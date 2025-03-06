Nintendo Downloads - March 6, 2025

216 stars of destiny, 108,000 counts of fraud and money laundering out of Moldova.

Things we missed last week: Taito's Dead Connection in the Archives.

We've got another classic set headlining this week as the Suikoden I & II HD Remaster collection from Konami leads a busy week all around. More people played the first, but the 2nd has reportedly one of the biggest villains this side of Florida, so either way you should be in for some heavy RPG action. The other major item this week is Despera Drops published by Aksys.

Other things to watch for: The Carmen Sandiego game (in which you play AS the thief), a pair of classic novels in Never 7 and Ever 17 aka the early works of Kotaro Uchikoshi, and a long awaited RPG in the interesting Everhood 2 (more on that in a bit). And "Sorry We're Closed" is an interesting horror shooter.

North America

Despera Drops (US$49.99/C$71.40)

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster ($49.99/$66.99)

Eldrador Creatures Shadowfall ($39.99/$59.99)

Carmen Sandiego ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

Ever 17 - The Out of Infinity ($29.99/$41.99)

Sorry We're Closed ($24.99/$32.50)

Everhood 2 ($20.00/$25.99: Tuesday)

ChokoNana! ($19.99/$28.60)

Alter Age ($19.99/$27.99)

Never 7 - The End of Infinity ($19.99/$27.29)

Twilight Monk ($19.99/$25.99)

Kamikaze Lassplanes ($19.99/$26.90: Friday)

Morkull Ragast's Rage ($17.99/$23.99)

Sugardew Island ($16.99/$21.99: Friday)

Peachy Derby ($14.99/$21.5)

Treasure Hunter Simulator ($14.99/$21.29)

Go Fight Fantastic! ($14.99/$19.49)

Beach Boys 3: Zodiac Signs, Love and Horoscope Dating ($14.90/$19.90)

Heroes of Loot: Gauntlet of Power ($13.99/$14.99: Tuesday)

MainFrames ($12.99/$16.99)

Destino Indomable ($12.49/$14.49: Monday)

Alruna and the Necro-Industrialists ($11.99/$16.99: Wednesday)

Sanguis Luna ($11.99/$16.99)

Cyber Quest ($9.99/$12.99: Wednesday)

Aery - Dream Land ($9.99/$14.99)

Gunso's Skateboard Run ($9.99/$14.30)

Monstrix TCG Card Shop ($9.99/$13.99)

Golden Warden ($9.99/$12.99)

Kawaii Girls ($9.99/$9.99)

Uragun ($9.99/$14.27: Friday)

Mechanic Supermarket Simulator ($9.99/$14.99: Saturday)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Gangneung City ($8.99/$12.99)

Cash Guardian Collector Operation Capital Defense ($8.99/$12.99: Friday)

Ball-it Hell ($6.99/$9.99: Tuesday)

EggConsole The Legend of Heroes Saga PC-8801 ($6.49/$7.34)

Flight Simulator Pro 2024 ($5.99/$8.50)

Material Evidence ($5.99/$8.49: Friday)

Grab It! Crane Game ($5.00/$4.66)

O.W.L. Projekt 2 ($4.99/$6.49: Wednesday)

Jump Race ($4.99/$6.99)

Solid Void: Nature Puzzles ($4.99/$6.99)

Pirate Trails ($4.99/$6.83: Friday)

Dark Passion - Anime Match Puzzles ($3.99/$5.99)

Puzzle Lights and Mushrooms 1000 ($3.99/$4.99)

Cats and Seek: Dino Park ($2.99/$3.99)

Malignant Survivors ($2.99/$1.99)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A Sega sale until March 15 includes a record 50% off Unicorn Overlord. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Despera Drops (€49.99/£44.99)

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster (€49.99/£44.99)

Carmen Sandiego (€29.99/£26.99: Tuesday)

Ever 17 - The Out of Infinity (€29.99/£24.99: Wednesday)

