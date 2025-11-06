Pokemon Go Announces First Major 2026 Event In Kalos-Themed Tour

Related: The March 5 Downloads article might be delayed a bit.

Pokemon Go's first all-weekend event of 2026 has been revealed.

The Go Tour: Kalos (region of Pokemon Legends: Z-A and more importantly X and Y versions) will run worldwide on February 28 and March 1, with in-person events the prior weekend in Los Angeles, CA, USA and Tainan, Taiwan. Although most of the global event will be free, a $10 US ticket will be available that will offer exclusive research, a boost to shiny rates, and a first chance outside of limited Japan / South Korean events to catch the mythical Diancie in its "shiny" form. (It will likely be available as a Pokedex upload reward for Pokemon Legends: Z-A in Pokemon Home around this time, though this is not confirmed.)

As with previous major events, the Tour is timed to be the capstone of an ingame season called "Precious Paths", which will introduce several Pokemon from Scarlet and Violet into the game starting with the Nacli evolution line on December 2.