We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Multiple Switch Games To Receive Switch 2 Updates

by Donald Theriault - April 2, 2025, 11:27 am EDT
Total comments: 1 Source: Nintendo

Would you like a potentially fine Scarlet and Violet, or would you like another "this will give ARMS legs" joke?

It won't just be Switch 2 Edition games that improve from their original form, but some old games will be getting updates.

Nintendo has posted a page detailing games that will receive updates post-Switch 2 launch for better compatibility, or to simply make use of the system's power or features. The games are:

  • Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
  • The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and Link's Awakening
  • Super Mario Odyssey
  • Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
  • Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Games - this will add support for the Switch 2 camera
  • New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
  • Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain
  • Game Builder Garage
  • Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
  • ARMS

Talkback

Ian Sane1 hour ago

Why on Earth did they not mention this in the Direct?  They made it sound like all Switch 2 upgrades would be a paid upgrade.  Having some paid upgrades but also the option for games to just run better on the Switch 2 for free is a much better sell than paid-only.

I guess they did mention Clubhouse Games.  I had forgotten by the time they got to the Switch 2 upgrades part though.

Add to the discussion!

Share + Bookmark





Related Content

Most Popular News Stories

Other News Stories

more News...

Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement