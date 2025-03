A Playstation classic arrives with a fresh coat of paint.

Saga Frontier 2, the 1999 RPG from Square Enix originally released on the Playstation 1 has been announced for Switch. The remastered title includes featured characters from the first game, post-story boss challenges, and quality of life features such as speed increase and new game +.

Saga Frontier 2 Remastered arrives on Nintendo Switch today.