Sorry We're Closed (€24.50/£24.50)

Everhood 2 (€19.99/£17.99: Tuesday)

Never 7 - The End of Infinity (€19.99/£15.99: Wednesday)

Alter Age (€19.99/£17.99)

Kamikaze Lassplanes (€19.99/£17.99: Friday)

ChokoNana! (€18.99/£17.09)

Morkull Ragast's Rage (€17.99/£16.19: Wednesday)

Sugardew Island (€16.99/£15.29: Friday)

Treasure Hunter Simulator (€14.99/£14.99)

Go Fight Fantastic! (€14.99/£12.79)

Beach Boys 3: Zodiac Signs, Love and Horoscope Dating (€14.90/£13.90)

Heroes of Loot: Gauntlet of Power (€13.99/£12.59: Tuesday)

MainFrames (€12.99/£11.69)

Destino Indomable (€12.49/£10.00: Monday)

Alruna and the Necro-Industrialists (€11.99/£10.99: Wednesday)

Sanguis Luna (€11.99/£10.99)

Cyber Quest (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Gunso's Skateboard Run (€9.99/£8.99: Wednesday)

Aery - Dream Land (€9.99/£9.99)

Kawaii Girls (€9.99/£8.99)

Monstrix TCG Card Shop (€9.99/£8.99)

Uragun (€9.99/£8.99)

Mechanic Supermarket Simulator (€9.99/£9.99: Saturday)

Golden Warden (€9.75/£8.50)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Gangneung City (€8.99/£8.09)

Cash Guardian Collector Operation Capital Defense (€8.99/£8.99: Friday)

Ball-it Hell (€6.99/£6.29: Tuesday)

Material Evidence (€5.99/£5.99)

EggConsole The Legend of Heroes Saga PC-8801 (€5.59/£5.39)

Grab It! Crane Game (€5.00/£2.59)

Jump Race (€4.99/£3.99: Wednesday)

O.W.L. Projekt 2 (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Pirate Trails (€4.99/£4.49)

Solid Void: Nature Puzzles (€4.99/£4.49)

Dark Passion - Anime Match Puzzles (€3.99/£3.59)

Wheel of Words: Crosswords (€3.99/£3.59: Saturday)

Cats and Seek: Dino Park (€2.99/£2.69)

Malignant Survivors (€2.99/£2.69)

Puzzle Lights and Mushrooms 1000 (€2.99/£2.69)

Abyss Seeker (€1.99/£1.79)

Japan

Suikoden I&II HD Remaster (¥5500)

Ever 17 - The Out of Infinity (¥4950)

Carmen Sandiego (¥3600)

Never 7 - The End of Infinity (¥3300)

ChokoNana! (¥2980)

Everhood 2 (¥2300)

Peachu Derby (¥2300)

Beach Boys 3: Zodiac Signs, Love and Horoscope Dating (¥2290)

The Ouroboros King (¥2200)

Sugardew Island (¥1900)

Sanguis Luna (¥1799)

Go Fight Fantastic! (¥1700)

Aery - Dream Land (¥1600)

Mechanic Supermarket Simulator (¥1599)

Alter Age (¥1540: Friday)

Uragun (¥1525)

Kawaii Girls (¥1499)

Morkull Ragast's Rage (¥1499)

Cash Guardian Collector Operation Capital Defense (¥1399)

Golden Warden (¥1200)

Dreamland Solitaire: Dark Prophecy (¥999)

Ball-it Hell (¥999)

Escape From The School Building After School (¥990)

Gunso's Skateboard Run (¥980)

Korean Drone Flying Tour Gangneung City (¥890)

EggConsole The Legend of Heroes Saga PC-8801 (¥880)

Jump Race (¥749)

O.W.L. Project 2 (¥600)

Grab It! Crane Game (¥500)

Pirate Trails (¥499)

Cats & Seek: Dino Park (¥450)

Master the Flags of the World (¥420)

Malignant Survivors (¥299)