Hollow Knight: Silksong Reveals September 4 Release Date

Finally.

The Silksong will be cued up in two weeks.

Team Cherry's "Special Presentation" was actually the launch trailer for Hollow Knight: Silksong which will launch on all platforms September 4, including Switch 2 and Switch.

An article at Bloomberg (gift link, subscription normally required) by Jason Schreier has confirmed the team was concentrating on making the game exactly how they wanted it, and the lack of updates would be because they would only be able to say "We're still working on it".