Nintendo Downloads - April 10, 2025

After a week of sheer insanity, it's back to what is sadly normal service on Switch OG.

Things we missed last week: Namco's Assault Plus in the Archives.

Last week can be summed up in four words: "OK, so THAT happened". Between the Switch 2 Direct and the absolute gong show that followed mostly from 20500, a week of eShop slop seems almost quaint. But there are a few highlights to look forward to this week starting with Star Overdrive, the hovercraft-focused game briefly touched on in a Direct... good lord, that was a week and a half ago and it feels like a lifetime. Battlefield Waltz (Idea Factory/Otomate, actually localized by IFI) is also due this week, but wait for word of any day 1 patching. (I know I am.)

Other items of note this week include the "Promise Mascot Agency", another Snow Bros. game, and the week's EggConsole game is a basic maze game from 1983 so it looks like Pyramid Warp is safe to snag for those outside of Japan.

North America

Battlefield Waltz (US$49.99/C$75.60: Tuesday)

Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)

Star Overdrive ($34.99/$42.99)

Snow Bros. 2 Special ($29.99/$42.99)

Promise Mascot Agency ($24.99/$32.50)

Pocket Bravery ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)

Leo & Mia: Animal Rescue ($19.99/$27.99)

Progress Orders ($19.99/$27.14)

Wind Story ($14.99/$21.00)

The Sekimeiya: Spun Glass ($14.99/$15.99)

H Puzzle: Muscular Guys ($14.99/$14.99)

Pilo and the Holobook ($12.99/$18.50)

ReMix ($12.00/$17.00: Friday)

Electronics Supermarket Simulator ($9.99/$15.99: Tuesday)

Detective From The Crypt ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Dreamless Girl ($9.99/$14.40)

Girls Make Pudding ($9.99/$12.99)

Barista Simulator 2025 ($9.99/$14.20: Friday)

Mortisomem ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)

Gladiators Simulator: The Champions of Liberty ($9.99/$14.99: Saturday)

Windborn - Concrete Jungle ($6.99/$10.30)

Pets and Friends ($6.99/$7.29: Friday)

EggConsole Pyramid Warp MSX ($6.49/$7.34)

Little Droid ($5.99/$8.79)

Skull Pirates: Adventures ($5.99/$8.49)

Secrets in Green ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Stellar Docks: Deep Space ($4.99/$6.83)

Mayhem Mail ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Merchant In Dungeon ($3.99/$5.70)

Hook: Complete Edition ($3.99/$5.49)

Quiz! Cat Provers Around The World ($3.99/$5.39)

Spot it Fast! Kids' Difference Hunt ($3.99/$5.39)

Tongtong ($3.99/$4.99)

Gunspectre ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Ungdo ($1.60/$2.30)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Yumyeongsan ($1.00/$1.40)

Shape Drop ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Following confirmation of the sequel coming to Switches 1 and 2, Hades is on sale until the 22nd (65% off). PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Battlefield Waltz (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)

Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)

Star Overdrive (€34.99/£31.49)

Snow Bros. 2 Special (€29.99/£26.99)

Promise Mascot Agency (€24.50/£20.99: Wednesday)

Pocket Bravery (€19.99/£16.99: Wednesday)

Leo & Mia: Animal Rescue (€19.99/£17.99)

Progress Orders (€18.41/£15.79: Wednesday)

Wind Story (€14.55/£13.09)

Pilo and the Holobook (€12.99/£11.69)

ReMix (€10.99/£9.89)

Electronics Supermarket Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)

Detective From The Crypt (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Dreamless Girl (€9.99/£8.99)

Barista Simulator 2025 (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Mortisomem (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Gladiators Simulator: The Champions of Liberty (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Girls Make Pudding (€9.75/£8.50: Wednesday)

SchoolBoy Simulator (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Pets and Friends (€6.99/£6.29)

Windborn - Concrete Jungle (€6.99/£6.00)

Little Droid (€5.99/£5.40: Wednesday)

Skull Pirates: Adventures (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

EggConsole Pyramid Warp MSX (€5.59/£5.39)

Secrets in Green (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Stellar Docks: Deep Space (€4.99/£4.49)

Mayhem Mail (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Hook: Complete Edition (€3.99/£3.99)

Merchant In Dungeon (€3.99/£3.59)

Tongtong (€3.99/£2.69)

Gunspectre (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)

Quiz! Cat Provers Around The World (€2.49/£2.24)

Spot it Fast! Kids' Difference Hunt (€2.49/£2.24)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Ungdo (€1.60/£1.39)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Yumyeongsan (€1.00/£0.89)

Shape Drop (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)

Japan

Memories Off Sousou (¥8580)

Snow Bros. 2 Special (¥4500)

Time Gal Re:birth (¥4180)

Star Overdrive (¥3960)

Leo & Mia: Animal Rescue (¥3000)

Progress Orders (¥2970)

Promise Mascot Agency (¥2800)

Wind Story (¥2280)

Psychiatric Prison Romance: Serial Killer Anime Boys Dating Sim (¥2190)

Psychiatric Prison Romance: Serial Killer Anime Girls Dating Sim (¥2190)

All-in Abyss Ikasama Sabaki (¥2090)

Pilo and the Holobook (¥2000)

H Puzzle: Muscular Guys (¥1999)

ReMix (¥1800)

PopSlinger Vol. 2 - Loveless (¥1500)

Electronics Supermarket Simulator (¥1499)

Gladiators Simulator: The Champions of Liberty (¥1499)

Dreamless Girl (¥1497)

Sniper Scope: Realistic Tactical Shooter (¥1399)

Girls Make Pudding (¥1200)

Windborn - Concrete Jungle (¥1133)

Battle Puzzle 2048 - Space Girls (¥999)

Detective From The Crypt (¥990)

Mortisomem (¥990)

Skull Pirates: Adventures (¥899)

Little Droid (¥890)

Mayhem Mail (¥780)

EggConsole Pyramid Warp MSX (¥770)

Wheel of Words: Crossword (¥600)

Project Starship (¥500)

Tongtong (¥500)

Merchant In Dungeon (¥499)

Stellar Docks: Deep Space (¥499)

Spot The Difference, Detective (¥420)

Spot The Difference Museum (¥420)

Where Is This Person? (¥420)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Ungdo (¥160)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Yumyeongsan (¥100)