Nintendo Downloads - September 3, 2025

Brought to you by the giant sucking sound.

First of all, as of press time there are no eShop pages for the only relevant game coming out this week for most people in Hollow Knight: Silksong. Team Cherry has dropped some of the prices and the hit time (10:00 a.m. ET, 11:30 in Newfoundland) but we still don't know the rest of the regions, is there an upgrade, will it catch a last minute delay to get away from Silksong, crab rangoon, things of that nature. So it's in the list, but there's a few question marks.

It's a heavy Switch 2 week even beyond the game that delayed Demonschool (which I now have to play on vacation instead of medical leave) with mecha sequel Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion, horror adventure Cronos: The New Dawn, and a Star War. Meanwhile, the original Switch has Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots (yay!), Shuten Order (kill it, ideally with fire), and Dark Deity II (maybe?)

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE WITHOUT KNOWING JAPANESE: It's another game in the Dragon Slayer series that never got localized so far as I know, and a lot of the interface looks like hardcore kanji. So no.

North America

Switch 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong (US$19.99/C$?)

Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion ($69.99/$89.99: Friday)

Star Wars: Outlaws ($59.99/$79.99)

Cronos: The New Dawn ($59.99/$77.99: Friday)

Switch

Hollow Knight: Silksong ($19.99/$?)

H Photo: Yuri ($69.99/$69.99: Sunday)

Shuten Order ($49.99/$64.99: Friday)

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree ($40.00/$53.00)

Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots ($39.99/$53.49: Friday)

Dark Deity II ($24.99/$32.99)

Above Snakes ($20.99/$28.50)

Yatzi 2 ($19.99/$27.00)

Fling to the Finish ($19.99/$26.45)

Adventures of Samsara ($19.99/$25.99)

2weistein in Elfland ($18.00/$22.00: Monday)

Camper Van: Make It Home ($14.99/$20.67)

Bad Cheese ($12.99/$16.99: Monday)

Pogo Stadium ($12.99/$16.99)

Sky of Destruction ($12.99/$16.99: Friday)

Reel It! Ocean Fishing ($12.00/$10.79)

The Nameless City ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Legends BMX ($9.99/$14.00)

Candylands Journey ($9.99/$13.29)

Sounos' Curse ($9.99/$12.99)

Splatterbot ($9.99/$12.99)

Recycling Station Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Wolf Simulator 2025: Wild RPG Survival ($9.99/$13.79: Friday)

Soulbind: Tales of the Underworld ($9.99/$12.79: Friday)

Dragon Ruins ($8.99/$12.59)

EggConsole Lord Monarch PC-9801 ($7.16/$9.54)

Tiny Racing ($6.50/$9.00)

Crayon Car Touch ($6.10/$8.30)

Psycho Dream ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Gold Grove ($5.99/$4.99: Saturday)

Fit and Fry: Organized Chef ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Overpowered 1 - Mars Infestation ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Zumba - Soccer Market League ($4.99/$8.00)

Brain Workout! Jellyfish Puzzle ($3.99/$5.39)

Focus and Find Stereogram Training ($3.99/$5.39)

Dogs Organized Neatly ($2.99/$3.49: Tuesday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Bussodamak ($1.00/$1.38)

Europe

Switch 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong (€19.99/£?)

Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion (€69.99/£59.99: Friday)

Star Wars: Outlaws (€59.99/£49.99)

Cronos: The New Dawn (€59.99/£49.99: Friday)

Switch

Hollow Knight: Silksong (€19.99/£?)

Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots (€49.99/£44.99: Friday)

Shuten Order (€49.99/£39.99: Friday)

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree (€39.99/£35.00: Wednesday)

Dark Deity II (€23.5/£19.99)

Above Snakes (€19.99/£17.99)

Boulder Dash 40th Anniversary (€19.99/£17.99)

Yatzi 2 (€19.99/£17.99)

Fling to the Finish (€19.99/£16.00-)

Adventures of Samsara (€19.50-/£16.75)

2weistein in Elfland (€17.99/£16.00: Sunday)

Camper Van: Make It Home (€14.79/£13.29)

Bad Cheese (€12.99/£11.69: Monday)

Sky of Destruction (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Pogo Stadium (€12.49/£10.99)

Reel It! Ocean Fishing (€12.00-/£6.07)

The Nameless City (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Candylands Journey (€9.99/£8.99)

Legends BMX (€9.99/£8.99)

Sounos' Curse (€9.99/£8.99)

Recycling Station Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Wolf Simulator 2025: Wild RPG Survival (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Soulbind: Tales of the Underworld (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

MechaTris (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Splatterbot (€9.75/£8.50-)

Dragon Ruins (€8.99/£8.09)

EggConsole Lord Monarch PC-9801 (€6.15/£5.49)

Psycho Dream (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Fit and Fry: Organized Chef (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Overpowered 1 - Mars Infestation (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Zumba - Soccer Market League (€4.99/£4.99)

Gold Grove (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Dogs Organized Neatly (€2.49/£2.29)

Brain Workout! Jellyfish Puzzle (€2.49/£2.24)

Focus and Find Stereogram Training (€2.49/£2.24)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Bussodamak (€1.00-/£0.89)

Japan

Switch 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong (¥2300)

Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion (¥8800: Friday)

Cronos: The New Dawn (¥7950: Friday)

Star Wars: Outlaws (¥7150)

Switch

Hollow Knight: Silksong (¥2300)

Shuten Order (¥6980: Friday)

Everybody's Golf: Hot Shots (¥6930)

Mandragora: Whispers of the Witch Tree (¥5500)

Fling to the Finish (¥3080)

Above Snakes (¥2950)

Dark Deity II (¥2800)

Dragon Knights Chronicle (¥2800)

Adventures of Samsara (¥2300)

Camper Van: Make It Home (¥1700)

Kemono Tea Time (¥1700)

Bad Cheese (¥1499: Monday)

Pogo Stadium (¥1480)

Legends BMX (¥1437)

Sky of Destruction (¥1290)

Reel It! Ocean Fishing (¥1200)

Sounos' Curse (¥1200)

Splatterbot (¥1200)

Soulbind: Tales of the Underworld (¥1150)

Candylands Journey (¥990)

Escape From The Edo Period (¥990)

The Nameless City (¥990)

Psycho Dream (¥990: Friday)

EggConsole Lord Monarch PC-9801 (¥980)

Dragon Ruins (¥880: Friday)

Zumba - Soccer Market League (¥850)

Skyline Bowling (¥750: Friday)

Overpowered 1 - Mars Infestation (¥600)

Fit and Fry: Organized Chef (¥499: Wednesday)

Amazing Animal Quiz (¥420)

Brain Training Quiz (¥420)

Brain Workout! Jellyfish Puzzle (¥420)

History Quotation Quiz (¥420)

Dogs Organized Neatly (¥295)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Bussodamak (¥100)