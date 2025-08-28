Nintendo Downloads - August 28, 2025

Semi-normal service should resume next week.

Switch 2 is surprisingly popping this week with a couple of games coming over: Kirby and the Forgotten Land's Star-Crossed World DLC opening the door for a Switch 2 edition, plus Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, a port of Exit 8 (with an inexpensive upgrade), and even an Archives 2 title that is somewhat old school in nature.

On the OG it's Shinobi week, or if you really want to go full Japanese sicko there's also a Super Robot Wars game coming out worldwide with licenses intact. (Somehow.) Another questionable FuRyu RPG is also available in Varlet.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE WITHOUT JAPANESE: Do you a) live in North America, and b) know how to play Puyo Puyo? If so, then Japanese knowledge may be a detriment considering how dumb the Puyo Puyo characters can be.

North America

Switch 2

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World (US$79.99/C$114.99)

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar ($59.99/$79.99: Wednesday)

High on Life ($39.99/$51.99)

Archives 2

Scrambled Egg ($9.99/$13.72)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World ($19.99/$29.99)

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar ($10.00/$15.00: Wednesday)

High on Life (free)

Switch 1

H Photo: Kuchinasi ($69.99/$69.99)

Varlet ($59.99/$77.99: Wednesday)

Super Robot Wars Y ($59.99/$79.99)

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar ($49.99/$64.99: Wednesday)

Space Adventure Cobra - The Awakening ($39.99/$53.49: Tuesday)

Battle of Rebels ($39.99/$49.99)

Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

40 Sports Games In 1 ($29.99/$38.99)

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance ($29.99/$41.99: Friday)

Legends of Amberland II: The Song of Trees ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)

Particle Hearts ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)

Vlad Circus: Curse of Asmodeus ($19.99/$25.99: Monday)

Super World War ($19.99/$24.99: Monday)

Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree ($19.99/$28.00)

Boulder Dash 40th Anniversary ($19.99/$27.99)

Star Trek: Resurgence ($19.99/$27.99)

Thief Simulator: Mastermind Edition ($19.99/$27.49)

Ludo XXL 2 ($19.99/$27.00)

Gal, Geek, and Summer ($19.90/$not released)

The Nameless: Slay Dragon ($17.99/$23.49)

Find Sort Match ($14.99/$20.61)

Roadwarden ($10.99/$15.25: Monday)

Smoots Crazy Wave ($10.99/$15.00)

Forbidden Ground -Lair of Aooni- ($10.99/$not released)

Georgie-Yolkie 64: The Furry Tale ($9.99/$13.72: Monday)

Deadliest Deep Sea Catch Fishing Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Anime Girl Kawaii High School Dress Up ($9.99/$13.74)

Crash the Car Death Race ($9.99/$13.76)

Truck Driving ($9.99/$13.49)

Death Mask ($9.99/$12.99)

Voxelgram 2 ($9.99/$12.99)

Glory to the Heroes ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Fast Food Tycoon Simulator ($9.99/$13.70: Friday)

Kawaii Girls: Rural Romance ($8.99/$12.69)

Pattern Thinking Puzzle Build It Before 10 ($8.99/$11.49)

Laundry Boss Simulator ($7.99/$11.00: Tuesday)

Monster Salon Manager ($7.99/$11.00: Tuesday)

Sumorbit ($7.99/$10.49: Wednesday)

Bombordiro Crocodilo Flight Simulator ($7.99/$10.99)

EggConsole Puyo Puyo PC-9801 ($7.16/$9.54)

Silky Winds ($5.99/$5.99: Sunday)

Find the Cats: Japan Journey ($5.99/$8.49)

Neko Bento 2 ($5.99/$8.25)

Karate Survivor ($5.99/$5.99)

Greenveil Hike ($5.99/$5.99: Saturday)

No Sweet Looks ($5.00/$6.00)

Knight Quest: Goblins Raid ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Cat Clinic Simulator: Vet Hospital ($4.99/$6.89)

Tung Tung Sahur Extreme ($4.99/$6.89)

We Are Busy Digging A Hole ($4.99/$5.99)

Aphrodite's Bathhouse ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Ash Pines: The Motel ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Bangman ($4.99/$6.64: Friday)

Spot The Wrong Character ($3.99/$5.39)

Tralalero Tralala: Rage Bait ($3.99/$5.49: Friday)

Cross Pix ($2.99/$3.99: Wednesday)

Starfall Defenders ($2.99/$4.10: Saturday)

The Worlf and the Blood Moon ($1.35/$not released)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Ongnam Lake Park ($1.00/$1.37)

Escape Game Room05 ($1.00/$1.36)

Archives

Scrambled Egg ($7.99/$9.87)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Nintendo's "Blockbuster Sale" until end of day September 10 with record low for Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Switch 2

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World (€79.99/£66.99)

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (€59.99/£49.99: Wednesday)

Exit 8 (€4.99/£4.39: Friday)

Archives 2

Scrambled Egg (€8.99/£7.49)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World (€19.99/£16.99)

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (€10.00/£10.00: Wednesday)

Exit 8 (€1.00/£: Friday)

Switch 1

Super Robot Wars Y (€59.99/£49.99)

Varlet (€54.99/£47.69: Wednesday)

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (€49.99/£44.99: Wednesday)

Space Adventure Cobra - The Awakening (€39.99/£34.99: Tuesday)

Goosebumps: Terror in Little Creek (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Battle of Rebels (€34.99/£29.99)

