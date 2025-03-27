Nintendo Downloads - March 27, 2025

Between the end of gold coins and my current Xenoblade X pace my relationship with the eShop is so frosty Wendy's sells it.

Things we missed last week: Match 3 puzzle game Senkyu in the Archives.

As a reminder the ability to earn My Nintendo Gold coins from purchases dies, uh, tonight so remember if you buy and redeem codes from places like the Humble Store or Best Buy, they get full value even if the game's on sale. As for games this week to use those gold coins on... there ain't much, y'all. We have a Doraemon-themed Picross game as the headliner, a new Gal Guardians but it's published by PQube, and a remake of 1995 PC adventure game I Have No Mouth, And I Must Scream from Nightdive - which my sole exposure to in the past was as the one demo on a PC Gamer demo disc my dad had that never worked on my computer.

This being the last full week of the fiscal quarter, the slop is out en masse to the point that I've been able to put about an hour and a half into Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive since launch. At this pace, I'll pass the time I put in for the review shortly after the heat death of the universe. Thanks, jerks.

North America

Destind: Mr. Almost Right (US$34.99/C$44.99)

Kumaichi&Nyantou Birth * Destruction God DX ($34.90/$50.20)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic ($29.99/$39.99)

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark ($24.99/$35.70 Wednesday)

Bubble Ghost Remake ($19.99/$27.90)

Cookie Cutter: Overkill Edition ($19.99/$25.99)

The Eightfold Path ($19.99/$25.99)

Twilight Monk ($19.99/$25.99)

Jennifer Wilde: Unlikely Revolutionaries ($17.99/$24.99)

Polarity Remastered ($16.84/$23.12)

Breakout Beyond ($14.99/$19.49: Tuesday)

Blue Wednesday ($14.99/$21.29)

GladMort ($14.99/$21.49)

Star Leaping Story ($14.99/$21.45)

Which Way Up: Gravity Games ($14.99/$18.99)

Kemono Heroes ($14.95/$19.99)

Picross S Doraremon and F Characters Edition ($10.99/$14.59: Wednesday)

Fight Legends: Mortal Fighting ($10.99/$17.99)

Debug Girl ($10.99/$15.00)

Anime Dance-Off - Dungeons and Dancers ($9.99/$14.60)

Alice in Dinerland ($9.99/$14.40)

Shadow of the Orient ($9.99/$14.00)

I Have No Mouth, And I Must Scream ($9.99/$13.99)

Pet & Dog Simulator ($9.99/$13.99)

Sniper Scope: Realistic Tactical Shooter ($9.99/$12.99)

Escape Game The House Under Rain ($9.99/$12.49)

The Running Toaster ($9.99/$9.99)

Internet Cafe Manager 2025 ($9.99/$14.30: Friday)

Supermarket Simulator ($9.99/$14.30: Friday)

Urban Car Driver Simulator ($9.99/$14.99: Saturday)

Unblock Now ($8.99/$12.99)

Fuel Station Simulator ($8.99/$12.90)

Chained Through Hell ($7.99/$11.40)

Two-Sided Runner ($7.99/$not releasing)

Trade Em Up: TCG Empire Shop ($7.99/$11.50: Friday)

Colorizing: Sunrise ($6.99/$8.99)

Cozy Land ($6.99/$9.90)

Zombie Blocks: Pixel Shooter Gun ($6.99/$9.99: Friday)

Kara Fantasy ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Dance Mania ($4.99/$6.99)

Steampunch ($4.99/$6.83)

Happy Hike ($4.99/$4.99: Saturday)

Bubble Wizard Saga ($3.99/$5.99)

Hungry Brain Challenge! ($3.99/$5.99)

Wheel of Words: Crossword ($3.99/$5.72: Friday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Muui-do ($2.99/$4.24)

Cryken Part 1 ($1.00/$1.44)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown is 75% off until March 31. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Kumaichi&Nyantou Birth * Destruction God DX (€34.90/£31.29)

Destind: Mr. Almost Right (€33.99/£29.99: Wednesday)

Care Bears: Unlock the Magic (€29.99/£23.99)

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark (€24.99/£19.99)

Bubble Ghost Remake (€19.99/£19.99: Wednesday)

Distant Bloom (€19.99/£16.75)

