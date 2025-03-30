Episode 920: RFN Today Brings the Podcast Directly to You

You'll have to provide your own hand gestures.

Download in MP3 Format

Subscribe to MP3 Feed

Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)

This week, Nintendo surprised us with a Direct for Switch games, less than a week before the Direct for Switch 2.

So, instead of spending a bunch of time talking about Xenoblade Chronicles X, we spend a lot of time talking about: Rhythm Heaven Groove, "Virtual Game Cards," more SaGa stuff, Sony games coming to Switch under the Namco Bandai flag, Tomodachi Life, Metroid Prime 4, of course Nintendo Today, and more.

Next week is the Switch 2 Direct, and so send your questions now...well, after, I guess.