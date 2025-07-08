UFO 50 Leads Charge Of Indie World Shadowdrops

So technically, there's 52 games and a demo in here.
Indie World shows are usually known for their shadowdrops and today was no exception as three games will be available shortly.
- The last item shown in the showcase was UFO 50, a critically acclaimed collection of 50 games released last year on Steam: the link is that similar to Atari 50, all of the games were for a long-running retro game console. The main public face of the game is Derek Yu (Spelunky 1 and 2).
- Also launching today is "Is This Seat Taken?", a simulation game focused on finding the ideal seating arrangements for various personalities in places like public transit or restaurants.
- Tiny Bookshop, a cozy store management simulator, is also due today.
- Although not the full game, a demo will be available later today for Halloween launch game Mina the Hollower.
- The Japanese Indie World show announced a drop of BOKURA: planet, a co-op required puzzle game, on Switch 2 and Switch today, and its prequel BOKURA would be available in November.