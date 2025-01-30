Nintendo Downloads - January 30, 2025

In what should be a week for mid-major RPGs it's an indie sequel stealing the show.

Things we missed last week: Final Star Force was the Archives game, and Greg can once again fire man's ultimate weapon on Switch as the Cho Aniki Collection had dropped on Switch in Europe the day he mentioned it on RFN.

Although there's some big releases in the price realm - including something that thinks it can go Tears of the Kingdom, good luck with that - it's actually the indie space that's bringing the heat this week with Citizen Sleeper 2 dropping everywhere including Switch, a game that may have been in the wrong half of the Partner Showcase / Indie World doubleheader in Cuisineer (from XSEED), and the follow-up to Tails from Iron. Or perhaps you're in the mood for Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

The price front is propped up by NIS America's Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero and a new Neptunia game noteworthy for not getting spiked due to content and therefore releasing. There's a new Wizardry for the dungeon crawler sickos, Laika: Aged Through Blood had a publisher jump to Thunderful, a neat looking game in The Stone of Madness, and for some odd reason an Accolade sports compilation. Uh, sure.

North America

Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days 2 (US$69.99/C$89.99: Wednesday)

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero ($59.99/$74.99)

Neptunia: Riders vs Doggos ($39.99/$54.99: Tuesday)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure ($39.99/$51.99)

Wizardy: The Five Ordeals ($39.99/$51.99)

Genso Manege ($39.99/$54.31: Friday)

Cuisineer ($29.99/$39.99: Tuesday)

The Stone of Madness ($29.99/$38.99: Tuesday)

Kamibako ($29.99/$38.99)

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter ($24.99/$31.99: Tuesday)

Mizuchi: Legend of the White Serpent ($24.99/$29.99: Wednesday)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector ($24.99/$32.50: Friday)

Accoloade Sports Collection ($19.99/$26.99)

Laika: Aged Through Blood ($19.99/$25.99)

Robobeat ($19.99/$22.79)

Techno Blaster ($17.99/$24.99)

Shawley - Zoo of Wonders ($14.99/$21.99)

Tap Wizard 2 ($14.99/$21.52)

Dreamless ($14.99/$19.99)

Wander Hero ($12.99/$14.99)

Basureroes: Invasion ($12.49/$14.49)

Fly Corp ($11.99/$17.29)

A Rite From The Stars: Remastered Edition ($11.99/$16.99)

Yandere Anime Boyfriend: A Day With Your Husbando Sim ($11.90/$15.90)

Yandere Anime Girlfriend: The Mean Waifu Sim ($11.90/$15.90)

H Waifu 4 ($9.99/$9.99)

Idol Symphony ($9.99/$9.99)

Rookie Table Tennis ($9.99/$11.99: Friday)

TCG Card Shop Master ($7.99/$11.23: Friday)

Car Wash Tycoon Business Simulator ($7.99/$11.99: Saturday)

Subway Sprint Girl ($6.99/$10.00)

Colorizing: Animals ($6.99/$8.99)

Agent Fall ($5.99/$7.79: Wednesday)

Robot Anarchy ($4.99/$6.99: Wednesday)

Stellar Docks ($4.99/$6.83: Wednesday)

Slicy Flips ($4.99/$6.99)

Sokomonster ($4.99/$6.83)

Card Collector: Trading Shop ($4.99/$7.17: Friday)

Squab ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Whittingham Asylum: The Investigation ($4.99/$6.99: Friday)

Lush Forest ($4.99/$4.99: Friday)

Meow Mission ($3.99/$5.71)

Connect The Circuit 1000 ($3.99/$4.99)

Masked Devourer ($3.00/$3.00: Friday)

Bubble Shooter World ($2.99/$3.99)

InorStreet ($2.00/$3.00)

Star Rush -Stack and Jump- ($2.00/$3.00)

Sales and Price Drops

Highlights: A Thunderful sale until February 13 has SteamWorld Quest down to $1.99 US (91% off!). PSPrices, DekuDeals

Europe

?

