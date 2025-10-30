Nintendo Classics Libraries Add Two New NES, Game Boy Games

For once, the answer to the question "Is this Battletoads?" is not "No, it's Doom III."
Nintendo has dropped updates to the Game Boy and NES libraries for Nintendo Switch Online base subscribers tonight, with a dash of first party and two of the NES's more infamous action games.
NES Library
- Ninja Gaiden II: The Dark Sword of Chaos (1990) is the second in the NES trilogy of hack-and-slash platformers starring the famous Ryu Hayabusa. A sequel set a year after the events of the first game, it was previously released on all of the Virtual Console platforms (Wii, 3DS, Wii U).
- Battletoads (1991) is the original game in the short-lived Rare action series and one of the last major NES releases in North America before the launch of the Super Nintendo. Known for its difficulty - including the 2 player mode being unfinishable due to the second player constantly dying upon spawn in one of the last levels - this release is its first on a Nintendo platform, though it was included in the 2015 Xbox One collection Rare Replay.
Game Boy Library
- Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters (1991) is the sole direct sequel to the often-released NES classic and was the last game in the franchise until the 2012 revival Kid Icarus Uprising. It was previously re-released on the 3DS Virtual Console as a part of Uprising's promotion.
- Bionic Commando (1992) is an adaptation of the NES classic, which echews the then-modern setting of the original for a more futuristic one and was the first to refer to the player character as "Rad" Spencer instead of the translation error of "Ladd". This is the first ever re-release for the game.