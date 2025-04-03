Nintendo Downloads - April 3, 2025

Thankfully, Switchmas II will be confined to one location instead of three different ones.

Things we missed last week: Aside from a freaking Nintendo Direct with three shadowdrops (Rift of the Necrodancer, Disney Villains Cursed Cafe, and another f**king Saga game), Taito's Land Sea Air Squad was added to the Archives.

Look, we all know what we're here for this week, and it's sure as hell not the weekly releases for Switch 1. So much so that there's a legitimate argument to make that a remake of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is the biggest release of the week unless you're actually asking Is This Game Trying To Kill Me? (No, but last week's Saturday load nearly killed me...) Let's just move to Wednesday.

North America

Vagrus - The Riven Realms (US$29.99/C$39.99: Monday)

Croc Legend of the Gobbos ($29.99/$42.99: Wednesday)

Socialble Soccer 25 ($24.99/$34.99)

Biomorph ($19.99/$25.99)

Spirit Valor ($19.99/$27.99: Friday)

Is This Game Trying To Kill Me? ($19.99/$26.58: Friday)

Vault of the Void ($17.99/$20.49)

Lonestar ($14.99/$19.49)

The Renovator: Origins ($14.99/$21.34: Friday)

Psychiatric Prison Romance: Serial Killer Anime Boys Dating Sim ($14.90/$19.90)

Psychiatric Prison Romance: Serial Killer Anime Girls Dating Sim ($14.90/$19.90)

Vampires and Knights: Eclipse Survival And Magic Craft ($12.99/$18.99: Friday)

Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombie ($10.00/$13.50: Monday)

Gun Shop Dealer Simulator ($9.99/$14.35: Tuesday)

H Shop Simulator ($9.99/$14.35: Tuesday)

Caligo ($9.99/$13.29)

Kebab Simulator 2025 ($9.99/$14.30: Friday)

Sol Dorado Heist ($8.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Space Truck Simulator ($8.99/$12.99: Tuesday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour East River ($7.99/$11.50)

Primitive Life Simulator ($7.99/$11.99: Saturday)

Perfect Hand of Nostalpix ($6.99/$9.99)

EggConsole How Many Robot PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Forest Cafe ($5.99/$8.49)

Feudal Brothers - Tonosama #1 ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Make It! Okomoiyaki ($5.00/$4.55)

Cozy Woods ($4.99/$4.99: Sunday)

Dagger Froggy ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Battle Puzzle 2048 - Space Girls ($4.99/$7.49)

One Step After Fall ($4.99/$6.99)

Legends Aligned ($4.99/$6.83)

Gunbro ($3.99/$5.99)

Shopping Fever ($3.99/$5.99)

Mahjong Cascade: Bamboo & Dragons ($3.00/$4.50)

Space Battle ($2.99/$3.99: Tuesday)

Mysterious Pet Monpay Chicory ($2.30/$3.00)

Axe Champ Vs. ($0.99/$1.29: Saturday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Following the announcement of the third game in the series in the Direct, the AI: The Somnium Files games are on record sale until the 11th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Vagrus - The Riven Realms (€29.99/£27.99: Monday)

Croc Legend of the Gobbos (€29.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

Socialble Soccer 25 (€24.99/£19.99)

Spirit Valor (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Is This Game Trying To Kill Me? (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Biomorph (€19.49/£16.75: Wednesday)

Vault of the Void (€17.99/£13.49)

The Renovator: Origins (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Psychiatric Prison Romance: Serial Killer Anime Boys Dating Sim (€14.90/£13.90)

Psychiatric Prison Romance: Serial Killer Anime Girls Dating Sim (€14.90/£13.90)

Lonestar (€13.99/£12.59)

Vampires and Knights: Eclipse Survival And Magic Craft (€12.99/£12.99: Friday)

Gun Shop Dealer Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Caligo (€9.99/£8.99)

Kebab Simulator 2025 (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombie (€9.20/£7.85: Monday)

Sol Dorado Heist (€8.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Space Truck Simulator (€8.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour East River (€7.99/£7.19)

Primitive Life Simulator (€7.99/£7.99: Saturday)

Forest Cafe (€5.99/£5.39: Wednesday)

Perfect Hand of Nostalpix (€5.99/£5.99)

Feudal Brothers - Tonosama #1 (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

EggConsole How Many Robot PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Make It! Okomoiyaki (€5.00/£2.56)

Dagger Froggy (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Battle Puzzle 2048 - Space Girls (€4.99/£4.99)

One Step After Fall (€4.99/£4.49)

Legends Aligned (€4.99/£4.49)

Gunbro (€3.99/£3.59: Wednesday)

Shopping Fever (€3.99/£3.49: Wednesday)

Mahjong Cascade: Bamboo & Dragons (€3.00/£3.00)

Space Battle (€2.99/£2.69: Tuesday)

Mysterious Pet Monpay Chicory (€2.30/£1.80: Wednesday)

Axe Champ Vs. (€0.99/£0.99: Saturday)

Japan

Vagrus - The Riven Realms (¥3499: Monday)

Socialble Soccer 25 (¥2800)

Biomorph (¥2300)

The Renovator: Origins (¥2240)

Is This Game Trying To Kill Me? (¥1990)

Vampires and Knights: Eclipse Survival And Magic Craft (¥1899)

Vault of the Void (¥1840)

Lonestar (¥1700)

Spirit Valor (¥1640: Friday)

Zombie Police: Christmas Dancing with Police Zombie (¥1500)

Masters Tennis (¥1490)

Space Truck Simulator (¥1399)

Primitive Life Simulator (¥1199)

Caligo (¥990)

Sol Dorado Heist (¥990)

Cats Escape From The Vacant Lot (¥990)

Feudal Brothers - Tonosama #1 (¥990: Friday)

Forest Cafe (¥899)

EggConsole How Many Robot PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

Perfect Hand of Nostalpix (¥800)

Korean Drone Flying Tour East River (¥790)

Johnny Trigger (¥750)

Dagger Froggy (¥600)

Shopping Fever (¥599)

Scrap Divers (¥580)

Make It! Okomoiyaki (¥500)

Legends Aligned (¥499)

English Abbreviation Quiz (¥420)

Spot The Difference For Kids (¥420)

World's Cats Trivia (¥420)

Space Battle (¥400)

Mysterious Pet Monpay Chicory (¥300)

Mahjong Cascade: Bamboo & Dragons (¥300)

Cryken Part 1 (¥160)