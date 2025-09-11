Nintendo Downloads - September 11, 2025

Surely it can't be worse than last week's doubleheader of Silksong and Shuten... wait, a $&@!ing BUBSY collection?

The pickings for this week appear, on the surface, to be supermodel slim (and only on the OG Switch). We have a late version of Xbox / PC adventure Call of the Sea (feat. Yuri Lowenthal), but apart from that... we have a Garfield Kart sequel and the Bubsy collection. And that's pretty much it unless you're into Bratz. However, this kind of slim pickings could have a bomb lobbed into it Directly later this week, so the news desk will be checking Nintendo Today pretty much every half hour this week to see if Festivus will be on.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: Two big things from the world of sport: capitalistic basketball sim NBA 2K26 and Archives (both Switch and S2) title Mach Breakers, the sequel to Numan Athletics.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: It's an overhead action RPG but the default character names are in Japanese so I'm going to assume the rest of the text is the same and say it's not recommended.

North America

Switch

Bratz: Rhythm and Style (US$39.99/C$49.99: Friday)

Garfield Kart 2: All You Can Drift ($29.99/$39.99: Wednesday)

Baki Hanma: Blood Arena ($29.99/$39.99)

Hellcard ($24.99/$32.50: Wednesday)

Gloomy Eyes ($24.99/$34.99: Friday)

H Photo: Higanbana ($19.99/$19.99: Sunday)

Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

Call of the Sea ($19.99/$25.99: Tuesday)

NetherWorld ($14.99/$19.99: Friday)

Monstrous Lovers ($12.99/$17.99: Friday)

Truck Simulator 25: Euro Driver ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Tiny Witch ($9.99/$13.49: Wednesday)

Aery - Viking Saga ($9.99/$12.99)

Noir Mafia Simulator: 1960s American Crime ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Horror Night with Tung Tung Tung Sahur ($9.99/$13.80: Friday)

Inspector Waffles: Early Days ($9.99/$12.79: Friday)

Life in Terminal Simulator: Airport Adventures ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)

Make It! Pancakes ($7.00/$6.59)

Colorizing: Cozy Days ($6.99/$8.99)

EggConsole Crimson II PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Cats vs Dogs ($5.99/$6.99: Friday)

Hot Stakes Casino: American Roulette ($4.99/$6.29: Wednesday)

Little Helper Cafe ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Pixel Game Maker Series Weapon User ($4.99/$6.49)

9 Lives To Defend ($3.99/$5.49)

Brain Training! Perfect Memory ($3.99/$5.39)

Cross Pix 2 ($2.99/$3.99)

Dead Charge ($1.99/$2.75: Friday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Nakhwannm ($1.00/$1.37)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Darkest Dungeon games are on sale until September 28, along with their DLC. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Bratz: Rhythm and Style (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Garfield Kart 2: All You Can Drift (€29.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

Baki Hanma: Blood Arena (€29.99/£26.99)

The Edge of Allegoria (€24.99/£22.49: Wednesday)

Gloomy Eyes (€24.99/£22.49: Friday)

Hellcard (€24.50/£22.09: Wednesday)

Call of the Sea (€19.99/£16.75: Tuesday)

Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection (€19.50/£16.75: Tuesday)

NetherWorld (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Monstrous Lovers (€12.99/£12.99: Friday)

Truck Simulator 25: Euro Driver (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Tiny Witch (€9.99/£7.99: Wednesday)

Aery - Viking Saga (€9.99/£9.99)

Inspector Waffles: Early Days (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Noir Mafia Simulator: 1960s American Crime (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Life in Terminal Simulator: Airport Adventures (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Make It! Pancakes (€7.00/£4.16)

Colorizing: Cozy Days (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Cats vs Dogs (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

EggConsole Crimson II PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Hot Stakes Casino: American Roulette (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Little Helper Cafe (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Pixel Game Maker Series Weapon User (€4.99/£4.49)

9 Lives To Defend (€3.99/£3.59)

Cross Pix 2 (€2.99/£2.59)

Brain Training! Perfect Memory (€2.49/£2.24)

Dead Charge (€1.99/£1.79: Friday)

Japan

Garfield Kart 2: All You Can Drift (¥4620)

Gloomy Eyes (¥3999: Friday)

Hellcard (¥2799)

Bubsy in: The Purrfect Collection (¥2300)

Call of the Sea (¥2300)

Monstrous Lovers (¥1680: Friday)

Aery - Viking Saga (¥1500)

Life in Terminal Simulator: Airport Adventures (¥1499)

Noir Mafia Simulator: 1960s American Crime (¥1499)

Truck Simulator 25: Euro Driver (¥1499)

Tiny Witch (¥1200)

Colorizing: Cozy Days (¥777)

Make It! Pancakes (¥700)

9 Lives To Defend (¥550)

Pixel Game Maker Series Weapon User (¥550)

Little Helper Cafe (¥499: Wednesday)

Brain Training! Perfect Memory (¥420)

English Proficiency Test For Adults (¥420)

Funny Place Names (¥420)

Hazy Story (¥420)

Mispronunciation Quiz (¥420)

Multiple Choice Culture Quiz (¥420)

Painting Brain Training (¥420)

Trivia Quiz: Japanese Geography (¥420)

World Famous Places: Target Show (¥420)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Nakhwannm (¥100)