Other News From The Switch 2 Nintendo Direct

by Donald Theriault - April 2, 2025, 12:24 pm EDT
Including Borderlands 4, most famous for getting the Seth Rollins "no pop" when it was announced.

As the longest Direct in history, the Switch 2 Direct had a lot of things to cover.

  • Koei Tecmo-developed hunting action game Wild Hearts will have an "S" version on Switch 2 July 25.
  • Mechs will be riding on Switch 2 with Daemon x Machina: Titanic Scion September 25.
  • Borderlands 4, the newest game in the Hollywood-bombing franchise, will be available on Switch 2 sometime in 2025 (it launches on other platforms September 23).
  • Publisher Skybound Games showed Goodnight Universe, a game about a baby with psychic powers, with a launch scheduled tentatively for 2025.
  • Sega's latest Two Point game, Two Point Museum, missed the original Switch but will come to Switch 2 this year.
  • Also pulling out of hyperspace late is Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws, coming sometime in 2025.
  • Exploration adventure Reanimal will be available this year via THQ Nordic.
  • Level-5 confirmed a Switch 2 version of Professor Layton and the New World of Steam, still targeting 2025.
  • A new game in the Astroneer universe called "Starseeker" will be available next year.
  • Hades 2, currently in the Steam Early Access program and sequel to a popular 2020 game of the year selection, will be available on Switch 2 with its version 1.0 (and the original Switch as well) with more details to come later this year.
  • In addition to having Hitman: World of Assassination at launch, IO Interactive's James Bond project will also come to Switch 2. No additional details were provided.
  • Enter the Gungeon 2, a 3D version of the dungeon crawling shooter, will be available on Switch 2 (no release window given).
  • Human Fall Flat 2 was confirmed for a Switch 2 launch, with no window given.
