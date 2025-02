From a rare time in which Wario did platforming.

The Expansion Pack is going from one meme to another next week.<./p>

The Game Boy Advance library will add Wario Land 4 (2001) next week; officially the launch will be February 14, but North America will get the game on the night of the 13th.

Wario Land 4 previously was rereleased on the Wii U Virtual Console and was one of the GBA games given in the 3DS's Ambassador Program.