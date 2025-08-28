All Known Upgraded and Updated Switch Games Coming to Switch 2

We looked everything over to bring you the list of all the original Nintendo Switch games that are getting enhanced for Nintendo Switch 2.

During the big Switch 2 blowout Nintendo Direct we learned about many ways that original Nintendo Switch games are being upgraded, updated, and enhanced for Nintendo Switch 2. There is a lot of scattered information about all the games currently scheduled for updates, what those updates include, and if they'll cost money. That's why we decided to make this list to give our readers all the information necessary in once place.

Title: ARMS

Type of Upgrade: Update

Upgrade Path: Free Update

Release Date: Unknown

Features: "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."

Title: Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain

Type of Upgrade: Update

Upgrade Path: Free Update

Release Date: Unknown

Features: GameShare Confirmed. "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."

Title: Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Type of Upgrade: Update

Upgrade Path: Free Update

Release Date: Unknown

Features: GameShare Confirmed. "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."

Title: Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics

Type of Upgrade: Update

Upgrade Path: Free Update

Release Date: Unknown

Features: GameShare Confirmed. "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."

Title: Game Builder Garage

Type of Upgrade: Update

Upgrade Path: Free Update

Release Date: Unknown

Features: "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."

Title: Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Type of Upgrade: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Upgrade Path: Paid Upgrade

NWR Price Estimate*: $19.99

Release Date: 8/28/2025

Features: New Mode Star-Crossed World, Improved Performance, New Mouthful Modes.

Title: Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

Type of Upgrade: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Upgrade Path: Paid Upgrade

NWR Price Estimate*: $9.99

Release Date: 2025

Features: Enhanced Resolution, textures, and Load Times. Quality Mode 60fps at 4K Resolution on TV or 1080p Handheld. Performance Mode 120fps in 1080p Resolution in TV mode or 720p in Handheld. HDR Support. Joy-Con 2 Mouse Support.

Title: New Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe

Type of Upgrade: Update

Upgrade Path: Free Update

Release Date: Unknown

Features: "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."

Title: Pokémon Legends: Z-A

Type of Upgrade: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Upgrade Path: Paid Upgrade

NWR Price Estimate*: $9.99

Release Date: Late 2025

Features: Improved performance with higher frame rate and resolution.

Title: Pokémon Scarlet

Type of Upgrade: Update

Upgrade Path: Free Update

Release Date: Unknown

Features: "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."

Title: Pokémon Violet

Type of Upgrade: Update

Upgrade Path: Free Update

Release Date: Unknown

Features: "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."

Title: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

Type of Upgrade: Update

Upgrade Path: Free Update

Release Date: Unknown

Features: GameShare Confirmed. "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."

Title: Super Mario Odyssey

Type of Upgrade: Update

Upgrade Path: Free Update

Release Date: Unknown

Features: GameShare Confirmed. "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."

Title: Super Mario Party Jamboree

Type of Upgrade: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Upgrade Path: Paid Upgrade

NWR Price Estimate*: $19.99

Release Date: 7/24/2025

Features: New Jamboree TV Mode, New Minigames, Mouse Controls, Mic Support, Improved Rumble, Nintendo Switch 2 Camera Support, GameShare, WQHD (1440p) resolution TV Mode, Full HD (1080p) Handheld, Improved Frame Rate.

Title: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Type of Upgrade: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Upgrade Path: Paid Upgrade or Free with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

NWR Price Estimate*: $9.99

Release Date: 6/5/2025

Features: HDR Support, Improved Frame Rates and Resolution, Faster Load Times, Save Data Transfers from Switch Version, Two Save Files. Zelda Notes in Nintendo Switch App for Mobile Devices offers Voice Memories, Korok Seed Navigator, Gift Items, Photo Editor, Record Viewer, Ability to Earn in App Medals for Accomplishments, View Global Play Data, Daily Bonuses, Track Scanned Amiibo, and more.

Title: The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Type of Upgrade: Update

Upgrade Path: Free Update

Release Date: Unknown

Features: "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."

Title: The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening

Type of Upgrade: Update

Upgrade Path: Free Update

Release Date: Unknown

Features: "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."

Title: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Type of Upgrade: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Upgrade Path: Paid Upgrade or Free with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack

NWR Price Estimate*: $9.99

Release Date: 6/5/2025

Features: HDR Support, Improved Frame Rates and Resolution, Faster Load Times, Save Data Transfers from Switch Version, Two Save Files. Zelda Notes in Nintendo Switch App for Mobile Devices offers Voice Memories, Korok Seed Navigator, Gift Items, Photo Editor, Record Viewer, Ability to Earn in App Medals for Accomplishments, View Global Play Data, Daily Bonuses, Track Scanned Amiibo, Share Creations, and more.