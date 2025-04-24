We store cookies, you can get more info from our privacy policy.
I Accept
News
Switch

Free Updates For Switch 1 Games On Switch 2 Detailed

by Donald Theriault - May 15, 2025, 10:08 pm EDT
Discuss in talkback! Source: Nintendo

We got dates and details, though let's hope for some surprises.

Nintendo announced free updates for several Switch 1 games to support Switch 2, and the details have now been revealed.

A webpage which identified the games previously has updated with a release date - June 5, the Switch 2 launch day - and the nature of the improvements.

The updates and games they apply to are:

  • Framerate improvements: ARMS, Pokémon Scarlet / Violet, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
  • Visual fidelity improvements: ARMS, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Game Builder Garage, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Pokémon Scarlet / Violet, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • HDR support: ARMS, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Bowser's Fury (specifically), Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening, The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
  • GameShare support: Big Brian Academy: Brain vs Brain, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker, Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury, Super Mario Odyssey
  • Mouse support with Joy-Con 2: Game Builder Garage
Got a news tip? Send it in!
Advertisement
Advertisement