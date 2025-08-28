All Known Upgraded and Updated Switch Games Coming to Switch 2

We looked everything over to bring you the list of all the original Nintendo Switch games that are getting enhanced for Nintendo Switch 2.
During the big Switch 2 blowout Nintendo Direct we learned about many ways that original Nintendo Switch games are being upgraded, updated, and enhanced for Nintendo Switch 2. There is a lot of scattered information about all the games currently scheduled for updates, what those updates include, and if they'll cost money. That's why we decided to make this list to give our readers all the information necessary in once place.
Title: ARMS
Type of Upgrade: Update
Upgrade Path: Free Update
Release Date: Unknown
Features: "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."
Title: Big Brain Academy: Brain vs. Brain
Type of Upgrade: Update
Upgrade Path: Free Update
Release Date: Unknown
Features: GameShare Confirmed. "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."
Title: Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
Type of Upgrade: Update
Upgrade Path: Free Update
Release Date: Unknown
Features: GameShare Confirmed. "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."
Title: Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics
Type of Upgrade: Update
Upgrade Path: Free Update
Release Date: Unknown
Features: GameShare Confirmed. "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."
Title: Game Builder Garage
Type of Upgrade: Update
Upgrade Path: Free Update
Release Date: Unknown
Features: "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."
Title: Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Type of Upgrade: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Upgrade Path: Paid Upgrade
NWR Price Estimate*: $19.99
Release Date: 8/28/2025
Features: New Mode Star-Crossed World, Improved Performance, New Mouthful Modes.
Title: Metroid Prime 4: Beyond
Type of Upgrade: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Upgrade Path: Paid Upgrade
NWR Price Estimate*: $9.99
Release Date: 2025
Features: Enhanced Resolution, textures, and Load Times. Quality Mode 60fps at 4K Resolution on TV or 1080p Handheld. Performance Mode 120fps in 1080p Resolution in TV mode or 720p in Handheld. HDR Support. Joy-Con 2 Mouse Support.
Title: New Super Mario Bros. U: Deluxe
Type of Upgrade: Update
Upgrade Path: Free Update
Release Date: Unknown
Features: "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."
Title: Pokémon Legends: Z-A
Type of Upgrade: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Upgrade Path: Paid Upgrade
NWR Price Estimate*: $9.99
Release Date: Late 2025
Features: Improved performance with higher frame rate and resolution.
Title: Pokémon Scarlet
Type of Upgrade: Update
Upgrade Path: Free Update
Release Date: Unknown
Features: "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."
Title: Pokémon Violet
Type of Upgrade: Update
Upgrade Path: Free Update
Release Date: Unknown
Features: "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."
Title: Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
Type of Upgrade: Update
Upgrade Path: Free Update
Release Date: Unknown
Features: GameShare Confirmed. "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."
Title: Super Mario Odyssey
Type of Upgrade: Update
Upgrade Path: Free Update
Release Date: Unknown
Features: GameShare Confirmed. "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."
Title: Super Mario Party Jamboree
Type of Upgrade: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Upgrade Path: Paid Upgrade
NWR Price Estimate*: $19.99
Release Date: 7/24/2025
Features: New Jamboree TV Mode, New Minigames, Mouse Controls, Mic Support, Improved Rumble, Nintendo Switch 2 Camera Support, GameShare, WQHD (1440p) resolution TV Mode, Full HD (1080p) Handheld, Improved Frame Rate.
Title: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Type of Upgrade: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Upgrade Path: Paid Upgrade or Free with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
NWR Price Estimate*: $9.99
Release Date: 6/5/2025
Features: HDR Support, Improved Frame Rates and Resolution, Faster Load Times, Save Data Transfers from Switch Version, Two Save Files. Zelda Notes in Nintendo Switch App for Mobile Devices offers Voice Memories, Korok Seed Navigator, Gift Items, Photo Editor, Record Viewer, Ability to Earn in App Medals for Accomplishments, View Global Play Data, Daily Bonuses, Track Scanned Amiibo, and more.
Title: The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
Type of Upgrade: Update
Upgrade Path: Free Update
Release Date: Unknown
Features: "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."
Title: The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening
Type of Upgrade: Update
Upgrade Path: Free Update
Release Date: Unknown
Features: "Free updates that may improve performance or add support for features such as GameShare in select games."
Title: The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Type of Upgrade: Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
Upgrade Path: Paid Upgrade or Free with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack
NWR Price Estimate*: $9.99
Release Date: 6/5/2025
Features: HDR Support, Improved Frame Rates and Resolution, Faster Load Times, Save Data Transfers from Switch Version, Two Save Files. Zelda Notes in Nintendo Switch App for Mobile Devices offers Voice Memories, Korok Seed Navigator, Gift Items, Photo Editor, Record Viewer, Ability to Earn in App Medals for Accomplishments, View Global Play Data, Daily Bonuses, Track Scanned Amiibo, Share Creations, and more.
*NWR Price Estimates are based off the approximate difference between the price of the retail MSRP of the Nintendo Switch version of a game and the price seen at retailers for the physical Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of the same game. In some instances the NWR Estimate is our educated guess of the price based on the previously mentioned calculation compared to similar content upgrades coming to other games that have yet to see a retail price.
List accurate as of 4/5/2025.