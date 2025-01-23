Nintendo Downloads - January 23, 2025

"Here's the pitch for a 'Better eShop'... just a bit outside."

Things we missed last week: Konami's Escape Kids in the Archives, and Europe for some unfathomable reason added 44 games between Monday and Saturday. Most of which was shovelware in the actual sense (as opposed to the "Better eShop" shovelware sense, shoutout to Connor).

This seemed like a quiet week, until I remembered that Guilty Gear -Strive- is finally coming to the Switch, as Bridget starts on their road to destroying capitalism. Not a moment too soon, I say. Other things to watch for: Ender Magnolias: Bloom in the Mist from last year's partner showcase for some interesting looking exploration/platforming, a remake of a Star Wars Episode 1 themed game that based on that has the publisher it deserves in Aspyr, and an RPG in Sword of the Necromancers which should not be confused with Crypt of the Necrodancer (singular AND less musical). We'll also have reviews soon-ish for musical platformer Symphonia and... a roll your own D&D thing in Worlds of Aria.

(RIP Bob Uecker: 1934 - 2025)

North America

Guilty Gear Strive (US$59.99/C$79.99)

Ravenswatch ($29.99/$39.99)

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist ($24.99/$34.99: Wednesday)

Achilles: Legends Untold ($24.99/$32.50)

Sword of the Necrodancers: Resurrection ($24.95/$29.99)

Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles ($19.99/$27.13)

Symphonia ($19.99/$25.99)

The Tale of Bistun ($17.99/$20.49: Tuesday)

Dragon Takers ($14.99/$20.99)

Strania -The Stella Machina- EX ($14.99/$20.00)

Worlds of Aria ($14.99/$19.49)

Folk Hero ($11.99/$14.90)

Shalnor; Silverwind Saga ($9.99/$13.99: Wednesday)

Osman Gazi ($9.99/$13.99)

Escape Game: The Resort Facility ($9.99/$12.49)

Gravitators ($9.99/$11.99)

Dance of Cards ($9.99/$10.99)

The Exit Project: Backstreets ($9.99/$6.99)

Hunter Simulator: Wild Hunting ($9.99/$13.99: Friday)

Superstore ($7.99/$11.38)

Car Heist Simulator ($7.99/$11.99: Saturday)

Vermitron ($7.99/$9.99: Friday)

EggConsole Zanac MSX ($6.49/$7.34)

Cycle Chaser H-5 ($5.99/$8.99: Friday)

Casual Sports Series: Tennis ($5.99/$8.49: Friday)

Aquarun ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Popotinho's Adventures ($4.99/$5.99: Wednesday)

Save The Doge ($4.99/$6.99)

Infernitos ($4.99/$6.83)

Escape from Nightmare: Horror Tales ($4.99/$5.99)

Ocean Driving: Boat Parking Simulator ($4.99/$5.99)

Master of Bow ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Portal Balls ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

The Bakery Tales ($4.99/$6.49: Friday)

Cats Visiting Lunar New Year ($3.99/$4.99)

Sliding Cubes 2048 Mania ($3.99/$4.99: Friday)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: The Amnesia visual novels I reviewed a couple of years ago are both 75% off until the 29th. PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

Guilty Gear Strive (€59.99/£49.99)

Ravenswatch (€29.99/£26.99)

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist (€24.99/£20.99: Wednesday)

Sword of the Necrodancers: Resurrection (€24.95/£20.00)

Achilles: Legends Untold (€22.99/£19.99)

Star Wars Episode 1: Jedi Power Battles (€19.99/£17.99)

Symphonia (€19.99/£16.99)

The Tale of Bistun (€14.99/£14.49: Tuesday)

Dreamless (€14.99/£13.49)

Dragon Takers (€14.99/£13.49)

Worlds of Aria (€14.99/£12.79)

Strania -The Stella Machina- EX (€14.79/£13.29)

Motorbikes Pro 2025 (€12.99/£11.69: Friday)

Shalnor; Silverwind Saga (€9.99/£7.99: Wednesday)

Dance of Cards (€9.99/£8.99)

Gravitators (€9.99/£8.99)

Osman Gazi (€9.99/£8.99)

The Exit Project: Backstreets (€9.99/£8.99)

Hunter Simulator: Wild Hunting (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Escape Game: The Resort Facility (€8.99/£7.49)

Superstore (€7.99/£7.99)

Wukong Sun: Black Legend (€7.99/£7.19)

Car Heist Simulator (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

The Golden Eagle (€7.99/£7.99: Friday)

Vermitron (€6.99/£6.29: Friday)

Cycle Chaser H-5 (€5.99/£5.99: Friday)

Casual Sports Series: Tennis (€5.99/£5.39: Friday)

EggConsole Zanac MSX (€5.59/£5.39)

Aquarun (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Popotinho's Adventures (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Save The Doge (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Escape from Nightmare: Horror Tales (€4.99/£4.99)

Ocean Driving: Boat Parking Simulator (€4.99/£4.99)

Drift Legends 2 (€4.99/£4.49)

Infernitos (€4.99/£4.49)

Master of Bow (€4.99/£4.49)

Portal Balls (€4.99/£4.49)

The Bakery Tales (€4.79/£4.29: Friday)

Cats Visiting Lunar New Year (€3.99/£3.59)

Sliding Cubes 2048 Mania (€3.99/£3.59)

Japan

School Girlfriend 2 (¥8360)

Sucre -Sweet and Charming Time For You- (¥6930)

Guilty Gear Strive (¥5940)

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist (¥3278)

Symphonia (¥2750)

Dreamless (¥2299)

Strania -The Stella Machina- EX (¥2200)

The Tale of Bistun (¥2000)

Chocolate -Maid Cafe Curio- Re-Order (¥1980)

The Last Light (¥1970)

Wonder Hero (¥1900)

Hunter Simulator: Wild Hunting (¥1559)

Shalnor; Silverwind Saga (¥1550: Wednesday)

Dragon Takers (¥1320)

Car Heist Simulator (¥1299)

Gravitators (¥1200)

Escape from The Retro Cafe (¥990)

The Exit Project: Backstreets (¥999)

Casual Sports Series: Tennis (¥899)

EggConsole Zanac MSX (¥880)

Escape from Nightmare: Horror Tales (¥749)

Ocean Driving: Boat Parking Simulator (¥749)

Save The Doge (¥749)

Popotinho's Adventures (¥500)

Aquarun (¥499)

Cats Visiting Lunar New Year (¥499)

Infernitos (¥499)