Cardfight!! Vanguard Dear Days 2 (€67.99/£58.50: Wednesday)

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero (€59.99/£53.99)

Neptunia: Riders vs Doggos (€39.99/£35.99: Tuesday)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure (€39.99/£35.99)

Genso Manege (€39.99/£34.99; Friday)

Wizardy: The Five Ordeals (€38.99/£33.50: Wednesday)

Cuisineer (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

The Stone of Madness (€29.99/£24.99: Tuesday)

Kamibako (€29.99/£26.99)

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter (€24.99/£22.49: Tuesday)

Mizuchi: Legend of the White Serpent (€24.99/£21.99: Wednesday)

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (€24.99/£20.99: Friday)

Accoloade Sports Collection (€19.99/£17.99)

Laika: Aged Through Blood (€19.99/£15.99)

Robobeat (€19.49/£17.59)

Techno Blaster (€17.99/£14.99)

Tap Wizard 2 (€14.99/£14.99)

Shawley - Zoo of Wonders (€14.99/£13.49)

Basureroes: Invasion (€12.49/£10.00)

A Rite From The Stars: Remastered Edition (€11.99/£10.99)

Fly Corp (€11.99/£10.79)

Wander Hero (€11.69/£10.49: Wednesday)

Idol Symphony (€9.99/£8.99)

Rookie Table Tennis (€9.99/£9.99: Friday)

Hoarding Simulator 2.0 (€9.99/£8.99: Saturday)

Car Wash Tycoon Business Simulator (€7.99/£7.99: Saturday)

Colorizing: Animals (€6.99/£6.29: Wednesday)

Subway Sprint Girl (€6.99/£6.29)

Windborn - Journey to the South (€6.99/£6.00)

Agent Fall (€5.99/£5.49: Wednesday)

Robot Anarchy (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Stellar Docks (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Slicy Flips (€4.99/£4.49: Wednesday)

Sokomonster (€4.99/£4.49)

Whittingham Asylum: The Investigation (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Squab (€4.99/£4.99: Friday)

Card Collector: Trading Shop (€4.99/£4.49: Friday)

Lush Forest (€4.99/£4.39: Friday)

Meow Mission (€3.85/£3.14)

Masked Devourer (€2.99/£4.00)

Bubble Shooter World (€2.99/£2.69)

Connect The Circuit 1000 (€2.99/£2.69)

InorStreet (€2.00/£1.79)

Star Rush -Stack and Jump- (€2.00/£1.79)

Screensaver Battle (€1.50/£1.39: Wednesday)

Snooker Blitz (free to start)

Japan

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero (¥7920)

Cardfight: Vanguard Dear Days 2 (¥7678)

Amantsu -Perfect Edition- (¥6800)

Hello Kitty Island Adventure (¥6578)

Wizardy: The Five Ordeals (¥3980)

The Stone of Madness (¥3400: Wednesday)

Cuisineer (¥3300: Tuesday)

Robobeat (¥3097)

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter (¥2900: Wednesday)

Promenade (¥2530)

Shawley - Zoo of Wonders (¥2447)

Laika: Aged Through Blood (¥2300)

Car Wash Tycoon Business Simulator (¥1999)

A Rite From The Stars: Remastered Edition (¥1799)

Yandere Anime Boyfriend: A Day With Your Husbando Sim (¥1790)

Yandere Anime Girlfriend: The Mean Waifu Sim (¥1790)

H Waifu 4 (¥1499)

Idol Symphony (¥1499)

Colorizing: Animals (¥999)

Squab (¥780: Friday)

Slicy Flips (¥749)

Agent Fall (¥700)

Meow Mission (¥612: Friday)

Connect The Circuit 1000 (¥500)

Stellar Docks (¥499: Wednesday)

Sokomonster (¥499)

Bubble Shooter World (¥460)

Inor Street (¥330)

Star Rush -Stack and Jump- (¥330)

Screensaver Battle (¥230)