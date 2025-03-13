Along with literally every multiplatform game.
Switch
Five Switch Games That Deserve Switch 2 Edition Upgrades
by John Rairdin - April 2, 2025, 3:32 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback!
Talkback
Related Content
- Bayonetta 3 [Switch]
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity [Switch]
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition [Switch]
- Metroid Prime Remastered [Switch]
- Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl [Switch]
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus [Switch]
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2 [Switch]
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 [Switch]
- Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition [Switch]
Most Popular News Stories
- Nintendo Downloads - March 13, 2025
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 And 4 To Receive Remaster On Switch July 11
- GB Donkey Kong, Mario's Picross Added To Switch Online Game Boy List
- Pokemon Go Announces Next Global Event Details
- New Metroid Prime 4: Beyond Footage Shown
- Pokemon Go, Pikmin Bloom Development Teams Acquired By Mobile Publisher Scopely
- CKY and Motorhead Songs Return to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 While Jeff Rosenstock, Turnstile, and More Are Added
Other News Stories
- Pokemon Go Announces Next Global Event Details
- GB Donkey Kong, Mario's Picross Added To Switch Online Game Boy List
- Pokemon Go, Pikmin Bloom Development Teams Acquired By Mobile Publisher Scopely
- Star Fox Programmer Announces New Rail Shooter Wild Blue
- CKY and Motorhead Songs Return to Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4 While Jeff Rosenstock, Turnstile, and More Are Added
- Nintendo Downloads - March 13, 2025
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 And 4 To Receive Remaster On Switch July 11
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement