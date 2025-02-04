Episode 921: She’s Just a Regular Fish Bone With a Stupid Cheap Hat

But she's got a new hat!

Today was the Nintendo Switch 2 Direct. We are joined by friend of the show Syrenne McNulty to help sort through all the news that came out of today's barrage of headlines, developer interviews, YouTube videos, Nintendo Today updates, press releases, etc.

Obviously, we cover a lot of ground.

Topics include: Donkey Kong Bananza, Mario Kart World, the C-Button meaning GameChat, GameShare, a camera accessory, a wheel accessory, pricing, release dates, The Duskbloods, Switch 2 Editions, upgrade path, hardware features, and a ton more. This is an incredibly busy show.

This is a three hour show, turned around as quickly as we could, so please excuse the rough edits and the short notes (without timelines). If someone wants to contribute highlight timing, I'll add them in.

Also, because we ran so very long, we didn't get to your Switch 2 Emails. We will next week, so please send them in.