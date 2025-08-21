Nintendo Downloads - August 21, 2025

If it's getting posted on the title date, you know stuff has gotten bad.
Live from the QEII - and not the cruise ship - in Halifax, it's this week's release list, thankfully Silksong free or else I would have had a conniption. Anyway, things this week are relatively light with just a few games on the dock: Herdling and Discounty (reviews by John and Allyson respectively) headline, with a lot of side-eye aimed toward Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution as we are forced to warn WayForward to dig UP, stupid. A cute little game this week is Ollie-Oop, a game about a skateboarding dog.
THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: A 50% increase in Switch 2 content with Aqua Jet, the 40 power / + 1 priority Water... oops, had my VGC notes out there. It's a Namco racing game that dropped on both Switch 2 and the OG.
IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: Highly unlikely. It's an RPG with none of the interface translated.
North America
Switch
H Photo: Kaneshon (US$29.99/C$28.99)
Sexy Erotic Xtreme Club ($29.99/$28.99)
Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution ($24.99/$34.99: Tuesday)
Herdling ($24.99/$33.49)
Recycling Center Simulator ($24.99/$34.59: Friday)
Discounty ($19.99/$25.99)
Grit and Valor - 1949 ($19.99/$25.99)
HeistGeist ($19.90/$25.99)
Poolside Boys Kiss: Passion Fruits Hotel Dating Sim ($19.90/$26.90)
Poolside Girls Kiss: Passion Fruits Hotel Dating Sim ($19.90/$26.90)
Quisisana ($18.99/$24.99)
Ollie-Oop ($15.00/$20.69)
Knightica ($14.99/$19.49)
Lost in Loss ($14.99/$19.99: Saturday)
City of Springs ($9.99/$13.50: Monday)
Dragon Detective: A Friend from the Shadows ($9.99/$9.99)
MechCrisis ($9.99/$not released)
SF3RA ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)
The Long Desert Drive ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)
Trippy Trader - Schedule & Sell ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)
Card Shop Game Store - TCG Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)
Anime Girls: Nimble Ninja ($8.99/$12.69)
Cozy Kingdom ($7.99/$7.99: Saturday)
There's No Cake ($7.85/$10.82: Monday)
Antarctica 88: Remaster ($6.99/$9.99)
Punyan Connecty ($6.99/$9.99)
EggConsole Diable de Laplace PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)
Get To Work ($5.99/$9.99: Tuesday)
Autumn Isle ($5.99/$5.99: Saturday)
Summer Games Challenge - Jumping & Shooting ($5.75/$7.95)
Summer Games Challenge - Running ($5.75/$7.95)
Summer Games Challenge - Throwing & Lifting ($5.75/$7.95)
Burger Shot ($5.00/$4.64)
The Cursed Frog ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)
Core.sys ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)
Diet Recipes Every Day ($4.99/$6.96)
Grow Your Self-Esteem ($4.99/$6.96)
Mindfulness Moments ($4.99/$6.96)
Boned Again: Survivors ($4.99/$6.90)
Heart of Ice by Dave Morris ($3.99/$5.49)
Around The World Puzzle ($3.99/$5.39)
Picture the Difference! 2 ($3.99/$5.39)
Climb ($3.99/$4.99)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Byeongpung Bawi ($1.00/$1.37)
Archives
Chopper 1 ($7.99/$9.87)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: The Trails series is at record lows as part of a broader NIS America sale until September 1. PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Switch
Sexy Erotic Xtreme Club (€29.99/£26.99)
Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution (€24.99/£22.49: Tuesday)
Recycling Center Simulator (€24.99/£22.49: Friday)
Herdling (€23.79/£19.99)
Discounty (€19.99/£16.99: Wednesday)
HeistGeist (€19.89/£16.75)
Poolside Boys Kiss: Passion Fruits Hotel Dating Sim (€19.90/£17.90)
Poolside Girls Kiss: Passion Fruits Hotel Dating Sim (€19.90/£17.90)
Quisisana (€14.99/£13.99)
Lost in Loss (€14.99/£13.49: Saturday)
Ollie-Oop (€13.09/£11.79)
Peachy Derby (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)
MechCrisis (€9.99/£)
SF3RA (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)
The Long Desert Drive (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)
Card Shop Game Store - TCG Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)
City of Springs (€8.99/£8.09: Sunday)
Anime Girls: Nimble Ninja (€8.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
Dragon Detective: A Friend from the Shadows (€8.99/£8.09)
There's No Cake (€6.99/£6.29: Tuesday)
Get To Work (€5.99/£5.99: Tuesday)
Punyan Connecty (€5.99/£5.39)
Antarctica 88: Remaster (€5.99/£5.00)
Cozy Kingdom (€5.99/£5.49: Saturday)
Autumn Isle (€5.99/£5.39: Saturday)
EggConsole Diable de Laplace PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)
Tiny Racing (€5.00/£5.00)
Burger Shot (€5.00/£2.51)
Core.sys (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
The Cursed Frog (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Boned Again: Survivors (€4.99/£4.50)
Diet Recipes Every Day (€4.99/£4.49)
Mindfulness Moments (€4.99/£4.49)
Summer Games Challenge - Jumping & Shooting (€4.99/£4.49)
Summer Games Challenge - Running (€4.99/£4.49)
Summer Games Challenge - Throwing & Lifting (€4.99/£4.49)
Climb (€3.99/£3.59)
Heart of Ice by Dave Morris (€3.49/£3.19)
Around The World Puzzle (€2.49/£2.24)
Picture the Difference! 2 (€2.49/£2.24)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Byeongpung Bawi (€1.00/£0.89)
MechCrisis (€not released/£7.22)
Archives
Chopper 1 (€6.99/£6.29)
Japan
Railway Japan! RealPro Tokyo-Kanagawa! Tokyu Corporation (¥8580)
Magical Librarian Ariana: The Book of the Seven Heroes (¥7480)
H Photo: Kaneshon (¥4444)
Discounty (¥3800)
Poolside Boys Kiss: Passion Fruits Hotel Dating Sim (¥2990)
Poolside Girls Kiss: Passion Fruits Hotel Dating Sim (¥2990)
Herdling (¥2900)
Quisisana (¥2499)
Grit and Valor - 1949 (¥2350)
Bendy: Lone Wolf (¥2310)
Lost in Loss (¥2160)
Knightica (¥1800: Friday)
Camp Life: Wilderness Survival 2025 (¥1503)
City of Springs (¥1500)
Yuri Tachi Demon Legend (¥1500)
Card Shop Game Store - TCG Simulator (¥1499)
The Long Desert Drive (¥1499)
Cyber AI Defense (¥1400: Friday)
SF3RA (¥1400: Friday)
MechCrisis (¥1200)
Succubus: Sexy Devils (¥999)
Anime Girls: Nimble Ninja (¥900)
Kawaii Girls: Cute Cheerleader (¥900: Friday)
Get To Work (¥899)
EggConsole Diable de Laplace PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)
Chopper 1 (¥838)
Cozy Kingdom (¥800)
Excelion DX (¥800)
Lappy Games (¥800)
Autumn Isle (¥700)
Punyan Connecty (¥700)
Silky Winds (¥600)
Boned Again: Survivors (¥550)
Burger Shot (¥500)
Core.sys (¥500)
Climb (¥499)
The Cursed Frog (¥499)
3 Minute Escape Game (¥420)
Combined Kanji Puzzle (¥420)
Find The Letters In A City (¥420)
Kanji Drills (¥420)
Pattern Thinking Puzzles To Train Children (¥420)