Twilight Monk (€19.50/£16.75)

Cookie Cutter: Overkill Edition (€18.99/£16.19)

Jennifer Wilde: Unlikely Revolutionaries (€15.99/£14.99)

Breakout Beyond (€14.99/£13.49: Tuesday)

GladMort (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Blue Wednesday (€14.99/£13.49)

Star Leaping Story (€14.99/£13.49)

Kemono Heroes (€14.95/£12.95)

Polarity Remastered (€14.40/£12.99)

Which Way Up: Gravity Games (€12.95/£12.99)

Fight Legends: Mortal Fighting (€12.99/£11.69)

Picross S Doraremon and F Characters Edition (€10.99/£9.89: Wednesday)

Debug Girl (€10.99/£9.29)

Alice in Dinerland (€9.99/£8.99)

Anime Dance-Off - Dungeons and Dancers (€9.99/£8.99)

Pet & Dog Simulator (€9.99/£8.99)

Shadow of the Orient (€9.99/£8.99)

Sniper Scope: Realistic Tactical Shooter (€9.99/£8.99)

The Running Toaster (€9.99/£8.99)

I Have No Mouth, And I Must Scream (€9.99/£7.99)

Internet Cafe Manager 2025 (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Rendering Ranger: R2 [Rewind] (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Supermarket Simulator (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Urban Car Driver Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Unblock Now (€8.99/£7.99)

Escape Game The House Under Rain (€8.99/£7.49)

Fuel Station Simulator (€7.99/£6.99: Wednesday)

Two-Sided Runner (€7.99/£7.19)

Trade Em Up: TCG Empire Shop (€7.99/£7.19: Friday)

Colorizing: Sunrise (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Cozy Land (€6.99/£6.29)

Zombie Blocks: Pixel Shooter Gun (€6.99/£5.59: Friday)

Kara Fantasy (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Azure Haven (€5.99/£5.39: Saturday)

Dance Mania (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

Steampunch (€4.99/£4.49)

Warriors Waifu Mahjong (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Happy Hike (€4.99/£4.49: Saturday)

Bubble Wizard Saga (€3.99/£3.49)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Muui-do (€2.99/£2.69)

Hungry Brain Challenge! (€2.49/£2.24)

Cryken Part 1 (€1.00/£0.89)

Freeride (€?/£?)

Japan

Winning Post 10 2025 (¥9680)

Instant Love (¥7920)

DYNAMIC CHORD feat.[rêve parfait] Remaster edition (¥7480)

Tayutama -Kiss on my Deity- (¥5500)

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark (¥4400)

Sanrio Characters Miracle Match Magical Tag (¥3980)

Destind: Mr. Almost Right (¥3480)

Kumaichi&Nyantou Birth * Destruction God DX (¥3480)

Kira*Kano (¥3300)

Cookie Cutter: Overkill Edition (¥2646)

Bubble Ghost Reamke (¥2490)

Star Leaping Story (¥2350)

Gladmort (¥2299)

Beach Girls 3: Zodiac Signs, Love & Horoscope Dating (¥2290)

The Eightfold Path (¥2250)

Twilight Monk (¥2200)

Breakout Beyond (¥1700)

Anime Dance-Off - Dungeons and Dancers (¥1690)

Blue Wednesday (¥1500)

Debug Girl (¥1500)

The Running Toaster (¥1500)

Which Way Up: Gravity Games (¥1500)

Doku Girls (¥1499)

Urban Car Driver Simulator (¥1499)

Chess Grandmaster: Ancient Egypt Battle (¥1399)

Zombie Blocks: Pixel Shooter Gun (¥1399)

Picross S Doraremon and F Characters Edition (¥1200)

Galagi Shooter Ultimate Blast (¥1190)

Cozy Land (¥1050)

S Prysm Destroyer (¥1000)

Colorizing: Sunrise (¥999)

Fuel Station Simulator (¥899)

Two-Sided Runner (¥800)

Kill The Emoji (¥799)

Jumble Quest (¥780)

Boomerang of Destruction (¥749)

Dance Mania (¥749)

Swarm Madness (¥749)

Ludo Party (¥460)

Brain Training: National Flag Quiz (¥420)

Hungry Brain Challenge! (¥420)

Bubble Wizard Saga (¥399)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Muui-do (¥299)