Nintendo Downloads - February 27, 2025

Things we missed last week: An arcade Othello game in the Archives.

While I'm running around the Distortion World and creation for the Unova Tour stuff this weekend, I suspect a lot of you will be getting into one of the two options for retro Konami games which are this week's headliners: the Yu-Gi-Oh Early Days Collection and the standalone Ninja Five-O from the GBA. Whether you want to get royally confused by children's card games or prove that ACAB doesn't apply to ninjas somehow, go nuts.

The other big items this week are in the Rairdin Department; Omega 6 The Triangle Stars has art design from Takaya Imamura (whose credits include Star Fox, hint hint) and a remake of the late 1990s N64 3D platformer Glover.

North America

Yu-Gi-Oh Early Days Collection (US$49.99/C$59.99)

Him, the Smile, and Bloom ($29.99/$40.99)

Ninja Five-O ($24.99/$33.49: Tuesday)

Taiji ($24.99/$32.50: Tuesday)

Omega 6: The Triangle Stars ($24.99/$34.99: Friday)

Glover ($19.99/$26.99)

Vertical Kingdom ($19.99/$25.99)

Party Poppers ($15.00/$19.35)

Lost and Hound ($15.00/$19.00: Friday)

Fables of Fairy Stones ($15.00/$21.56: Saturday)

Crime Opera II: The Floodgate Effect ($14.99/$19.99: Wednesday)

The Zebra Man! ($14.99/$21.00)

My Night Job ($12.99/$18.99)

I See Red ($10.99/$15.80: Wednesday)

Jumper Jon ($9.99/$13.39: Tuesday)

Rabbit Raid ($9.99/$13.29: Wednesday)

Escape Game The Painting Mansion ($9.99/$12.49)

H Waifu 5 ($9.99/$9.99)

Mycellum Heaven ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Backrooms: Exit from Supermarket Horror ($7.99/$11.99)

The Bad Parents ($7.99/$11.40)

The Bodycam Shooter ($7.99/$11.40)

Antipaint ($7.99/$10.49)

Lapidary: Jewel Craft Simulator ($7.99/$10.49)

Voidcraft Island Chronicles: Sky Survival ($7.99/$11.99: Friday)

Double Dangerous ($7.99/$11.49: Friday)

Blackbeard's Treasure ($7.77/$7.32)

Foto Boy: A New Job ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Justice Ninja Casey ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Freddy Farmer ($4.99/$6.99)

Vaulting Champions ($4.99/$6.99)

Prison Loop ($4.99/$6.64)

Overtop ($4.99/$7.00: Friday)

Cat Spotting Challenge ($3.99/$5.39)

Art of Glide 3 ($3.99/$5.69: Friday)

Crime Opera Fandisk: The Caterpillar Candids ($2.99/$4.29: Wednesday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: Aksys Games is holding a sale until March 9.

Europe

Yu-Gi-Oh Early Days Collection (€59.99/£54.99)

Him, the Smile, and Bloom (€29.99/£24.99)

Ninja Five-O (€24.99/£19.99: Tuesday)

Omega 6: The Triangle Stars (€24.99/£22.49: Friday)

Taiji (€24.49/£22.00: Tuesday)

Glover (€19.99/£17.99)

Vertical Kingdom (€18.99/£15.99)

Crime Opera II: The Floodgate Effect (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Party Poppers (€14.99/£13.49)

The Zebra Man! (€14.99/£13.49)

Fables of Fairy Stones (€14.99/£13.49: Friday)

Lost and Hound (€13.29/£11.99: Friday)

My Night Job (€12.99/£11.69)

Call of Warzone (€11.99/£11.99: Friday)

I See Red (€10.99/£9.89: Wednesday)

Jumper Jon (€9.99/£8.99: Tuesday)

Rabbit Raid (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Mycellum Heaven (€9.99/£8.99: Friday)

Escape Game The Painting Mansion (€8.99/£7.49)

Double Dangerous (€8.99/£7.99: Friday)

Fashion Store Simulator (€7.99/£7.19: Monday)

The Bodycam Shooter (€7.99/£7.19: Wednesday)

Backrooms: Exit from Supermarket Horror (€7.99/£7.99)

Voidcraft Island Chronicles: Sky Survival (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Antipaint (€7.79/£6.99)

Lapidary: Jewel Craft Simulator (€7.79/£6.99)

Blackbeard's Treasure (€7.77/£4.62)

Foto Boy: A New Job (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Justice Ninja Casey (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Vaulting Champions (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Freddy Farmer (€4.99/£4.99)

Prison Loop (€4.99/£4.49)

Overtop (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Art of Glide 3 (€3.69/£3.29: Friday)

Crime Opera Fandisk: THe Caterpillar Candids (€2.99/£2.69: Wednesday)

Cat Spotting Challenge (€2.49/£2.24)

Japan

Winter Garden Sacrifice (¥8580)

ClaDun X3 (¥7920)

Yu-Gi-Oh Early Days Collection (¥6050)

Re;Quartz Zero Degree (¥5000)

Me And My Girlfriend's Complete Training Journal (¥3300)

Okayu Nyumu (¥2970)

The Zebra-Man! (¥2300)

Vertical Kingdom (¥2200)

My Night Job (¥1980)

Call of Warzone (¥1899)

I See Red (¥1720)

Jumper Jon (¥1500)

H Waifu 5 (¥1499)

Voidcraft Island Chronicles: Sky Survival (¥1299)

Backrooms: Exit from Supermarket Horror (¥1190)

Railway Directional Sign Simulator: Hanshin Electric Railway Edition (¥1000)

Antipaint (¥920)

Rabbit Raid (¥900)

Freddy Farmer (¥800)

Lapidary: Jewel Craft Simulator (¥780)

Overtop (¥779)

Blackbeard's Treasure (¥777)

Vaulting Champions (¥749)

Prison Loop (¥660)

Light & Mushroom 1000 (¥500)

Sports True or False Quiz (¥420)