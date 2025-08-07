Nintendo Downloads - August 7, 2025

The only Switch 2 thing this week is the Drag x Drive trial. Oops, spoilers.

A week that somehow manages to be "not too busy" and "way too much for the first week of August" at the same time leads off with Gradius Origins (as featured in the March Switch 1 Direct), a game whose lasers are needed to take down the final boss of NES Pro Wrestling. For a different form of shooting, there's a remake of The House of the Dead 2 (caution: Forever Entertainment), or if you'd like the complete opposite of that you have a couple of anime options in the latest Demon Slayer adventure and Fate/Hollow Ataraxia.

Smaller things to watch for: Why does The Edge of Allegoria look like Pokemon RBY in HD and yet still isn't the most flagrant copyright infringment of the week, or Team17's Ritual of Raven.

THINGS WE MISSED LAST WEEK: How about a freaking Partner Showcase with Chilling By The Fire and, unfortunately, another reset of the "Directs Without Saga Reveal" sign. (Saga reveals CAN be avoided, Square Enix.) Apart from that, a couple of 3DS-era Harvest Moons got Switch versions and Taito's "Field Day" was the Archives release.

IS THE EGGCONSOLE GAME PLAYABLE WITHOUT KNOWING JAPANESE: It appears so, given that it's more of an action RPG in another version of Xak - it might be a little hard to follow if it gets talky, though.

North America

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (US$59.99/C$84.99: Tuesday)

Gradius Origins ($39.99/$53.49)

Fate/Hollow Ataraxia Remastered ($29.99/$38.99: Wednesday)

The House of the Dead 2: Remake ($24.99/$34.00)

Fitness Adventure Pro ($24.99/$33.99)

The Edge of Allegoria ($24.99/$24.99)

Turbo Kid ($19.99/$27.29: Tuesday)

Ritual of Raven ($19.99/$27.00)

Fruitbus ($19.99/$26.99)

Radiant: Guardians of Light ($19.90/$24.90)

Drakkar Crew ($18.95/$24.75: Sunday)

Slopecrashers ($17.99/$23.49)

Cats on Duty ($15.99/$20.99: Tuesday)

Yarn Guardians ($15.00/$20.00: Friday)

Mystery Hotel: Hidden Objects ($14.99/$19.99)

Zooparasite ($11.99/$15.99: Friday)

Mortal Glory 2 ($11.99/$15.49: Friday)

Ants Empire Colony ($9.99/$13.99: Tuesday)

Birthday of Horrors ($9.99/$13.50: Tuesday)

Case Records: Fear of Abduction ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Pro Virtual Racing ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

Sneaky Claws ($9.79/$10.79)

Mottainai Ghost ($8.15/$11.20)

Hit! Spin! Watermelon Party ($8.00/$7.49)

Money Wash Tycoon ($7.99/$10.90: Tuesday)

Jalecolle Famicom Ver. Saiyuuki World II - The Demon God of Heaven - & Whomp'Em ($7.99/$11.00: Wednesday)

Cozy Cooking: Tiny Tastes ($7.99/$10.90)

Windborn - Wings of Fate ($6.99/$9.99)

Pimp Up Dungeon ($6.99/$9.50)

EggConsole Xak Precious Package: The Tower of Gazzel PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Crayon Classic ($6.10/$8.30)

Alien Breakout ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Magibrick ($4.99/$6.78)

Debug Deadline ($4.99/$6.49)

Toree Saturn ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Where Is The Culprit? ($3.99/$5.39)

Twin Fighters X ($3.00/$3.90)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Sang-jog-am ($1.00/$1.37)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Roki is 90% off until August 17. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles 2 (€59.99/£54.99: Tuesday)

Gradius Origins (€39.99/£35.99)

Fate/Hollow Ataraxia Remastered (€28.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

The House of the Dead 2: Remake (€24.99/£22.49)

Fitness Adventure Pro (€24.99/£19.99)

Ritual of Raven (€19.99/£14.99)

Fruitbus (€19.99/£14.99)

Turbo Kid (€19.5/£15.69: Tuesday)

Slopecrashers (€17.49/£15.79)

First Racer (€14.99/£13.49)

Mystery Hotel: Hidden Objects (€14.99/£13.49)

Zooparasite (€11.99/£11.99: Friday)

Mortal Glory 2 (€11.99/£9.99: Friday)

Ants Empire Colony (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Sneaky Claws (€9.99/£9.99)

Case Records: Fear of Abduction (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Pro Virtual Racing (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Hit! Spin! Watermelon Party (€8.00/£4.02)

Money Wash Tycoon (€7.99/£7.19: Tuesday)

Jalecolle Famicom Ver. Saiyuuki World II - The Demon God of Heaven - & Whomp'Em (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

Cozy Cooking: Tiny Tastes (€7.99/£7.19)

Mottainai Ghost (€7.29/£6.59)

Pimp Up Dungeon (€6.99/£6.29)

Windborn - Wings of Fate (€6.99/£5.99)

Crayon Classic (€6.10/£)

EggConsole Xak Precious Package: The Tower of Gazzel PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Alien Breakout (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Debug Deadline (€4.99/£4.29)

Toree Saturn (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Magibrick (€4.19/£3.79)

Twin Fighters X (€2.80/£2.50: Wednesday)

Where Is The Culprit? (€2.49/£2.24)

Japan

Yuukyuu no Tierblade (¥7700)

Gradius Origins (¥6380)

Operation Night Strikers (¥4750)

Fate/Hollow Ataraxia Remastered (¥3500)

Corpse Party: Book of Shadows (¥2970)

Corpse Party: The Anthology - Sachiko's Love Game & Hysteric Birthday 2U (¥2970)

Radiant: Guardians of Light (¥2900)

Turbo Kid (¥2800)

Ritual of Raven (¥2700)

The House of the Dead 2: Remake (¥2599)

Basureroes: Invasion (¥2530)

Slopecrashers (¥2000)

Faith: The Unholy Trinity (¥1700)

Mystery Hotel: Hidden Objects (¥1650)

Ants Empire Colony (¥1499)

Mortal Glory 2 (¥1400)

Mottainai Ghost (¥1210)

Cozy Cooking: Tiny Tastes (¥1150)

Windborn - Wings of Fate (¥1110)

Pimp Up Dungeon (¥1000)

Train Sign Collection: JR West Osaka Loop Line/Yamatoji Line (¥1000)

Jalecolle Famicom Ver. Saiyuuki World II - The Demon God of Heaven - & Whomp'Em (¥990)

EggConsole Xak Precious Package: The Tower of Gazzel PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

Hit! Spin! Watermelon Party (¥800)

Magibrick (¥800)

Alien Breakout (¥600)

Debug Deadline (¥500)

Yatsuakari (¥500)

R-Gear (¥440: Monday)

I Was Dumped By You (¥420)

Short on Money Survival (¥420)

Twin Fighters X (¥400)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Sang-jog-am (¥100)