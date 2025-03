Yzma fan club gets a nod with a mocha latte.

In today’s Nintendo Direct, Disney Villains Cursed Café’s was announced for the Switch. The game will look familiar to fans of the Coffee Talk series, with a focus on conversations with a rogue’s gallery of classic Disney villains from Ursula to Captain Hook. If you want the Coffee Talk experience but felt it was lacking a Mickey Mouse coat of paint, then this could be for you.

Disney Villains Cursed Café is released today.