Multiple Switch Games To Receive Switch 2 Updates

Would you like a potentially fine Scarlet and Violet, or would you like another "this will give ARMS legs" joke?
It won't just be Switch 2 Edition games that improve from their original form, but some old games will be getting updates.
Nintendo has posted a page detailing games that will receive updates post-Switch 2 launch for better compatibility, or to simply make use of the system's power or features. The games are:
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
- The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Link's Awakening
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
- Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Games - this will add support for the Switch 2 camera
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain
- Game Builder Garage
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- ARMS