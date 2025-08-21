Nintendo Downloads - August 21, 2025

If it's getting posted on the title date, you know stuff has gotten bad.

Live from the QEII - and not the cruise ship - in Halifax, it's this week's release list, thankfully Silksong free or else I would have had a conniption. Anyway, things this week are relatively light with just a few games on the dock: Herdling and Discounty (reviews by John and Allyson respectively) headline, with a lot of side-eye aimed toward Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution as we are forced to warn WayForward to dig UP, stupid. A cute little game this week is Ollie-Oop, a game about a skateboarding dog.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: A 50% increase in Switch 2 content with Aqua Jet, the 40 power / + 1 priority Water... oops, had my VGC notes out there. It's a Namco racing game that dropped on both Switch 2 and the OG.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE IN ENGLISH: Highly unlikely. It's an RPG with none of the interface translated.

North America

Switch

H Photo: Kaneshon (US$29.99/C$28.99)

Sexy Erotic Xtreme Club ($29.99/$28.99)

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution ($24.99/$34.99: Tuesday)

Herdling ($24.99/$33.49)

Recycling Center Simulator ($24.99/$34.59: Friday)

Discounty ($19.99/$25.99)

Grit and Valor - 1949 ($19.99/$25.99)

HeistGeist ($19.90/$25.99)

Poolside Boys Kiss: Passion Fruits Hotel Dating Sim ($19.90/$26.90)

Poolside Girls Kiss: Passion Fruits Hotel Dating Sim ($19.90/$26.90)

Quisisana ($18.99/$24.99)

Ollie-Oop ($15.00/$20.69)

Knightica ($14.99/$19.49)

Lost in Loss ($14.99/$19.99: Saturday)

City of Springs ($9.99/$13.50: Monday)

Dragon Detective: A Friend from the Shadows ($9.99/$9.99)

MechCrisis ($9.99/$not released)

SF3RA ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

The Long Desert Drive ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Trippy Trader - Schedule & Sell ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Card Shop Game Store - TCG Simulator ($9.99/$13.99: Saturday)

Anime Girls: Nimble Ninja ($8.99/$12.69)

Cozy Kingdom ($7.99/$7.99: Saturday)

There's No Cake ($7.85/$10.82: Monday)

Antarctica 88: Remaster ($6.99/$9.99)

Punyan Connecty ($6.99/$9.99)

EggConsole Diable de Laplace PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Get To Work ($5.99/$9.99: Tuesday)

Autumn Isle ($5.99/$5.99: Saturday)

Summer Games Challenge - Jumping & Shooting ($5.75/$7.95)

Summer Games Challenge - Running ($5.75/$7.95)

Summer Games Challenge - Throwing & Lifting ($5.75/$7.95)

Burger Shot ($5.00/$4.64)

The Cursed Frog ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Core.sys ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Diet Recipes Every Day ($4.99/$6.96)

Grow Your Self-Esteem ($4.99/$6.96)

Mindfulness Moments ($4.99/$6.96)

Boned Again: Survivors ($4.99/$6.90)

Heart of Ice by Dave Morris ($3.99/$5.49)

Around The World Puzzle ($3.99/$5.39)

Picture the Difference! 2 ($3.99/$5.39)

Climb ($3.99/$4.99)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Byeongpung Bawi ($1.00/$1.37)

Archives

Chopper 1 ($7.99/$9.87)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Trails series is at record lows as part of a broader NIS America sale until September 1. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Switch

Sexy Erotic Xtreme Club (€29.99/£26.99)

Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution (€24.99/£22.49: Tuesday)

Recycling Center Simulator (€24.99/£22.49: Friday)

Herdling (€23.79/£19.99)

Discounty (€19.99/£16.99: Wednesday)

HeistGeist (€19.89/£16.75)

Poolside Boys Kiss: Passion Fruits Hotel Dating Sim (€19.90/£17.90)

