Nintendo Downloads - April 10, 2025

After a week of sheer insanity, it's back to what is sadly normal service on Switch OG.
Things we missed last week: Namco's Assault Plus in the Archives.
Last week can be summed up in four words: "OK, so THAT happened". Between the Switch 2 Direct and the absolute gong show that followed mostly from 20500, a week of eShop slop seems almost quaint. But there are a few highlights to look forward to this week starting with Star Overdrive, the hovercraft-focused game briefly touched on in a Direct... good lord, that was a week and a half ago and it feels like a lifetime. Battlefield Waltz (Idea Factory/Otomate, actually localized by IFI) is also due this week, but wait for word of any day 1 patching. (I know I am.)
Other items of note this week include the "Promise Mascot Agency", another Snow Bros. game, and the week's EggConsole game is a basic maze game from 1983 so it looks like Pyramid Warp is safe to snag for those outside of Japan.
North America
Battlefield Waltz (US$49.99/C$75.60: Tuesday)
Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy ($39.99/$49.99: Friday)
Star Overdrive ($34.99/$42.99)
Snow Bros. 2 Special ($29.99/$42.99)
Promise Mascot Agency ($24.99/$32.50)
Pocket Bravery ($19.99/$25.99: Wednesday)
Leo & Mia: Animal Rescue ($19.99/$27.99)
Progress Orders ($19.99/$27.14)
Wind Story ($14.99/$21.00)
The Sekimeiya: Spun Glass ($14.99/$15.99)
H Puzzle: Muscular Guys ($14.99/$14.99)
Pilo and the Holobook ($12.99/$18.50)
ReMix ($12.00/$17.00: Friday)
Electronics Supermarket Simulator ($9.99/$15.99: Tuesday)
Detective From The Crypt ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)
Dreamless Girl ($9.99/$14.40)
Girls Make Pudding ($9.99/$12.99)
Barista Simulator 2025 ($9.99/$14.20: Friday)
Mortisomem ($9.99/$13.29: Friday)
Gladiators Simulator: The Champions of Liberty ($9.99/$14.99: Saturday)
Windborn - Concrete Jungle ($6.99/$10.30)
Pets and Friends ($6.99/$7.29: Friday)
EggConsole Pyramid Warp MSX ($6.49/$7.34)
Little Droid ($5.99/$8.79)
Skull Pirates: Adventures ($5.99/$8.49)
Secrets in Green ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)
Stellar Docks: Deep Space ($4.99/$6.83)
Mayhem Mail ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)
Merchant In Dungeon ($3.99/$5.70)
Hook: Complete Edition ($3.99/$5.49)
Quiz! Cat Provers Around The World ($3.99/$5.39)
Spot it Fast! Kids' Difference Hunt ($3.99/$5.39)
Tongtong ($3.99/$4.99)
Gunspectre ($2.99/$3.99: Friday)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Ungdo ($1.60/$2.30)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Yumyeongsan ($1.00/$1.40)
Shape Drop ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)
Sales and Price Drops
Highlights: Following confirmation of the sequel coming to Switches 1 and 2, Hades is on sale until the 22nd (65% off). PSPrices, DekuDeals
Europe
Battlefield Waltz (€49.99/£44.99: Tuesday)
Big Buck Hunter: Ultimate Trophy (€39.99/£34.99: Friday)
Star Overdrive (€34.99/£31.49)
Snow Bros. 2 Special (€29.99/£26.99)
Promise Mascot Agency (€24.50/£20.99: Wednesday)
Pocket Bravery (€19.99/£16.99: Wednesday)
Leo & Mia: Animal Rescue (€19.99/£17.99)
Progress Orders (€18.41/£15.79: Wednesday)
Wind Story (€14.55/£13.09)
Pilo and the Holobook (€12.99/£11.69)
ReMix (€10.99/£9.89)
Electronics Supermarket Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Tuesday)
Detective From The Crypt (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)
Dreamless Girl (€9.99/£8.99)
Barista Simulator 2025 (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Mortisomem (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)
Gladiators Simulator: The Champions of Liberty (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)
Girls Make Pudding (€9.75/£8.50: Wednesday)
SchoolBoy Simulator (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)
Pets and Friends (€6.99/£6.29)
Windborn - Concrete Jungle (€6.99/£6.00)
Little Droid (€5.99/£5.40: Wednesday)
Skull Pirates: Adventures (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)
EggConsole Pyramid Warp MSX (€5.59/£5.39)
Secrets in Green (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)
Stellar Docks: Deep Space (€4.99/£4.49)
Mayhem Mail (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)
Hook: Complete Edition (€3.99/£3.99)
Merchant In Dungeon (€3.99/£3.59)
Tongtong (€3.99/£2.69)
Gunspectre (€2.99/£2.69: Friday)
Quiz! Cat Provers Around The World (€2.49/£2.24)
Spot it Fast! Kids' Difference Hunt (€2.49/£2.24)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Ungdo (€1.60/£1.39)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Yumyeongsan (€1.00/£0.89)
Shape Drop (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)
Japan
Memories Off Sousou (¥8580)
Snow Bros. 2 Special (¥4500)
Time Gal Re:birth (¥4180)
Star Overdrive (¥3960)
Leo & Mia: Animal Rescue (¥3000)
Progress Orders (¥2970)
Promise Mascot Agency (¥2800)
Wind Story (¥2280)
Psychiatric Prison Romance: Serial Killer Anime Boys Dating Sim (¥2190)
Psychiatric Prison Romance: Serial Killer Anime Girls Dating Sim (¥2190)
All-in Abyss Ikasama Sabaki (¥2090)
Pilo and the Holobook (¥2000)
H Puzzle: Muscular Guys (¥1999)
ReMix (¥1800)
PopSlinger Vol. 2 - Loveless (¥1500)
Electronics Supermarket Simulator (¥1499)
Gladiators Simulator: The Champions of Liberty (¥1499)
Dreamless Girl (¥1497)
Sniper Scope: Realistic Tactical Shooter (¥1399)
Girls Make Pudding (¥1200)
Windborn - Concrete Jungle (¥1133)
Battle Puzzle 2048 - Space Girls (¥999)
Detective From The Crypt (¥990)
Mortisomem (¥990)
Skull Pirates: Adventures (¥899)
Little Droid (¥890)
Mayhem Mail (¥780)
EggConsole Pyramid Warp MSX (¥770)
Wheel of Words: Crossword (¥600)
Project Starship (¥500)
Tongtong (¥500)
Merchant In Dungeon (¥499)
Stellar Docks: Deep Space (¥499)
Spot The Difference, Detective (¥420)
Spot The Difference Museum (¥420)
Where Is This Person? (¥420)
Korean Drone Flying Tour Ungdo (¥160)