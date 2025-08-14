Nintendo Downloads - August 14, 2025

Live from somewhere in the 905.

There shouldn't be any question as to the biggest game of the week - for the first time since Wii U day 1, we can ask if you're ready for some football as Madden NFL 26 comes to Switch 2. Yes, even more than a first party game in Drag x Drive, in Nintendo's relatively inexpensive attempt to try something different with mouse controls on the S2.

For the OG Switch, we have a few things of note: a turn based Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game in Tactical Takedown, a couple of Toaplan collections for our resident shooter sickos, a Mages VN I'll probably be reading heavily on the bus home from The Centre of the Universe, and a Switch remaster of the 2008 PC RPG OFF. Also, for those of you who thought we were done with the "H" games on the eShop.... uh...

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: An Indie World show had several drops, including the seminal UFO 50, Tiny Bookshop, Is This Seat Taken?, and a crossplatform game in Bokura: Planet. Yes, we did end up with a Switch 2 release after all - or two since we missed Apex Legends. The Archives title was D-Day from Jaleco.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE WITHOUT KNOWING JAPANESE: I think so? It's an action RPG in Brandish (roughly Falcom's 9th franchise).

North America

Switch 2

Madden NFL 26 (US$69.99/C$89.99)

Drag x Drive ($19.99/$29.99)

Switch

Iwakura Aria ($39.99/$57.72)

Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol 1 ($34.99/$44.99)

Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol 2 ($34.99/$44.99)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Tactical Takedown ($19.99/$27.99)

Bendy: Lone Wolf ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

OFF ($14.99/$19.49: Friday)

Mind Over Magnet ($12.49/$12.49: Friday)

DUCK: Dangerous Ultimate Cartridge Kidnapper ($11.99/$16.99: Wednesday)

Passion Puzzle: H Maidens! ($11.99/$11.99)

Demons Are Coming! ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Hop 'n Marty ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Tokyo Racer X ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Camp Life: Wilderness Survival 2025 ($9.99/$13.85: Friday)

Mad Skills BMX 2 ($9.99/$13.49: Friday)

GOST of Time ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Bunkers 1944 FPS ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Kimono Cats ($8.99/$12.50)

Faye Falling ($7.99/$9.99: Wednesday)

EggConsole Brandish Renewal PC-9801 ($7.16/$9.54)

Re:Play ($6.99/$7.99: Friday)

Spy Guy Memory Fantasy Edition ($6.99/$8.99: Friday)

TetroMosaic: Racy - Automata ($6.99/$7.99: Friday)

Escape The Backrooms Bodycam ($5.99/$7.99: Tuesday)

1989 After The War ($5.99/$7.99: Friday)

NaNa Knights ($5.00/$6.50)

Rogue Raccoon ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Zumba: Treasures of the Marble Sea ($4.99/$7.99)

Curse Rounds ($4.99/$6.99)

Cats in Cozy Rooms ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Super Darling Panic ($4.77/$not released)

Bubble Wizard IV Saga ($3.99/$5.99)

Bunny Girls ($3.40/$4.66)

Learn to Play - Jungle Frog ($1.99/$2.49: Friday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Anyang-si ($1.00/$1.37)

Crossout Legends (free to start)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The SNK 40th Anniversary Collection is a record 65% off until the 18th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch 2

Madden NFL 26 (€79.99/£69.99)

Drag x Drive (€19.99/£16.99)

Switch

Iwakura Aria (€39.99/£34.99)

Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol 1 (€34.99/£31.99)

Toaplan Arcade Collection Vol 2 (€34.99/£31.99)

Radiant: Guardians of Life (€19.99/£17.99)

Bendy: Lone Wolf (€19.99/£15.49: Friday)

OFF (€14.79/£12.79: Friday)

Yarn Guardians (€12.99/£11.69)

Passion Puzzle: H Maidens! (€12.00/£9.99: Wednesday)

DUCK: Dangerous Ultimate Cartridge Kidnapper (€11.99/£10.99: Wednesday)

Mind Over Magnet (€11.99/£9.99)

Bunny Battle Nemesis (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Camp Life: Wilderness Survival 2025 (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Mad Skills BMX 2 (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Demons Are Coming! (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

GOST of Time (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Hop 'n Marty (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Tokyo Racer X (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Kimono Cats (€8.99/£8.09)

Faye Falling (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Bunkers 1944 FPS (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Re:Play (€6.99/£6.50: Friday)

TetroMosaic: Racy - Automata (€6.99/£6.99: Friday)

EggConsole Brandish Renewal PC-9801 (€6.15/£5.49)

Escape The Backrooms Bodycam (€5.99/£5.99: Tuesday)

1989 After The War (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

NaNa Knights (€5.00/£4.00)

Rogue Raccoon (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Curse Rounds (€4.99/£4.49)

Zumba: Treasures of the Marble Sea (€4.99/£4.99)

Cats in Cozy Rooms (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Liam and the Disaster of the Week (€4.90/£3.90: Monday)

The Pig Cow: Horizons of the New Valley (€4.90/£3.90: Tuesday)

Bubble Wizard IV Saga (€3.99/£3.49)

Bunny Girls (€3.09/£2.79: Wednesday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Anyang-si (€1.00/£0.89)

Learn to Play - Jungle Frog (€0.99/£0.89)

Crossout Legends (free to start)

Japan

Switch 2

Madden NFL 26 (¥9800: Friday)

Drag x Drive (¥1980)

Switch

Yarn Guardians (¥2240)

Passion Puzzle: H Maidens! (¥1999)

DUCK: Dangerous Ultimate Cartridge Kidnapper (¥1759)

Demons Are Coming! (¥1439)

Pro Virtual Racing (¥1390)

Bunkers 1944 FPS (¥1290)

Kimono Cats (¥1275)

Re:Play (¥1099)

Faye Falling (¥1000)

EggConsole Brandish Renewal PC-9801 (¥980)

Bunny Battle Nemesis (¥970)

Zumba: Treasures of the Marble Sea (¥900)

GOST of Time (¥880)

Project 13: Taxidermy Trials (¥700)

Super Darling Panic (¥700)

Cats in Cozy Rooms (¥699)

Bunny Girls (¥500)

Rogue Raccoon (¥499)

Around The World Puzzle (¥420)

Cat Lover's Common Sense (¥420)

Find The Difference (¥420)

Never Ending Mystery (¥420)

Play And Check Your Personality (¥420)

Bubble Wizard IV Saga (¥399)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Anyang-si (¥100)

Learn to Play - Jungle Frog (¥100)