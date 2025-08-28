Nintendo Downloads - August 28, 2025

Semi-normal service should resume next week.
Switch 2 is surprisingly popping this week with a couple of games coming over: Kirby and the Forgotten Land's Star-Crossed World DLC opening the door for a Switch 2 edition, plus Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, a port of Exit 8 (with an inexpensive upgrade), and even an Archives 2 title that is somewhat old school in nature.
On the OG it's Shinobi week, or if you really want to go full Japanese sicko there's also a Super Robot Wars game coming out worldwide with licenses intact. (Somehow.) Another questionable FuRyu RPG is also available in Varlet.
IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE WITHOUT JAPANESE: Do you a) live in North America, and b) know how to play Puyo Puyo? If so, then Japanese knowledge may be a detriment considering how dumb the Puyo Puyo characters can be.
North America
Switch 2
Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World (US$79.99/C$114.99)
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar ($59.99/$79.99: Wednesday)
High on Life ($39.99/$51.99)
Archives 2
Scrambled Egg ($9.99/$13.72)
Switch 2 Upgrades
Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World ($19.99/$29.99)
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar ($10.00/$15.00: Wednesday)
High on Life (free)
Switch 1
H Photo: Kuchinasi ($69.99/$69.99)
Varlet ($59.99/$77.99: Wednesday)
Super Robot Wars Y ($59.99/$79.99)
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar ($49.99/$64.99: Wednesday)
Space Adventure Cobra - The Awakening ($39.99/$53.49: Tuesday)
Battle of Rebels ($39.99/$49.99)
Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)
40 Sports Games In 1 ($29.99/$38.99)
Shinobi: Art of Vengeance ($29.99/$41.99: Friday)
Legends of Amberland II: The Song of Trees ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)
Particle Hearts ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)
Vlad Circus: Curse of Asmodeus ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)
Super World War ($19.99/$24.99: Monday)
Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree ($19.99/$28.00)
Boulder Dash 40th Anniversary ($19.99/$27.99)
Star Trek: Resurgence ($19.99/$27.99)
Thief Simulator: Mastermind Edition ($19.99/$27.49)
Ludo XXL 2 ($19.99/$27.00)
Gal, Geek, and Summer ($19.90/$not released)
The Nameless: Slay Dragon ($17.99/$23.49)
Find Sort Match ($14.99/$20.61)
Roadwarden ($10.99/$15.25: Monday)
Smoots Crazy Wave ($10.99/$15.00)
Forbidden Ground -Lair of Aooni- ($10.99/$not released)
Georgie-Yolkie 64: The Furry Tale ($9.99/$13.72: Monday)
Deadliest Deep Sea Catch Fishing Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)
Anime Girl Kawaii High School Dress Up ($9.99/$13.74)
Crash the Car Death Race ($9.99/$13.76)
Truck Driving ($9.99/$13.49)
Death Mask ($9.99/$12.99)
Voxelgram 2 ($9.99/$12.99)
Glory to the Heroes ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)
Fast Food Tycoon Simulator ($9.99/$13.70: Friday)
Kawaii Girls: Rural Romance ($8.99/$12.69)
Pattern Thinking Puzzle Build It Before 10 ($8.99/$11.49)
Laundry Boss Simulator ($7.99/$11.00: Tuesday)
Monster Salon Manager ($7.99/$11.00: Tuesday)
Sumorbit ($7.99/$10.49: Wednesday)
Bombordiro Crocodilo Flight Simulator ($7.99/$10.99)
EggConsole Puyo Puyo PC-9801 ($7.16/$9.54)
Silky Winds ($5.99/$5.99: Sunday)
Find the Cats: Japan Journey ($5.99/$8.49)
Neko Bento 2 ($5.99/$8.25)
Karate Survivor ($5.99/$5.99)
Greenveil Hike ($5.99/$5.99: Saturday)
No Sweet Looks ($5.00/$6.00)
Knight Quest: Goblins Raid ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)
Cat Clinic Simulator: Vet Hospital ($4.99/$6.89)
Tung Tung Sahur Extreme ($4.99/$6.89)
We Are Busy Digging A Hole ($4.99/$5.99)
Aphrodite's Bathhouse ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Ash Pines: The Motel ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Bangman ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)
Spot The Wrong Character ($3.99/$5.39)
Tralalero Tralala: Rage Bait ($3.99/$5.49: Friday)
Cross Pix ($2.99/$3.99: Wednesday)
Starfall Defenders ($2.99/$4.10: Saturday)
The Worlf and the Blood Moon ($1.35/$not released)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Ongnam Lake Park ($1.00/$1.37)
Escape Game Room05 ($1.00/$1.36)
Archives
Scrambled Egg ($7.99/$9.87)
Switch 2
Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World (€79.99/£66.99)
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (€59.99/£49.99: Wednesday)
Exit 8 (€4.99/£4.39: Friday)
Archives 2
Scrambled Egg (€8.99/£7.49)
Switch 2 Upgrades
Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World (€19.99/£16.99)
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (€10.00/£10.00: Wednesday)
Exit 8 (€1.00/£: Friday)
Switch 1
Super Robot Wars Y (€59.99/£49.99)
Varlet (€54.99/£47.69: Wednesday)
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (€49.99/£44.99: Wednesday)
Space Adventure Cobra - The Awakening (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)
Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)
Battle of Rebels (€34.99/£29.99)
40 Sports Games In 1 (€29.99/£26.99)
Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)
Super World War (€19.99/£17.99: Sunday)
Legends of Amberland II: The Song of Trees (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)
Particle Hearts (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)
Vlad Circus: Curse of Asmodeus (€19.99/£16.99: Tuesday)
Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree (€19.99/£17.99)
Ludo XXL 2 (€19.99/£17.99)
Star Trek: Resurgence (€19.99/£17.99)
Thief Simulator: Mastermind Edition (€19.99/£17.99)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown (€17.51/£15.79: Monday)
The Nameless: Slay Dragon (€17.49/£15.79: Wednesday)
Gal, Geek, and Summer (€15.90/£14.90)
Lost Lands X (€13.99/£12.59: Monday)
Find Sort Match (€12.99/£11.69)
Roadwarden (€10.99/£9.89: Monday)
Smoots Crazy Wave (€10.99/£9.99)
Forbidden Ground -Lair of Aooni- (€10.79/£9.29: Friday)
Deadliest Deep Sea Catch Fishing Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)
Truck Driving (€9.99/£9.99)
Anime Girl Kawaii High School Dress Up (€9.99/£8.99)
Crash the Car Death Race (€9.99/£8.99)
Death Mask (€9.99/£8.99)
Voxelgram 2 (€9.99/£8.50)
Glory to the Heroes (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)
My Summer Drive (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)
Fast Food Tycoon Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
OpsCam - Body Cam Shooter (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)
Kawaii Girls: Rural Romance (€8.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
Laundry Boss Simulator (€7.99/£7.19: Tuesday)
Monster Salon Manager (€7.99/£7.19: Tuesday)
Bombordiro Crocodilo Flight Simulator (€7.99/£7.99)
Pattern Thinking Puzzle Build It Before 10 (€7.99/£7.99)
Sumorbit (€7.79/£6.99: Wednesday)
Silky Winds (€5.99/£4.99: Sunday)
Find the Cats: Japan Journey (€5.99/£5.39)
Neko Bento 2 (€5.99/£5.39)
Karate Survivor (€5.99/£5.29)
Knight Quest: Goblins Raid (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Cat Clinic Simulator: Vet Hospital (€4.99/£4.99)
Tung Tung Sahur Extreme (€4.99/£4.99)
Breathe Free: Quit Smoking Journey (€4.99/£4.49)
No Sweet Looks (€4.99/£4.49)
We Are Busy Digging A Hole (€4.99/£4.49)
Aphrodite's Bathhouse (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Ash Pines: The Motel (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Bangman (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Greenveil Hike (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)
Flood Parkour Obby (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)
Cross Pix (€2.99/£2.59: Wednesday)
Starfall Defenders (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)
Spot The Wrong Character (€2.49/£2.24)
Escape Game Room05 (€1.00/£0.89)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Ongnam Lake Park (€1.00/£0.89)
Japan
Switch 2
Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World (¥8500)
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (¥7700)
Scrambled Egg (¥1100)
Exit 8 (¥570: Friday)
Switch 2 Upgrades
Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World (¥2000)
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (¥1100)
Exit 8 (¥100: Friday)
Switch 1
Super Robot Wars Y (¥9790)
Varlet (¥8778)
DIG-ROCK: Documentary of Youthful Sounds (¥8580)
Remju (¥7920)
If There Is A God In This World (¥7920)
Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (¥6600)
Battle of Rebels (¥5799)
Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol 1 (¥5480)
Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol 2 (¥5480)
Sexy Erotic Xtreme Club (¥4444)
H Photo: Kuchinasi (¥3999)
40 Sports Games In 1 (¥3960: Friday)
Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (¥3300: Friday)
Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree (¥3200)
Uniform Girlfriend 2.5 (¥2970)
Particle Hearts (¥2350)
Legends of Amberland II: The Song of Trees (¥2300)
Find Sort Match (¥2210)
Lost Lands X (¥2199)
The Nameless: Slay Dragon (¥2000)
Thief Simulator: Mastermind Edition (¥2000)
Browning (¥1980)
Final Zone II (¥1980)
Gal, Geek, and Summer (¥1980)
GeGeGe no Kitaro: Noroikago (¥1980)
Kiaidan 00 (¥1980)
Legion (¥1980)
Roadwarden (¥1500: Monday)
Glory to the Heroes (¥1499)
OpsCam - Body Cam Shooter (¥1499)
Karate Survivor (¥1430)
Forbidden Ground -Lair of Aooni- (¥1320: Friday)
Laundry Boss Simulator (¥1180)
Monster Salon Manager (¥1180)
Voxelgram 2 (¥1000)
Randomax (¥980)
Karate Survivor (¥950)
Sumorbit (¥920)
Kawaii Girls: Rural Romance (¥899)
Neko Bento 2 (¥890)
Scrambled Egg (¥838)
No Sweet Looks (¥800)
Flood Parkour Obby (¥700)
Greenveil Hike (¥600)
Ash Pines: The Motel (¥600: Friday)
Knight Quest: Goblins Raid (¥499: Wednesday)
We Are Busy Digging A Hole (¥499)
Challenge From A Great Detective (¥420)
Potential Test (¥420)
The Wolf and the Blood Moon (¥200)
Escape Game Room05 (¥100)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Ongnam Lake Park (¥100)
Face Mario (free: Tuesday)