Nintendo Downloads - February 20, 2025

The news desk did not plan for page 70000 to be labelled that way: it would have had a few more profanities thrown in.

Things we missed last week: The localized release of three Cosmic Fantasy RPGs, a game named Ultros which does NOT have seafood soup on the menu, and Konami's Kitten Kaboodle (not to be confused with the drag performer from Canada) in the Archives.

As you know, the URL for each page on the website has been counting eternally upwards, and during the process of setting up this article we had page 70000 created. And though I was hoping it would end up being this week's article, it turned out to be something appropriate instead.

As far as other releases, a game that James has spoken of a few times - the "PC-8801 ass adventure game" Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog - is the headliner in a light week for quality, it would seem, with runner up slots going to the crossover of off-brand Picross and farm RPGs in Piczle Cross: Rune Factory and... oh dear lord, Kairosoft takes a podium slot with Pro Wrestling Story. Also, the EggConsole game this week is a RPG called Burai: Jokan which is strongly recommended to avoid unless you can read Japanese.

North America

Jupiter Hell (US$24.99/C$35.99)

X-Out: Resurfaced ($19.99/$27.49)

Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog ($19.99/$26.99)

Cabernet ($19.99/$25.99)

Real H 5 ($19.99/$19.99)

Please Be Happy ($19.99/$26.58: Friday)

Lone Fungus ($19.99/$24.99: Friday)

Godzilla Voxel Wars ($14.99/$19.49: Wednesday)

Ninja Issen: The Scroll of Dimension ($14.99/$21.66)

Star Of Providence ($14.99/$19.99)

Bing In Wonderland ($14.99/$18.99)

Pro Wrestler Story ($12.00/$15.00)

Piczle Cross: Rune Factory ($11.99/$14.99)

2222 Abyss of the Universe ($9.99/$14.49)

Anime Dance-Off: Space Party ($9.99/$14.60)

Desvelado ($9.99/$13.99)

Marron's Lab ($9.99/$12.99)

The Backrooms 1998 ($9.99/$11.99)

Prison Guard: Warden Simulator ($9.99/$14.99: Friday)

Die By Anything ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Fashion Store Simulator ($7.99/$11.50: Monday)

Shadowforge Chronicles ($7.99/$11.99: Saturday)

Galagi Shooter Ultimate Blast ($7.99/$8.99: Saturday)

Deep, In The Forest ($6.99/$9.99)

Damn ($6.99/$9.99: Friday)

EggConsole Burai: Jokan PC-8801mkIISR ($6.49/$7.34)

Tacticats ($5.99/$7.79)

Bee Flowers ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Sunshower ($4.99/not released: Wednesday)

Mimi the Cat: Meow Together ($4.99/$6.83)

Lulu's Temple ($4.99/$7.99: Friday)

Build Lands ($3.99/$5.69)

Wet Whispers - Anime Shift Puzzles ($3.99/$5.99)

Spot The Odd Pictorgram ($3.99/$5.39)

Learn to Play - Penalty Shootout ($1.99/$2.49)

Europe

Jupiter Hell (€24.99/£22.49)

X-Out: Resurfaced (€19.99/£17.99)

Lone Fungus (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Please Be Happy (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

Cabernet (€19.50/£16.75)

Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog (€18.99/£17.09)

Bing In Wonderland (€14.99/£13.49: Wednesday)

Godzilla Voxel Wars (€14.79/£12.79: Wednesday)

Ninja Issen: The Scroll of Dimension (€13.50/£12.19)

Pro Wrestler Story (€12.00/£10.79: Wednesday)

Piczle Cross: Rune Factory (€11.99/£9.99)

Marron's Lab (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Anime Dance-Off: Space Party (€9.99/£8.99)

Desvelado (€9.99/£8.99)

The Backrooms 1998 (€9.99/£8.99)

Prison Guard: Warden Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

2222 Abyss of the Universe (€9.59/£7.99)

Galagi Shooter Ultimate Blast (€7.99/£7.99: Saturday)

Shadowforge Chronicles (€7.99/£7.99: Saturday)

Damn (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Deep, In The Forest (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Tacticats (€5.99/£5.39)

EggConsole Burai: Jokan PC-8801mkIISR (€5.59/£5.39)

Bee Flowers (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Mimi the Cat: Meow Together (€4.99/£4.49)

Lulu's Temple (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Build Lands (€3.99/£3.59)

Wet Whispers - Anime Shift Puzzles (€3.99/£3.59)

Spot The Odd Pictorgram (€2.49/£2.24)

Learn to Play - Penalty Shootout (€1.99/£1.79: Friday)

Japan

Jupiter Hell (¥3900)

Taijii (¥2800)

Real H 5 (¥2799)

Discolored 2 (¥2300)

X-Out: Resurfaced (¥2300)

Gozilla Voxel Wars (¥2200)

Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog (¥1999)

Fly Corp (¥1890)

Bing In Wonderland (¥1700)

Anime Dance-Off: Space Party (¥1690)

Ninja Issen: The Scroll of Dimension (¥1630)

Prison Guard: Warden Simulator (¥1599)

Pro Wrestling Story (¥1500)

Damn (¥1289)

Call of Sentinels (¥1250)

2222 Abyss of the Universe (¥1200)

Marron's Lab (¥1200)

Piczle Cross: Rune Factory (¥1200)

Deep, In The Forest (¥999)

Escape From The Mystery (¥980)

Tacticats (¥900)

EggConsole Burai: Jokan PC-8801mkIISR (¥880)

Moe Waifu H Fantasy (¥600)

Build Lands (¥590)

Bee Flowers (¥499)

Mimi the Cat: Meow Together (¥499)

Brain Training: Cat Test (¥420)

Learn to Play - Penalty Shootout (¥200)