40 Sports Games In 1 (€29.99/£26.99)

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (€29.99/£24.99: Friday)

Super World War (€19.99/£17.99: Sunday)

Legends of Amberland II: The Song of Trees (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Particle Hearts (€19.99/£17.99: Monday)

Vlad Circus: Curse of Asmodeus (€19.99/£16.99: Tuesday)

Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree (€19.99/£17.99)

Ludo XXL 2 (€19.99/£17.99)

Star Trek: Resurgence (€19.99/£17.99)

Thief Simulator: Mastermind Edition (€19.99/£17.99)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tactical Takedown (€17.51/£15.79: Monday)

The Nameless: Slay Dragon (€17.49/£15.79: Wednesday)

Gal, Geek, and Summer (€15.90/£14.90)

Lost Lands X (€13.99/£12.59: Monday)

Find Sort Match (€12.99/£11.69)

Roadwarden (€10.99/£9.89: Monday)

Smoots Crazy Wave (€10.99/£9.99)

Forbidden Ground -Lair of Aooni- (€10.79/£9.29: Friday)

Deadliest Deep Sea Catch Fishing Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Truck Driving (€9.99/£9.99)

Anime Girl Kawaii High School Dress Up (€9.99/£8.99)

Crash the Car Death Race (€9.99/£8.99)

Death Mask (€9.99/£8.99)

Voxelgram 2 (€9.99/£8.50)

Glory to the Heroes (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

My Summer Drive (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Fast Food Tycoon Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

OpsCam - Body Cam Shooter (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Kawaii Girls: Rural Romance (€8.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Laundry Boss Simulator (€7.99/£7.19: Tuesday)

Monster Salon Manager (€7.99/£7.19: Tuesday)

Bombordiro Crocodilo Flight Simulator (€7.99/£7.99)

Pattern Thinking Puzzle Build It Before 10 (€7.99/£7.99)

Sumorbit (€7.79/£6.99: Wednesday)

Silky Winds (€5.99/£4.99: Sunday)

Find the Cats: Japan Journey (€5.99/£5.39)

Neko Bento 2 (€5.99/£5.39)

Karate Survivor (€5.99/£5.29)

Knight Quest: Goblins Raid (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Cat Clinic Simulator: Vet Hospital (€4.99/£4.99)

Tung Tung Sahur Extreme (€4.99/£4.99)

Breathe Free: Quit Smoking Journey (€4.99/£4.49)

No Sweet Looks (€4.99/£4.49)

We Are Busy Digging A Hole (€4.99/£4.49)

Aphrodite's Bathhouse (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Ash Pines: The Motel (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Bangman (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Greenveil Hike (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Flood Parkour Obby (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Cross Pix (€2.99/£2.59: Wednesday)

Starfall Defenders (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Spot The Wrong Character (€2.49/£2.24)

Escape Game Room05 (€1.00/£0.89)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Ongnam Lake Park (€1.00/£0.89)

Archives

Scrambled Egg (€6.99/£6.29)

Japan

Switch 2

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World (¥8500)

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (¥7700)

Scrambled Egg (¥1100)

Exit 8 (¥570: Friday)

Switch 2 Upgrades

Kirby and the Forgotten Land: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition + Star Crossed World (¥2000)

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (¥1100)

Exit 8 (¥100: Friday)

Switch 1

Super Robot Wars Y (¥9790)

Varlet (¥8778)

DIG-ROCK: Documentary of Youthful Sounds (¥8580)

Remju (¥7920)

If There Is A God In This World (¥7920)

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar (¥6600)

Battle of Rebels (¥5799)

Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol 1 (¥5480)

Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol 2 (¥5480)

Sexy Erotic Xtreme Club (¥4444)

H Photo: Kuchinasi (¥3999)

40 Sports Games In 1 (¥3960: Friday)

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance (¥3300: Friday)

Bahamut and the Waqwaq Tree (¥3200)

Uniform Girlfriend 2.5 (¥2970)

Particle Hearts (¥2350)

Legends of Amberland II: The Song of Trees (¥2300)

Find Sort Match (¥2210)

Lost Lands X (¥2199)

The Nameless: Slay Dragon (¥2000)

Thief Simulator: Mastermind Edition (¥2000)

Browning (¥1980)

Final Zone II (¥1980)

Gal, Geek, and Summer (¥1980)

GeGeGe no Kitaro: Noroikago (¥1980)

Kiaidan 00 (¥1980)

Legion (¥1980)

Roadwarden (¥1500: Monday)

Glory to the Heroes (¥1499)

OpsCam - Body Cam Shooter (¥1499)

Karate Survivor (¥1430)

Forbidden Ground -Lair of Aooni- (¥1320: Friday)

Laundry Boss Simulator (¥1180)

Monster Salon Manager (¥1180)

Voxelgram 2 (¥1000)

Randomax (¥980)

Karate Survivor (¥950)

Sumorbit (¥920)

Kawaii Girls: Rural Romance (¥899)

Neko Bento 2 (¥890)

Scrambled Egg (¥838)

No Sweet Looks (¥800)

Flood Parkour Obby (¥700)

Greenveil Hike (¥600)

Ash Pines: The Motel (¥600: Friday)

Knight Quest: Goblins Raid (¥499: Wednesday)

We Are Busy Digging A Hole (¥499)

Challenge From A Great Detective (¥420)

Potential Test (¥420)

The Wolf and the Blood Moon (¥200)

Escape Game Room05 (¥100)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Ongnam Lake Park (¥100)

Face Mario (free: Tuesday)