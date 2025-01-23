My Nintendo Gold Points To Be Discontinued, Game Voucher Program Will Not Support Switch 2 Games

And so ends a streak of never paying actual money for Nintendo Switch Online.

One of the more popular Switch features is ending just after Xenoblade Chronicles X's re-release, and another will not be forward compatible with Switch 2.

Nintendo has announced tonight that the My Nintendo Gold program will be discontinued starting on March 25 at 12:59 a.m. ET. The program offered 1% of physical 1st party releases during the first year of release in eShop credit when redeemed, and 5% of all eShop purchases automatically. The only exception will be for physical games released between March 25, 2024 and the end date until their year expires, which would include games from Endless Ocean: Luminous through Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition. Pokemon Legends: Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond would not qualify.

Additionally, the support page for Switch Online Vouchers has been updated to confirm that the program will not work on Switch 2 games. Nintendo Switch Onlinr subscribers could purchase pairs of vouchers for $99 US or equivalent and could cash the vouchers in for first party releases. The vouchers will remain an option for future releases on the original Switch, including Legends Z-A and Prime 4.