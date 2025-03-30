Episode 920: RFN Today Brings the Podcast Directly to You

You'll have to provide your own hand gestures.
This week, Nintendo surprised us with a Direct for Switch games, less than a week before the Direct for Switch 2.
So, instead of spending a bunch of time talking about Xenoblade Chronicles X, we spend a lot of time talking about: Rhythm Heaven Groove, "Virtual Game Cards," more SaGa stuff, Sony games coming to Switch under the Namco Bandai flag, Tomodachi Life, Metroid Prime 4, of course Nintendo Today, and more.
Next week is the Switch 2 Direct, and so send your questions now...well, after, I guess.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "Flock Step" from Rhythm Heaven Fever.. Composition by Tsunku♂. It was selected by Greg. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.