Poolside Girls Kiss: Passion Fruits Hotel Dating Sim (€19.90/£17.90)

Quisisana (€14.99/£13.99)

Lost in Loss (€14.99/£13.49: Saturday)

Ollie-Oop (€13.09/£11.79)

Peachy Derby (€12.99/£11.69: Wednesday)

MechCrisis (€9.99/£)

SF3RA (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

The Long Desert Drive (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Card Shop Game Store - TCG Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

City of Springs (€8.99/£8.09: Sunday)

Anime Girls: Nimble Ninja (€8.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Dragon Detective: A Friend from the Shadows (€8.99/£8.09)

There's No Cake (€6.99/£6.29: Tuesday)

There's No Cake (€6.99/£6.29: Tuesday)

Get To Work (€5.99/£5.99: Tuesday)

Punyan Connecty (€5.99/£5.39)

Antarctica 88: Remaster (€5.99/£5.00)

Cozy Kingdom (€5.99/£5.49: Saturday)

Autumn Isle (€5.99/£5.39: Saturday)

EggConsole Diable de Laplace PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Tiny Racing (€5.00/£5.00)

Burger Shot (€5.00/£2.51)

Core.sys (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

The Cursed Frog (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Boned Again: Survivors (€4.99/£4.50)

Diet Recipes Every Day (€4.99/£4.49)

Mindfulness Moments (€4.99/£4.49)

Summer Games Challenge - Jumping & Shooting (€4.99/£4.49)

Summer Games Challenge - Running (€4.99/£4.49)

Summer Games Challenge - Throwing & Lifting (€4.99/£4.49)

Climb (€3.99/£3.59)

Heart of Ice by Dave Morris (€3.49/£3.19)

Around The World Puzzle (€2.49/£2.24)

Picture the Difference! 2 (€2.49/£2.24)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Byeongpung Bawi (€1.00/£0.89)

MechCrisis (€not released/£7.22)

Archives

Chopper 1 (€6.99/£6.29)

Japan

Railway Japan! RealPro Tokyo-Kanagawa! Tokyu Corporation (¥8580)

Magical Librarian Ariana: The Book of the Seven Heroes (¥7480)

H Photo: Kaneshon (¥4444)

Discounty (¥3800)

Poolside Boys Kiss: Passion Fruits Hotel Dating Sim (¥2990)

Poolside Girls Kiss: Passion Fruits Hotel Dating Sim (¥2990)

Herdling (¥2900)

Quisisana (¥2499)

Grit and Valor - 1949 (¥2350)

Bendy: Lone Wolf (¥2310)

Lost in Loss (¥2160)

Knightica (¥1800: Friday)

Camp Life: Wilderness Survival 2025 (¥1503)

City of Springs (¥1500)

Yuri Tachi Demon Legend (¥1500)

Card Shop Game Store - TCG Simulator (¥1499)

The Long Desert Drive (¥1499)

Cyber AI Defense (¥1400: Friday)

SF3RA (¥1400: Friday)

MechCrisis (¥1200)

Succubus: Sexy Devils (¥999)

Anime Girls: Nimble Ninja (¥900)

Kawaii Girls: Cute Cheerleader (¥900: Friday)

Get To Work (¥899)

EggConsole Diable de Laplace PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

Chopper 1 (¥838)

Cozy Kingdom (¥800)

Excelion DX (¥800)

Lappy Games (¥800)

Autumn Isle (¥700)

Punyan Connecty (¥700)

Silky Winds (¥600)

Boned Again: Survivors (¥550)

Burger Shot (¥500)

Core.sys (¥500)

Climb (¥499)

The Cursed Frog (¥499)

3 Minute Escape Game (¥420)

Combined Kanji Puzzle (¥420)

Find The Letters In A City (¥420)

Kanji Drills (¥420)

Pattern Thinking Puzzles To Train Children (¥420)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Byeongpung Bawi (¥100)