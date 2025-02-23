Episode 915: Here's Link, and He's Pissed!

GIVE LINK A CAR!
Subscribe via iTunes (Please rate and review, too!)
This week, Nintendo put a knife in the back of Gold Points and gave some bad news on the vouchers you already have (00:00:58).
After we dig into this news, we launch into NEW BUSINESS! Gui is digging into more Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters. He gives final thoughts on II (00:17:02) before moving onto III (00:30:39). He also talks about his personal choice in physical Game Boy emulator the TrimUI Brick. James wrote a review on Stories from Sol: The Gun-Dog, and he wants to tell you about it (00:40:30). Greg is looking at the latest addition to the GBA Nintendo Switch Online games, Wario Land 4 (00:56:25).
After a break, Listener Mail continues to give no hecks about time constraints, digging into gaming experiences that were lost to time (01:24:21). Send 'em or end 'em.
This episode was edited by Guillaume Veillette. The "Men of Leisure" theme song was produced exclusively for Radio Free Nintendo by Perry Burkum. Hear more at Perry's SoundCloud. The Radio Free Nintendo logo was produced by Connor Strickland. See what he's up to at his website.
This episode's ending music is "N's Castle Medley " from Super Smash Bros. 4 For Wii U.. Arrangement by Shota Kageyama. It was requested by Ravio. All rights reserved by Nintendo Co., Ltd.