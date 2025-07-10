Borderlands 4, Cronos: The New Dawn, Shinobi and Star Wars Making Their Way to Switch 2

These games will soon arrive in port at Switch 2 harbor

During the Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase today, several games were shown to be release on Nintendo Switch 2 before the end of the year. A set of these games are (nearly) day-in-date with their releases on other platforms. They are listed below in order of release date.

SHINOBI: Art of Vengeance Launching on August 29th, the 2D return of SHINOBI marks its victims on the Nintendo Switch. A free demo is available on Nintendo eShop starting today. Pre-orders are also now available through the Nintendo eShop. Additional content can be purchased as part of the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes a special in-game amulet, a digital art book and a SEGA themed villains stage. A special discount is now available for launch, the game will sell for $29,99.

Star Wars: Outlaws Released last year on other systems, Star Wars Outlaws will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 on September 4th. The Nintendo Switch 2 version is now confirmed to be the gold edition which includes the game as well as the season pass, consisting of two additional story expansions. The developers have also announced that the game will feature a couple of Switch 2 specific features and the game will support touch controls for minigames.

Cronos: The New Dawn Developed by Blooper Team, responsible for last year's Silent Hill 2 remake on other platforms, Cronos: The New Dawn is a survival horror game that will release on Nintendo Switch 2 on the same date as other systems, September 5th. The game has received some positive previews over the last year, so it should be promising for fans to the horror genre. The game combines a time travel mystery with science-fiction horror as you try to survive monsters that absorb defeated enemies to evolve and become stronger.

Borderlands 4 The Borderlands series has been on Switch for quite some time, but the newest chapter in the series will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 a few weeks after its debut on other platforms. Today the game was formally given its release date of October 4th. The announcement trailer does make note that gameplay shown could be from in-engine gameplay, so bear in mind it may not be representative to how the game looks and plays on Nintendo Switch 2.