLC will be released tomorrow at 9 a.m. ET.