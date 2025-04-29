Switch Software Version 20 Now Available, Adds Virtual Game Card And GameShare Support

Some of us have some LONG lists to deal with.

Nintendo has delivered the promised April update for Virtual Game Cards on the last possible day.

System software version 20 is now available from the Switch's settings menu, which enables the "Virtual Game Card" function as discussed in the March 27 Nintendo Direct. The function allows for lending of software or DLC to other members of a family group, or for easy sharing between two Switch systems without one system being online constantly. A full guide to the Virtual Game Cards is here.

Functionality for Switch 2 related to GameShare and a transfer option was also added in the update, along with the ability to transfer multiple saves simultaneously. Full notes can be found here.