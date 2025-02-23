Episode 915: Here's Link, and He's Pissed!

GIVE LINK A CAR!

This week, Nintendo put a knife in the back of Gold Points and gave some bad news on the vouchers you already have (00:00:58).

After we dig into this news, we launch into NEW BUSINESS! Gui is digging into more Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters. He gives final thoughts on II (00:17:02) before moving onto III (00:30:39). He also talks about his personal choice in physical Game Boy emulator the TrimUI Brick. James wrote a review on Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog, and he wants to tell you about it (00:40:30). Greg is looking at the latest addition to the GBA Nintendo Switch Online games, Wario Land 4 (00:56:25).

After a break, Listener Mail continues to give no hecks about time constraints, digging into gaming experiences that were lost to time (01:24:21). Send 'em or end 'em.